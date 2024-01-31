Highlights Washington Wizards are eager to trade players to improve their team and rebuild after being unsuccessful since 2017.

French rookie Bilal Coulibaly is highly coveted by the Wizards and seen as a core member of their future.

Coulibaly has shown great potential, both in the NBA and in his professional career in France.

The Washington Wizards are at the center of NBA trade rumors, touting Kyle Kuzma as one of the hottest names on the market. The Wizards are eager to trade whoever they can in order to propel their rebuild, as they have been a lowly team in the NBA since 2017, which was the last time they advanced past the first round.

While Kuzma is easily Washington's best trade piece, Tyus Jones, Daniel Gafford, Delon Wright, and Landry Shamet have all been included in discussions. Jones and Gafford are serviceable starters or elite backups who would provide depth for contenders, and Wright and Shamet have veteran experience that is invaluable in the NBA.

Washington Wizards – 2013–23 Record Season Record Eastern Conference Ranking 2013-14 44-38 5th 2014-15 46-36 5th 2015-16 41-41 10th 2016-17 49-33 4th 2017-18 43-39 8th 2018-19 32-50 11th 2019-20 25-47 9th 2020-21 34-38 8th 2021-22 37-47 12th 2022-23 35-47 12th

Perhaps the most coveted player on the Wizards is French rookie Bilal Coulibaly, who was selected seventh overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. Coulibaly has only started in one game, but has impressed so far, posting 8.2 points and four rebounds, shooting 39 percent from deep, and is a stout defender.

Washington wants to build around Coulibaly

In limited minutes, Coulibaly has showcased that he can be a franchise cornerstone

Despite not starting, Coulibaly is the first man off the bench for the Wizards, often playing alongside the starting lineup. The prototypical "three and D" player, the Wizards have made him untouchable in trade talks, instead opting to make him a focal point of Washinton's rebuild going forward.

Coulibaly has taken some time to develop into an NBA-caliber player, but at 19 years old, he has shown flashes of greatness that have given him the "core member" label of Washington's future, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

"Rookie Bilal Coulibaly is a player the franchise views as a core member of the future."

While Coulibaly is still young and inexperienced, his career-best game against the Brooklyn Nets teased just how good he can be. The rookie posted 20 points, four steals, six rebounds, and shot four-of-seven from deep in the loss. He also already has professional experience, playing alongside Victor Wembanyama for the Metropolitans 92 of the French League, where his draft stock skyrocketed.

Bilal Coulibaly – LNB Pro A (France) Stats Games 27 PPG 5.0 AST 0.8 REB 3.1 STL 0.8 3PT% 45.2% FG% 53.2%

Those stats were against grown men when Coulibaly was just 18 years old, so they hold major weight. Wembanyama and Luka Dončić both started their professional careers in Europe, and they found great success in the NBA.

The Wizards are hoping that Coulibaly, who plays behind Deni Avdija, will eventually develop into a core piece. Not necessarily as good as Dončić or Wembanyama, but a reliable starter who can anchor a defense, which is exactly what he was drafted to do, with the understanding that there would be some growing pains early on.