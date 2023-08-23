Highlights Michael Cooper's defensive acumen and contribution to the success of the Showtime Lakers make him a strong candidate for the Hall of Fame.

Throughout the different eras of its existence, the NBA has boasted players who have transcended the game of basketball and took pride of place in the sport's Hall of Fame. But there are individuals who have done the hard work and remain primarily unnoticed for their contributions to the league. Behind the likes of Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant and many others, there were the likes of Steve Kerr, Michael Cooper, and Dwight Howard who were left largely underappreciated.

With that said, we take a look below at several greats of the game who remained underrated but deserve to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

10 Michael Cooper

Much of the focus is placed on Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the Showtime L.A. Lakers’ success during the '80s. What needs to be recognized, though, is how Michael Cooper was instrumental to the team during that period.

Playing all 12 seasons of his career in Los Angeles, Cooper distinguished himself as the team’s sixth man with averages of 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The guard’s calling card, though, was his defensive acumen that helped the Lakers win five rings with him on board. With Larry Bird calling him the best defender he had ever faced, Cooper’s contribution to the Showtime Lakers makes his case to be inducted into the Hall of Fame a strong one.

9 Jrue Holiday

In the 13 seasons Jrue Holiday has spent in the NBA, the 6-foot-3 guard has built a reputation for being one of the best two-way players in the league. During that period, the Milwaukee Bucks star averaged 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

But even after gaining that reputation and winning a ring with the Bucks in 2021, most people still overlook Holiday’s impact on the court. Nevertheless, the two-time All-Star and five-time All-Defensive team player’s credentials speak for Holiday when his induction is going to be determined in the future.

8 Steve Kerr

Before he coached the Golden State Warriors to four NBA championships, Steve Kerr as the player won three rings with the Chicago Bulls and two with the San Antonio Spurs. Sure, his career averages of 6.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists don’t necessarily capture anyone’s attention when they see it on paper.

But his impact during crucial playoff games, both for the Bulls and Spurs, helped those teams win championships. His steady presence on the floor and a clutch gene from beyond the arc sealed the victory for both franchises. And if his five rings as a player aren’t enough to get him into the Hall of Fame, his four as the Warriors’ coach will surely be enough.

7 Dwight Howard

Compared to his time as a journeyman in the NBA, prime Dwight Howard was an absolute beast for the Orlando Magic. During that period, the All-Star center averaged 18.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game. He also led the Magic to an NBA Finals appearance in 2009, won Defensive Player of the Year three times in his career, and became a champion with the Lakers in 2020.

These days, though, Howard is playing in Taiwan and hasn’t received a contract from any NBA team yet. But the big man’s body of work is certainly credible enough for the Hall of Fame.

6 Mark Price

Although LeBron James’ stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers resulted in the franchise’s greatest era, there’s no denying the impact Mark Price had before the King joined the team. Considered as one of the league’s best shooters, the guard averaged 16.4 points on 40 percent shooting from deep during his time with the Cavs, while adding 2.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Thanks to his talents, the Cavs made the playoffs in seven of Price’s nine seasons with the team. Along with four selections to the All-Star Game and an All-NBA team, what he did to elevate Cleveland during a time when outside shooting wasn’t considered essential in the league is worthy of the Hall of Fame.

5 Andre Iguodala

When talking about the Warriors dynasty that resulted in four championships, most people tend to give credit to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, or Kevin Durant. What many don’t acknowledge is that Andre Iguodala’s contribution to that run also deserves recognition.

In his eight seasons as a Warrior, Iguodala averaged 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while winning the Finals MVP in 2015 against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. His stingy defense, high basketball IQ, and playmaking skills helped the Dubs win three more rings during the forward’s career. And while Golden State’s other stars are certain to make the Hall of Fame, Iguodala must be inducted along with them at some point in the future.

4 Rajon Rondo

Playing with Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce definitely pushed Rajon Rondo’s star to shine less when he played with these legends in Boston. Nevertheless, the four-time All-Star held his own to help Beantown win the 2008 NBA championship.

After becoming a journeyman in the league, Rondo redeemed himself when he won another ring with the Lakers. This achievement gives him the distinction of winning separate championships with two of the NBA’s most popular franchises. Add three seasons of leading the league in assists, four All-Defensive Team selections, and one instance of being named to an All-NBA team to the mix, and you’ve got a strong argument for Rondo to make the Hall of Fame.

3 Udonis Haslem

It isn’t easy to stand out in a team, especially during the period LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh were in it. Even if that was the case, Haslem has proven time and time again that helping the Miami Heat win goes beyond the court.

In the 20 years he played for the Heat, Haslem averaged 7.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists. But apart from the three rings he won in Miami, it’s his leadership in the locker room and on the bench that elevated his team to new heights. His mere presence on the roster fostered accountability amongst his teammates, making Heat Culture work when it shouldn’t. For that reason and the rings he won, Haslem deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame.

2 Robert Horry

Like many others on this list, Robert Horry was always playing behind the shadows of his great teammates, sych as Hakeem Olajuwon, Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan. What sets Big Shot Bob apart from most guys in the teams he has played for is how he has risen up to make the crucial baskets to win championships.

And speaking of championships, Horry has seven of them, with two coming from his time playing for the Houston Rockets, three with the Lakers, and the last two with the Spurs. This puts him ahead of bigger stars, such as LeBron James and Michael Jordan when it comes to the number of championship rings. This feat, which is hard to accomplish in the modern era of basketball, deserves some respect in the form of a Hall-of-Fame induction.

1 Chauncey Billups

Back in the early 2000s, there was no easy way to figure out how to defeat the Lakers with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant leading the charge. Most teams opted to stack on stars to match against the duo, which ultimately failed. That’s why it was very surprising to see the Lakers’ three-peat end, courtesy of the Detroit Pistons back in 2004.

With Billups running point, the Pistons were able to win a ring and end Los Angeles’ reign of terror in the NBA. His career averages of 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.0 steal per game also prove that he is among the most overlooked point guards to ever become a champion in the league.

It'll only be a matter of time before he is inducted into the Hall of Fame, like most guys on this list.