Highlights At 35 years old, Stephen Curry is defying the odds and continues to excel on the basketball court, showcasing skills that few other players possess.

Curry's statistical performance this season is unprecedented for a player of his age, with him being the only player in NBA history to average 30 or more points through his first eight games of a season at age 35 or older.

Curry's outstanding performance is not only changing the perception of what it means to be an older player in the game but also revitalizing the Golden State Warriors as legitimate title contenders after a turbulent previous season.

To say that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is no spring chicken would be a massive understatement. At 35 years of age – and well on his way toward the big three-six – the 15-year pro can count himself among a group of just 12 ballers who are at least 36 years old that are still plying their trade on the NBA hardwood. The mileage on those tires notwithstanding, Curry continues to do things that few if any other players in the Association can do.

For his part, Detroit Pistons rookie and No. 5 overall pick Ausar Thompson was taken aback by what the GOAT candidate was doing on the court after squaring off with him for the very first time on Nov. 6. "People always say it’s the movement, but he really tries to lull you to sleep," Thompson remarked, via the Detroit Free Press' Omari Sankofa II. "He walks the sideline, looks at the bench, and then you have to run through two screens and it’s like, ‘what just happened?’”

Curry's late-stage brilliance goes well beyond what the old-school eye test says, too. From a statistical standpoint, he's doing things that no player of his vintage has done in the annals of the league.

Curry is changing the narrative of what it means to be 'elite'

As relayed by ESPN's Kendra Andrews (and others) on Nov. 7, Curry is the only player in NBA history to average 30 or more points through his first eight games of a season at age 35 or older, and his numbers are eye-popping across the board. As of this writing, the Warriors star is averaging 30.0 points, 4.8 boards and 4.2 assists nightly while sinking 47.3 percent of his triples. Speaking of that 30-4-4 line, if it holds throughout the campaign, Steph will be just the second player ever aged 33 or older to put up those numbers. The first was another age-defying legend in LeBron James, who accomplished the feat back in 2021-22.

"He is one of the hardest workers to play the game," Warriors guard Klay Thompson said of Curry's hot start, via ESPN. "The sky is the limit. He might change the narrative of what it looks like to be elite till you're 40. LeBron [James] is doing the same and Steph is following suit."

Added head coach Steve Kerr: "It's amazing to watch him. He looks better than ever at 35. ... There's a reason he is Steph Curry."

Steph isn't just changing the perception of what it means to be the old guy in the gym, however. The season is young, but he's also giving the Dubs a new lease on life as legitimate title contenders after one of the more chaotic campaigns you'll see from an elite team.

The Warriors' dynastic run may not be over yet

One could be forgiven for having their shovel at the ready before the 2023-24 season even tipped off to heap dirt on the Warriors' grave. After all, Curry and Co. were coming off a year that was mired from the outset by the training camp dust-up between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. That was followed by the latter's playoff meltdown, not to mention injuries, chemistry issues and players griping over their roles. More recently, one of Golden State's primary stabilizing forces, Andre Iguodala, decided to call it a career.

Thanks to Curry's MVP-like exploits and fellow oldie Chris Paul's efforts to direct traffic in the second unit, though, the Warriors are sitting pretty at 6-2 heading into a Nov. 8 showdown with the defending champion Nuggets. And they have managed that mark even as there's considerable room to improve. Right now, the Warriors rank eighth in the Association in offensive rating (115.5) and just 12th in defensive rating (110.2). Meanwhile, Paul has yet to display the deadly stroke he's known for and 2022 All-Star and former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins is similarly struggling from the floor.

Both players are connecting at rates below 20 percent from deep and 42 percent from the field overall.

These realities are what make Curry's output something for the league's other 29 teams to really worry about. If the Warriors are winning at this clip while Steph is operating as a one-man show (with all due respect to Thompson and the team's cadre of stellar role players), what will they be able to accomplish when everyone on the periphery begins to settle in? Assuming Curry keeps it up, we may be staring another big bounce-back year in the face.

