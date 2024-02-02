Highlights The Washington Wizards are looking to sell high on their best players and build for the future before the NBA Trade Deadline.

Tyus Jones is available for trade, and rival executives believe the Wizards may accept a package of multiple second-round picks instead of a first-round pick.

Jones is having a career year with the Wizards, making him an enticing name for teams in need of a backup or starting point guard. The Wizards risk losing him for nothing if they don't trade him.

With just under a week to go before the NBA Trade Deadline passes, the Washington Wizards are trying to sell high on their best players and build for the future. After moving on from Wes Unseld Jr. as the team's head coach, it seems like many changes are forthcoming for the team.

Although many of the rumors have revolved around veteran forward Kyle Kuzma, the Wizards have also made Tyus Jones available and the asking price doesn't seem to be as high as many would have thought.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, many executives across the league believe they can sway the Wizards into dealing Jones away without having to give up a first-round pick.

"While the Wizards have stated an asking price to inquiring teams of a first-round pick for floor general Tyus Jones, rival executives have indicated a confidence that Washington will ultimately be willing to move on from Jones for a package of multiple second-round picks."

Fischer also noted that last season, players like Bones Hyland, Luke Kennard, Saddiq Bey, and more were all traded for multiple second-rounders, so a similar move for Jones seems plausible.

Jones is having a career year with the Wizards

2023–24 stats: 12.3 PPG, 6.3 APG, 49.5 FG%, 40.3 3PT%

For years, Jones played second fiddle to Ja Morant in Memphis. He had always been a solid backup point guard and has improved steadily over the years. While he was mostly coming off the bench for the Grizzlies, he's carved himself a starting role in Washington, making zero appearances off the bench thus far.

He's hit career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage this season, making him an enticing name to monitor for teams looking for a backup or starting point guard. At 27 years old, it doesn't make much sense for the Wizards to keep him, especially if their timeline turns to a rebuild.

Tyus Jones – 2023-24 Playmaking Stats Categories Stats Assist % 29.0 AST-to-TOV Ratio 7.24 Assist Ratio 35.4 USG% 16.6 % of Team Assists 36.0

His contract is set to expire at season's end and if they don't trade him, they risk letting him walk for nothing. A team like the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are also coveting a backup point guard, and the Los Angeles Lakers represent some teams that could benefit from his services. At $14 million, it won't take much to pry him away from the Wizards.

Guards who can effectively pass and shoot are going to be highly sought-after, and teams that are struggling from deep like the aforementioned Lakers or the Orlando Magic could plug him into the lineup without needing him to adjust too much.

If the Wizards truly want to swing for the fences, they could find a way to package both Kuzma and Jones together in hopes of getting an absurd package of picks and young players to immediately start developing.