Key Takeaways Kawhi Leonard remains an elite player despite injuries and unfortunate postseasons for the Clippers.

Devin Booker's greatness is masked by playoff failures, but his improved playmaking sets him apart.

Stephen Curry's slight decline may be attributed to his team's struggles, questioning his athleticism.

The Western Conference appears as tough as ever heading into the 2024-25 season, with at least eleven teams who hope to compete for playoff spots and several squads who legitimately believe they can win the conference. The league is as balanced and competitive as it has ever been, setting us up for an awesome NBA campaign.

With that said, it is a good time to rank the 10 best players in the Western Conference.

10 Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Injuries have derailed his career, but Leonard remains an elite player

If Joel Embiid 's injury issues are the biggest shame in the Eastern Conference, then Kawhi Leonard 's body failing him is by far the saddest thing in the NBA right now for fans to watch. After a tremendous six-year stretch in which Leonard was mostly healthy and won two Finals MVPs, he joined the Los Angeles Clippers and has only appeared in one full playoff run in the five years since.

Leonard was once recognized as arguably the best player in the world after his iconic 2019 championship run with the Toronto Raptors , but he hasn't gotten the chance to show it much in LA, missing the last four postseasons for the Clippers after the infamous 3-1 collapse in the NBA Bubble in 2020.

However, Leonard remains one of the best two-way players in basketball, despite a slight decline in several areas due to injuries and a decline in athleticism. Nonetheless, he played 68 games in 2023-24, and led the Clippers to 51 wins during an All-NBA Second Team season, proving he still can play at a high level when healthy.

With Paul George departing for the 76ers, Leonard's time contending with the Clippers appears to be over, which is a sad ending to a legendary career. Hopefully, he is able to play in big games once again sometime.

Kawhi Leonard's Injury Woes (LAC seasons) Season Games Missed PPG TS% Injured in Playoffs? 2019-20 15 27.1 58.9% No 2020-21 20 24.8 62.2% Yes 2021-22 82 - - - 2022-23 30 23.8 62.3% Yes 2023-24 14 23.7 62.6% Yes

9 Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Playoff failures wrongly overshadow Booker's greatness

Devin Booker has been one of the most prolific and efficient bucket-getters of the past decade, averaging 20-plus points per night for the eighth straight season in 2023-24. A four-time All-Star, Booker has just gotten better every year of his career, and last season was no exception, as the Kentucky product continued to score the ball at an excellent rate but also added playmaking to his bag for the first time.

Booker served as Phoenix's point guard and floor general for much of the campaign and had a lot of success doing so. He served up a career-high 6.9 assists to just 2.9 turnovers in an unfamiliar role, and led his Suns to the tenth-best offense in basketball. Their talent has the potential to be much better, and Phoenix was woeful in the clutch in 2023-24, but it was a good start for his first try as point guard.

Phoenix has brought in Tyus Jones to run the show at times, so Booker can settle back into his familiar hybrid scoring role, but he will certainly be asked to handle the ball for stretches. After an underrated Olympic performance where he showed the ability to do whatever it takes to win, whether that was defense or spotting up, Book is prepared for whatever comes his way in 2024-25.

Devin Booker 2023-24 Stats Season PPG APG 3P% TS% Regular Season 27.1 6.9 36.4% 61.1% Playoffs 27.5 6.0 35.0% 66.2%

8 Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Is Curry's slight decline real or based on his deteriorating circumstances?

The last time we saw Stephen Curry play basketball, he was hitting four threes in the final three minutes of Team USA's Gold Medal game against Victor Wembanyama and France. It was a classic Curry moment, one we've seen thousands of times throughout his illustrious career, but it overshadowed a worrying trend that has occurred over the past year.

Curry struggled throughout the Olympic Games, only catching fire in the final two (most important games, to be fair) contests, continuing a concerning stretch of mediocre play from the Golden State Warriors superstar. Curry had a solid campaign overall, but he had a rough final 20 games of the regular season and failed to carry GS past the first play-in round, which a prime Steph would never have done.

The Davidson alum appeared to have lost a bit of his athleticism, quickness, and first step, only getting to the rim on 6.7 percent of his field goal attempts, a number that was up over 20 percent as recently as 2022. Defenses loaded up on his three-point shot, and he wasn't able to overcome that like in past years.

However, while the eye test says he has definitely dropped off some, his circumstances have to shoulder an equal amount of blame. The Warriors have been a bad team over the past two years outside of Steph because of Klay Thompson , Draymond Green , Andrew Wiggins , and others declining.

Steph Curry Stats (2023-24) PPG APG TS% 3P% 26.4 5.1 61.6% 40.8%

7 Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

KD remains one of the most efficient scorers of all-time

The second of three aging legends who have been let down by their front offices despite continuing to play insanely good basketball is Kevin Durant . The 35-year-old is aging like fine wine as he enters his 18th season, scoring the ball at an efficiency from mid-range that almost seems fake.

Nothing in the sport is as reliable as a Kevin Durant pull-up jumper, and that hasn't changed, even after his devastating Achilles injury in the 2019 Finals. Durant is also still a solid playmaker and defender, although he has struggled with physicality in recent playoffs, getting swept by the Celtics and Timberwolves in the span of three years.

Durant is certainly not the player he once was due to a decline in athleticism, but his legendary offensive skillset will pay dividends for the Slim Reaper for years to come. It remains to be seen whether the Phoenix Suns can put a competent overall squad around him before it is too late, and time is running out.

Kevin Durant's Absurd Efficiency PPG FG% 3P% TS% Mid-Range % 27.1 52.3% 41.3% 62.6% 53.4%

6 Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

After Giannis, Davis is the most fearsome two-way presence in basketball

Los Angeles having two players in the top six of this list is an extreme shame, considering the fact that they have been a mediocre team for the majority of the James/ Anthony Davis pairing. Nonetheless, Davis had another incredible season in 2023-24, was awesome in the playoffs, and capped it off by being one of the more useful players in the Olympics for a stacked Team USA.

Whatever Davis' offensive flaws might be, along with his durability concerns, he is such a terrifying two-way center that he cannot be lower than six on this ranking. Although he still doesn't have a Defensive Player of the Year award, Davis is undoubtedly the best defender in the entire sport because of his versatility. No other player can be an elite rim protector and rebounder while also being a lockdown perimeter defender, but that is what Davis brings to the table.

In the Lakers' 2023 West Finals run, Davis was asked to stop Curry on the outside on switches, and he didn't miss a beat, clamping up Curry with relative ease in big moments. AD also had an excellent offensive campaign and played 76 games, his highest ever, and has finished two consecutive postseason runs.

LA must get their stars more help, before it is too late.

Davis' Absurd Defensive Stats (2023-24) DFG% 5-9 ft. 10-14 ft. 15-24 ft. 25-29 ft. 47.3% 40.9% 43.3% 43.2% 36.3%

5 LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

King James is doing things never seen before at age 39

As absurd as it may seem, LeBron James cracks this list at number five, and is a top-ten player in the league for the 20th straight season. Whispers of his decline have been greatly exaggerated, as James is still one of the five guys in basketball who a team should want to start a playoff series. He is downgraded this far on the ranking not because of on-court performance, but because of durability and a lack of consistent effort defensively.

However, James played 71 games in 2023-24, the most he had done since his last year in Cleveland, was healthy and great for the playoffs, and was the best player on the floor on the Team USA Olympic squad. The past year has shown us that he is still an elite offensive engine, one of the very best transition players, and a terrorizing athlete on both ends of the floor.

Despite losing in five heartbreaking games to the Nuggets, James was brilliant once again in the postseason, picking apart the Denver defense in genius fashion. He hasn't seemed to have lost a step in any of the past few seasons and looked better than ever in the Olympics. To top it all off, James had the best three-point shooting campaign of his entire career last year.

Whatever he has lost in athleticism and endurance, he has made up for it with basketball IQ, increased skill, and experience. His regular season defense is a serious issue for LA, but James is still one of the greatest players in the game today.

Year 21 Stats Season PPG APG RPG TS% 3P% Regular Season 25.7 8.3 7.3 63.0% 41.0% Playoffs 27.8 8.8 6.8 63.7% 38.5%

4 Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Ant is far ahead of schedule as he enters year five

Anthony Edwards accomplished something that few others have been able to in their age-22 seasons: be the unquestioned best player on a Conference Finalist. His Minnesota Timberwolves have built a solid squad around him, but most of the supporting talent is on the defensive side of the ball and is weak on offense ( Rudy Gobert , Jaden McDaniels , Nickeil Alexander-Walker ).

Edwards faced an extremely tough task as a playoff offensive engine, as every defense loaded up the paint against his drives and forced him to either shoot over the top or kick to poor-shooting teammates on the outside. Somehow, through sheer force of will and athleticism, Ant was able to lead Minnesota to a respectable offense capable of beating the reigning champion Nuggets.

If Edwards was able to do all this in just his fourth year at age 22, imagine what he will be able to do when he becomes a better shooter, decision-maker, and passer, as well as when the Wolves equip him with better-surrounding talent offensively. The sky is the limit for the Georgia product on both ends of the floor, as he also has the potential to be an All-NBA defender if he can harness some of his worst tendencies (off-ball laziness, occasionally poor on-ball defense).

It's going to be Ant's league for a long time.

Anthony Edwards 2023-24 Stats Season PPG APG 3P% TS% Regular Season 25.9 5.1 35.7% 57.5% Playoffs 27.6 6.5 40.0% 59.8%

3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

For all the reasons to love the future of the Oklahoma City Thunder , the clear winner is their 26-year-old superstar guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander . SGA has been an excellent player from the moment he got to OKC, but he has become a true superstar in the last two seasons, where he has put up 30-plus points a night on elite efficiency.

Alexander's mid-range mastery allows him to score the ball more reliably than most players in basketball, but he is much more than just a mid-range scorer. The Canadian guard is one of the best drivers in the league, is a great playmaker, and is a very good defender considering how heavy of an offensive burden he carries for the Thunder.

Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't have a true weakness in his game, and should only continue to improve on both ends of the floor as he enters his prime for an OKC team with championship expectations for the next decade. He has shot over 50 percent from the field in his past two campaigns and could become truly unstoppable if he unlocks the three-ball in the coming seasons.

Thunder fans couldn't be happier.

SGA's Metrics (2023-24) Isolation PPP PnR PPP Post-Up PPP Spot-UP PPP PPG 1.11 (87th percentile) 1.14 (97th percentile) 1.19 (89th percentile) 1.13 (74th percentile) 30.1

PPP=Points per possession

2 Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Coming off his first NBA Finals appearance, Dončić is at the peak of his powers

If Nikola Jokić is the best offensive engine in the league as a big man, Luka Doncic is easily the greatest offensive initiator as a primary ball-handler. Dončić once again posted eye-popping numbers in his sixth season, nearly averaging a triple-double as he meshed perfectly with Kyrie Irving in their second go-around as teammates.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar has improved every single year of his career, both statistically and by winning contributions (save for maybe 2022-23), and last year was no different. He had the most efficient year of his career with 48.7/38.2 splits while boasting a ridiculous 33.9 points per night and leading Dallas to 50 wins and a fifth seed.

Dončić's incredible offensive skillset creates a great offensive unit for Dallas all on his own, and with Irving by his side as a legitimate co-star, he led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals, shocking the world. He beat Kawhi Leonard , Paul George , Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , and Anthony Edwards on the way there, before being outmatched by the Boston Celtics .

Dončić must get in better shape and compete more defensively after an embarrassing showing in the Finals, but he is undoubtedly a top-two player in the West purely because of his offensive genius. He should be in talks for MVP all season long.

Dončić's Incredible 2023-24 Season PPG APG RPG TS% Regular Season 33.9 9.8 9.2 61.7% Playoffs 28.9 8.1 9.5 55.6%

1 Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

3-time MVP is still the top dog despite a rough postseason ending

Although Nikola Jokic won his third MVP award in four seasons, there is a bitter taste in the mouths of the Denver Nuggets organization and fans after losing in a stunning Game 7 at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver held a 20-point third-quarter lead in that game and melted down under the physical onslaught of the Wolves, but Jokić shoulders very little of the blame for the shocking defeat.

Jokić had yet another tremendous campaign in 2023-24, flirting with a triple-double average once again on great efficiency as he continued to be the best offensive engine in the league for a top-five Nuggets offense. His combination of dominant post-scoring (1.14 points per post-up), size and strength, and otherworldly playmaking vision makes him the most unstoppable offensive force in basketball.

The Serbian had a down year in two categories: three-point shooting and pick-and-roll defense, both of which hurt Denver in their postseason exit, but expect him to rebound emphatically in both areas going into next year. A hungry Jokić is scary for the rest of the NBA.

Denver is undergoing some roster changes with the departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope , but if there's anyone who can make it work, it is Nikola Jokić.

Jokić 2023-24 Stats Season PPG RPG APG TS% 3P% Regular Season 26.4 12.4 9.0 65.0% 35.9% Playoffs 28.7 13.4 8.7 62.5% 26.4%