Highlights Tyrese Maxey's strong start to the season has put him in contention for an All-Star selection in 2024, making him a potential second star alongside Joel Embiid for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Maxey's consistent improvement each season and his ability to maintain a high scoring average make the 76ers a dangerous team for opponents.

Maxey's role as the primary ball-handler in the team's new system allows him to play freely, utilize his scoring abilities, and involve his teammates, making him a vital player for the 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers fourth-year guard Tyrese Maxey is off to an incredible start in 2023-24. If he continues his torrid pace to begin the year, an All-Star selection is a strong possibility in 2024. Maxey is a perfect partner for reigning MVP Joel Embiid – is he the true, second star that Philadelphia's been searching for?

The 76ers are "must-see TV" these days due to the play of Embiid and rising star Maxey. The first recipient of the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award this season, Maxey is averaging an eye-opening 25.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game (on 50 percent shooting) through six games. After a career-best 20.3 points per game average in 2022-23, it's encouraging to see Maxey make another massive jump in his scoring.

Since entering the NBA in 2021, Maxey's significantly heightened his production each season. In Year 1, Maxey put up just 8.0 points per game in 15 minutes. By Year 2, his playing time increased to 35.3 minutes – he responded by putting up 17.5 points and 4.3 assists. Last year, his scoring jumped to 20.3 and now, he's broken into elite scoring territory. While he might not maintain this pace the entire season, Maxey's ability to consistently hover at, or around, that number makes Philly dangerous for any opponent.

As the primary ball-handler in Nick Nurse’s new system, Maxey has free rein to play through mistakes and make things happen. Nurse’s full empowerment is important for two reasons: Maxey doesn’t often force tough passes or commit silly turnovers, and he is extremely efficient at hunting his own looks during the flow of the offense.

Growing offensive responsibility

With the recent blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, Maxey is now etched as Philadelphia’s lone star in the backcourt. Maxey did well playing alongside Harden last year, but if the first few games of this season are any indication, he’s more than capable of handling a much larger workload each night.

A swift, fleet-footed guard who loves to attack down the lane, Maxey has multiple avenues to either score or set up his teammates. His automatic floater and pull-up jumper is boosted by his finishing near the rim. Over the past couple of seasons, Maxey’s learned to let the game come to him. These days, he reads and reacts to what the defense wants to shut down and counters accordingly.

His career-high in assists (7.3), through six games, shows a real willingness to get his guys involved. Spreading the wealth is important, especially to keep vital role players like De’Anthony Melton and Tobias Harris involved at all times. With Harden now in Los Angeles, it’s now on Maxey to maintain control as a high-volume scorer and playmaker. His basketball IQ suggests that won’t be much of a problem.

Tyrese Maxey - 2023-24 NBA Statistics 6 GP Points 25.5 Rebounds 4.5 Assists 7.3 Field goal % 50.0 3-point field goal % 44.2

Embiid is going to net north of 30 points almost every game, so it is key for Maxey to continue establishing strong, on-court relationships with his squad. With his speed in transition, Philadelphia can utilize Maxey in multiple ways. When Embiid's in the game, he can focus on penetrating, feeding the post, cutting to the rim, and spotting up. But when coach Nurse inserts him as a stabilizer in the second unit, Maxey can focus on a faster pace and generate easy opportunities for Philly's role players to score.

Early on, he's one of the league leaders in minutes: expect that trend to keep up all year long. The flexibility of a highly-effective floor general gives Nurse a lot of options.

2023-24 outlook

The 2023-24 season is shaping up to be a “banner year” for Maxey. If his stellar performances continue, Maxey’s likely a strong candidate for the Most Improved Player award, as well as a first All-Star Game appearance in 2024. For Philadelphia, however, his jump into stardom could have an enormous domino effect on their prospects for this season and beyond. Maxey’s emergence could help push Philadelphia to playoff series victories down the line and could also entice Embiid to stay in Philadelphia longer.

Who wouldn’t want to be paired with a talented, star playmaker who plays an efficient brand of basketball? Philadelphia’s hoping they have finally found another, foundational piece in Maxey. As he continues to get more comfortable as a featured option, Philadelphia could emerge as an eastern conference contender.

