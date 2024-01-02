Highlights The Boston Celtics have proven themselves as a powerhouse, finishing the year with a 4-0 record and sitting atop the Eastern Conference.

The Charlotte Hornets are struggling, extending their losing streak to 11 games since LaMelo Ball's ankle injury.

The Milwaukee Bucks are becoming a more cohesive unit with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, solidifying their position as a top contender.

In the fast-paced world of the NBA, each week paints a unique picture of triumphs and setbacks, as teams vie for supremacy on the hardwood. With the NBA concluding its 2023 portion of the season, some teams are settling into their grooves, while others are fighting to stay within striking distance of the playoffs.

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are showcasing why they're considered elite contenders, and in contrast, teams like the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets are struggling to stay afloat. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a glimmer of hope as they don't look like the same team that took home the NBA Cup just under a month ago.

Here are the winners and losers of the final week of 2023 in the NBA.

Winners – Boston Celtics

Last week's record: 4-0

The Boston Celtics have once again proven their mettle in the NBA, concluding their year with an astounding 4-0 run.

Their Christmas Day victory against the Lakers further cemented their status as a league powerhouse, as they now sit atop the Eastern Conference with a league-leading 26-6 record.

A significant talking point this season has been Derrick White, whose contributions have sparked discussions about his potential as an All-Star. White has been exceptional, particularly on the defensive end, thanks to his 1.3 blocks per game, the most among guards, and 1.2 steals per game.

Most Blocks by Guards Players Blocks Per Game Michael Jordan – 1987-88 1.6 Julius Erving – 1986-87 1.6 Tracy McGrady – 2000-01 1.5 Michael Jordan 1986 –87 1.5 Derrick White – 2023-24 1.3

Furthermore, the addition of Kristaps Porzingis has brought a new dimension to the Celtics' game, due to his ability to stretch the floor and protect the rim at a relatively high level. This dual-threat ability of Porzingis has been a key factor in the Celtics' ability to dominate both ends of the court, making them a true contender this season.

Losers – Charlotte Hornets

Last week's record: 0-4

The Charlotte Hornets have faced a difficult period, evidenced by their recent 0-4 run this week, extending their losing streak to 11 consecutive games. This challenging phase has been particularly noticeable since the unfortunate ankle injury of LaMelo Ball on Nov. 26. Since then, the team has gone 2-14.

Ball's injury has undeniably left a void in the Hornets' lineup, as he is not only an All-Star player but also a pivotal figure in their offensive strategy. His playmaking abilities and scoring prowess are sorely missed, and his absence has disrupted the team's rhythm and cohesion on the court.

Charlotte Hornets – Month-to-Month Stats Month Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % +/- October 112.0 43.7 29.0 45.6 -6.0 November 114.0 44.7 24.6 47.6 -9.0 December 106.5 36.7 25.5 46.0 -14.0

Despite these struggles, there is a silver lining in the form of rookie Brandon Miller. Selected as the number 2 overall pick, Miller has been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging season, delivering a solid rookie campaign in which he's averaging 14.9 points on 43.3 percent shooting from the field and 39.6 percent from long-range.

It's important to note that the Hornets are the third-youngest team in the league, which naturally comes with growing pains. This youthful core is still in the process of gaining experience and developing chemistry.

While the current season has been tough, especially in the absence of their star player, it is a valuable period for learning and growth, which could pay dividends in the long run as these young talents mature and adapt to the demands of the NBA.

Winners – Milwaukee Bucks

Last week's record: 3-1

After integrating Damian Lillard into their roster in the offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks got off to a somewhat slow start to the season. This initial period of adjustment was anticipated, as incorporating a player of Lillard's caliber into an already strong lineup requires time.

However, as the first third of the season has unfolded, the Bucks have notably evolved into a more cohesive unit, showcasing a heightened level of team chemistry and strategic execution.

The dynamic duo of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo has been central to this progression.

Both players have adeptly figured out how to leverage each other's strengths within the offensive scheme, creating a formidable force on the court. Lillard's sharpshooting and playmaking abilities combined with Antetokounmpo's dominant presence in the paint and versatility have resulted in an increasingly effective offensive system for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks – 2023-24 Month-to-Month Offense Months Offensive Rating Points Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % October 112.2 116.7 48.8 35.1 November 118.5 121.3 49.0 37.4 December 126.1 131.5 51.9 40.3

An additional crucial element in the Bucks' recent success is the resurgence of Khris Middleton. In his last 10 games, Middleton has averaged an impressive 18.3 points per game while shooting at an efficient 52.1 percent from the field and his return to form is particularly significant as the Bucks look towards a deep playoff run.

His ability to score, create, and stretch the floor complements the Lillard-Antetokounmpo partnership, making the Bucks a multi-faceted threat. As Middleton continues to find his rhythm, the Milwaukee Bucks solidify their position as a top contender in the league, poised for continued success and a potentially deep postseason journey.

Losers – Brooklyn Nets

Last week's record: 1-3

Entering the new year, the Brooklyn Nets have found themselves in the middle of a rough patch, going 1-3 in the last week and 2-8 in their last 10 games. With Mikal Bridges still the most versatile member of the team, he hasn't quite performed at his best in December, mainly due to a tough shooting cold spell.

Cam Thomas, on the other hand, is proving that his scoring outbursts from last season weren't an anomaly, and showing he can be the first option when he's truly locked in. Even with his innate ability to put the ball in the net, consistency remains his worst enemy, a trend that's affected the team as a whole.

Brooklyn Nets Duo – December Statistics Players Points Per Game Field Goal Percentage Mikal Bridges 20.3 50.0 Cam Thomas 19.7 48.3

Looking ahead, the Nets find themselves in a precarious position. Currently ranked 9th in the Eastern Conference, their path forward is complicated by the lack of rights to their draft pick this year, limiting their options for immediate roster enhancement through young talent.

The Nets will need to find ways to maximize the potential of their current roster, focusing on improving team chemistry and finding the right balance in their game to climb back up the conference standings and become a more formidable force in the league.

Winners – Oklahoma City Thunder

Last week's record: 4-0

Eventually, the Oklahoma City Thunder were going to be a good team, but no one could have expected such a leap in such a short time. The team can thank Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for helping elevate the team amid an MVP-caliber campaign, but the Thunder are far from a one-man show.

Recently, the team's success has been bolstered by the impressive contributions of sophomore Jalen Williams and rookie Chet Holmgren, the latter of whom is having a standout rookie year.

Over the last four games, he has been a dominant presence, averaging 21.0 points per game with remarkable efficiency, shooting 64.7% from the field and an impressive 57.9% from beyond the arc. His ability to influence the game in multiple ways – scoring, defending, and stretching the floor – has added a significant dimension to the Thunder's game.

Oklahoma City Thunder Big 3 – Stats Across Last 4 Games Category Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Chet Holmgren Jalen Williams Points Per Game 33.5 21.0 21.3 Rebounds Per Game 5.3 6.3 2.8 Assists Per Game 6.5 3.0 5.0 Field Goal % 62.3 64.7 59.6 Three-Point Field Goal % 38.5 57.9 63.2

Jalen Williams, another key figure in the Thunder's ascent, has also shown his potential. His recent 35-point performance on an efficient 76% shooting is a testament to his scoring ability and adaptability on the court. Williams' development and increasing confidence are vital for the Thunder, as they continue to build a strong, young core around Gilgeous-Alexander.

The combination of Gilgeous-Alexander's leadership, Holmgren's all-around impact, and Williams' scoring prowess have turned the Oklahoma City Thunder into a team to watch this season. Their recent performances suggest a bright future and potential for even greater achievements as the season progresses.

Losers – Los Angeles Lakers

Last week's record: 1-3

Ever since the Los Angeles Lakers won the inaugural In-Season Tournament, the team has been on a concerning downhill ride, only winning three of their 11 games.

Despite the team's overall struggles, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have consistently delivered solid performances throughout the season. Their individual contributions remain a cornerstone for the Lakers, showcasing their consistent impact as top players in the league. However, basketball is a team sport, and the performance of the entire roster is crucial for sustained success.

Los Angeles Lakers – Before and After In-Season Tournament Category Before (23 Games) After (11 Games) Net Rating 1.1 (16th) -4.6 (24th) Record 14-9 3-8

The challenge for the Lakers has been the inefficiency of their role players, particularly since the In-Season Tournament. D'Angelo Russell, for instance, has seen a dip in his productivity, averaging just 10.1 points per game on a 40.7% shooting rate during this period.

Similarly, Cam Reddish has also struggled, averaging a mere 6.5 points on 36.2% shooting. These statistics reflect a significant area of concern for the Lakers, as efficient and consistent contributions from role players are vital for any team aspiring to be a contender.

Amid these struggles, the Lakers have been the subject of numerous trade rumors, including one that would involve Zach LaVine. It appears that the team might need to consider roster changes to bolster their chances of competing at the highest level this season. A strategic move could potentially address the current inefficiencies and provide the necessary support to James and Davis.