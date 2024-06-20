Highlights The Western Conference has strong contenders with superstar talents leading teams.

Several solid teams in the West are competing for a chance at the playoffs.

The Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers are in a rebuilding phase, focusing on developing young talent.

The NBA Western Conference had 11 teams above .500 in the 2023-24 regular season, including 10 teams with at least 46 wins on the year. The Western Conference was objectively a stronger conference overall than the Eastern Conference this season, as almost every game was a tough matchup in the West.

The conference is filled with a handful of contenders along with very talented teams that will be contending for the last couple of playoff spots and a chance in the Play-In Tournament. It is likely there will be at least two to three teams that miss out on a chance for the playoffs with good records.

This upcoming season will be a dogfight throughout the year and could be one of the most competitive conferences in the history of the NBA.

Strong Contenders

Superstars and strong role players give top teams best chance

The Western Conference is home to a few teams that currently have their championship window open. Those teams include the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, and Oklahoma City Thunder. The common denominator between all four teams is that they have a true superstar talent leading their squads. All four of those players were either drafted by their respective teams or traded for while they were young and unproven.

Contending teams statistics - 2023-24 season Category Dallas Mavericks Denver Nuggets Minnesota Timberwolves Oklahoma City Thunder OFFRTG 117.0 117.8 114.6 118.3 DEFRTG 114.9 112.3 108.4 111.0 NETRTG 2.1 5.5 6.2 7.3

The Nuggets, Timberwolves, and Thunder were all in the top five in NETRTG on the season, with the Mavericks sneaking into the top half, but they improved their net rating after the all-star break, bumping it up to 3.7 during that period.

Not only do those teams have solidified superstars, but they all have complimentary stars and role players that fit the scheme of those players. The Mavericks, for example, traded for Kyrie Irving to play alongside Luka Dončić during the 2022-23 season. This past offseason, they drafted a rim-running big in Dereck Lively II, whille also adding solid role players Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington at the deadline. All of those players work well on both ends of the court within the Mavericks' schemes.

All four of these teams should all have similar rosters going into next season, and should all be in prime position to compete for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Solid Teams Competing for a Chance at the Playoffs

The West has several teams that have an opportunity of making the playoffs

Credit: © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The majority of teams in the conference will likely be fighting for a chance to make the playoffs either in one of the last guaranteed playoff slots or through the Play-In Tournament. There will likely be nine teams fighting for only six spots, so some teams will miss out on receiving a chance to get through the play-in tournament and secure a playoff spot.

This large conglomerate of teams is made up of a variety of different teams, ranging from youthful teams bound to improve to aging teams with questions surrounding them heading into the offseason.

The mid-tier teams records before and after All-Star break - 2023-24 season Team Overall Record Record before All-Star Record after All-Star Los Angeles Clippers 51-31 36-17 15-14 Phoenix Suns 49-33 33-22 16-11 Los Angeles Lakers 47-35 30-26 17-9 New Orleans Pelicans 49-33 33-22 16-11 Sacramento Kings 46-36 31-23 15-13 Golden State Warriors 46-36 27-26 19-10 Houston Rockets 41-41 24-30 17-11 Memphis Grizzlies 27-55 20-36 7-19 San Antonio Spurs 22-60 11-44 11-16

The teams in this group will likely be competing for playoff spots next season, but this past season, almost every single one of these teams was above .500 after the All-Star break. The only exceptions were the young San Antonio Spurs and the heavily injured Memphis Grizzlies, who finished as the second seed in the 2022-23 season. This past year, the injuries hit them hard, and they had the most missed games by players of any team in the NBA. 28 different players suited up for the Grizzlies this season due to their plethora of injuries. They will likely bounce back this upcoming season after returning to full strength.

There are the teams that were good last season that have aging cores, like the Los Angeles Clippers, who have a massive impending free agent on their hands in Paul George. The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, who are both aging, are in similar situations with free agents Klay Thompson and LeBron James. The Phoenix Suns are a team who have an expensive core of ball-dominant players with a slightly older roster without the spending availability to improve their depth.

There are a couple of teams with players close to or in their primes that have been good but not great, in the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings, both of whom were Play-In teams this past season. They both have questions surrounding their core players' future with the team, and neither team is likely going to be in a spot where their rosters are good enough to win it all.

Then there are the young teams that are likely on the cusp of taking a leap, the Houston Rockets and Spurs. The Rockets finished the last 20 games of the season with a record of 14-6, including an 11-game win streak that vaulted them close to a play-in slot. The Spurs, on the other hand, have the best young prospect in the league in Victor Wembanyama, and a surrounding cast of young players that showed improvement throughout the year. If Wembanyama takes the leap many are expecting, they will be right in the thick of the playoff race.

Rebuilding Team

Jazz and Trail Blazers are in the midst of a rebuild

The last two teams remaining in the west are two teams in the northwest division, the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers. They are both teams with no clear superstars, despite both having above-average players on their rosters. Both the Jazz and Trail Blazers have exciting, young prospects who are ready to take the next step, but they are just the start of the foundations of the future.

Age statistics - 2023-24 season Category Portland Trail Blazers Utah Jazz Average Age 24.3 23.9 Average NBA Experience 2.9 3.4

Both teams have a mix of young players and veterans on their rosters, but some of the veterans are players who could help propel a team to help them contend for a title. For the Jazz, players like Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson have high trade value and could be on their way out this offseason if the Jazz want to launch a full rebuild. The Trail Blazers have their youth movement at the forefront. Jerami Grant, Malcolm Brogdon, and Robert Williams are players who could help contenders if they are dealt this offseason, but they could also be good mentors to the plethora of young players on the Trail Blazers roster.

It will be an interesting offseason for both squads to see whether they retool their rosters to feature their young talent or keep their veterans in order to put less pressure on the development of their young players. Regardless, keeping some quality veteran players is important to building a roster that knows how to win in the NBA.

The main goal for both the Jazz and Trail Blazers heading into next season is to develop their youth, seeing which players to build around, while still being competitive in every game. They will both be adding talented young rookies to their teams as they both hold top-10 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, and both own multiple first-round picks.