Highlights NBC reportedly locked up NBA TV rights post-2024 playoffs.

Disney offered a $2.6B extension to keep NBA Finals and Conference Finals rights.

Amazon Prime is likely to air In-Season and Play-In Tournament games.

It's been an elephant in the room for a few months now, but it may be trumpeting louder than ever. According to Bill Simmons, NBC has already locked up the TV rights for the NBA and it's just a formality to wait until after the 2024 playoffs to announce it.

The media rights for the NBA are up after the end of the 2024-25 season and NBC has swooped in with a reported $2.5B bid to take TNT's rights away. Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TNT, is said to have made a bid, but it is reportedly not enough to overcome NBCUniversal. But even if it is, the NBA is reportedly looking at whether it can legally split from Warner Bros. Discovery if it offers the same money as NBCUniversal.

The deal will be finalized following the conclusion of this postseason. But Simmons claims he knows the deal is done, and Warner Bros. Discovery is now out of the NBA business. That will end one of the most highly regarded sports shows on TV, Inside the NBA. How else would it affect how you watch the NBA? Let's dive in.

Who Would Hold NBA Rights?

Disney likely to reach extension

We aren't going to be losing out on any "BANG!" calls from Mike Breen as Disney CEO Bob Iger is confident that it will be able to reach a rights renewal with the NBA. Disney has offered a reported $2.6B extension to retain its rights of the NBA Finals and one of the Conference Finals as well as weekly games on ABC and ESPN. The other main player in the NBA TV rights game was Warner Bros. Discovery, which has worked with the NBA for 40 years.

But Amazon Prime is likely going to be a streaming partner for the NBA, as it will get to air the In-Season Tournament and the Play-In Tournament games. Then, NBCUniversal will likely take over the remaining slate, including weekly games, the All-Star festivities, and one of the Conference Finals. It also would be able to put together its own studio show a la Inside the NBA. It is unknown who will be a part of it and if NBCUniversal will bring some of the current members of the show, including Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley. Barkley recently revealed that he has an opt-out of his contract with Warner Bros. Discovery that would allow him to go where the NBA rights are.

Barkley and other Warner Bros. Discovery talent were on hand for the company's upfronts on Wednesday and Barkley and the rest of the Turner Sports crew remained steadfast that the deal wasn't done yet and they were making their big push to keep the rights.

How This All Affects the Viewer

Get ready for streaming

Just as NFL sold its Thursday Night football rights to Amazon Prime, which hired Al Michaels away from NBC, the NBA is slated to sell some of its rights to the Jeff Bezos behemoth. Prime Video will likely be the only place that customers can view the Play-In Tournament and many of the In-Season Tournament games. That is a subscription fans will have to purchase.

Disney will keep its slate of games, which are available on cable from ABC or ESPN or through streaming on the ESPN app. If NBCUniversal wins its bid, games will likely be spread across NBC and Peacock, its streaming service. There will likely be streaming exclusives that viewers can only see on Peacock, similar to how NBCUniversal does with NCAA and NFL football games.

The NBA rights shakeup reportedly won't affect the launch of Venu Sports, the new sports streaming venture that Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Fox are teaming up for. That will likely cost $45 to $50 a month and is supposed to help cord-cutters get rid of cable. If Warner Bros. Discovery does lose the NBA, it will likely look to spend its money on other sports, like adding more MLB games or adding UFC events. So, we could see Barkley and Shaq calling UFC fights before we know it.