Highlights The New York Knicks are clear winners this week in the NBA after a trade that bolstered their roster, leading to a 4-0 record.

The Milwaukee Bucks had a challenging week, going 1-3 and struggling to find their rhythm with their new roster, despite strong performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Los Angeles Clippers have proven themselves as the better LA team, going 3-1 and showcasing strong performances from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

With just a few weeks until the NBA trade deadline passes, many teams will be fighting hard to rise in the standings and scout the league for pieces to improve their short-term future, while others are looking for dance partners to offload their stars and usher in a new era.

Highlighting the week's action, the New York Knicks have emerged as the standout winners, thanks to a strategic trade that significantly bolstered their roster. Conversely, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves have encountered rough patches, despite commendable individual performances from their star players.

The Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Clippers have also made headlines, exceeding expectations with their remarkable runs, while teams like the San Antonio Spurs face challenges in their rebuilding efforts.

Here are the winners and losers of last week's NBA action.

Winners – New York Knicks

Last week's record: 4-0

The New York Knicks are one of the clear winners of the week in the NBA following a bold trade that landed them OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn in exchange for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

Since the deal, the Knicks have won all four games in which he has played. Anunoby's integration into the team has been seamless, contributing significantly on the defensive end with an average of 1.5 steals per game in those matches.

Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle have been in exceptional form over these last four games. The latter is averaging an impressive 30.3 points per game, shooting at an efficient 50.6 percent while the former has been contributing 27.3 points on 47.0 percent and 9.3 assists per game.

This trade seems to be a strategic fit for the Knicks, particularly with Anunoby's adaptable playing style. He has shown that he doesn't require numerous shots per game to be effective, a trait that harmonizes well with the Knicks' offensive dynamics.

New York Knicks Player Stats – Last 4 Games Players Points Per Game Assists Per Game Rebounds Per Game Steals and Blocks Per Game Julius Randle 30.3 3.5 7.3 1.5 Jalen Brunson 27.3 9.3 3.3 0.8 OG Anunoby 12.0 1.3 5.3 1.5 Isaiah Hartenstein 10.5 2.8 13.5 5.3

The Knicks' impressive performance includes victories against top-tier teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. As a result of these successful outings, the Knicks now find themselves positioned fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Despite a small sample size, the aforementioned trade appears to be a game-changer for the Knicks. Their undefeated streak post-trade, combined with the enhanced performances of key players like Randle and Brunson, indicates a positive trajectory for the team.

Losers – Milwaukee Bucks

Last week's record: 1-3

The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves in a challenging position this week, going 1-3 in their last four, including two losses against the Indiana Pacers.

Although the Bucks' major offseason acquisition of Damian Lillard was seen as a significant boost to their championship aspirations, the team has had its ups and downs, and the start of the new year has been especially rough for the team. While the trade breathed new life into a rather stagnant offense, the Bucks are still searching for their rhythm with its new roster.

Damian Lillard – 2024 Shooting Woes Shot Distance Field Goals Attempted Field Goal % Less than 8 feet 22 59.1 8–16 feet 7 28.6 16–24 feet 9 44.4 24+ feet 31 16.1

Despite the team's overall struggles, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of spectacular. Over the last four games, he has averaged 37.0 points per game on an incredibly efficient 62.8 percent shooting. In contrast to Antetokounmpo, Lillard has been struggling to find his form. Averaging 19.8 points per game on a low 34.8 percent shooting in the last four games, the 33-year-old's performances have not met the high expectations set by his reputation and past achievements.

Despite these challenges, the Bucks are still holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. However, the rough start to the new year raises concerns about their ability to maintain this position and compete effectively in the playoffs.

Following a loss to the Houston Rockets on Jan. 6, Antetokounmpo expressed his frustrations with the Bucks' slump and urged everyone in the franchise to be better.

“We have to be better. We have to play better. We have to defend better. We have to trust one another better. We have to be coached better. Every single thing, everybody has to be better. Everybody. It starts from the equipment manager. He has to wash our clothes better. The bench has to be better. The leaders of the team have to be more vocal. We have to make more shots. We have to defend better. We have to have better strategy. We have to be better.”

The Milwaukee Bucks' week can be summed up as a series of missed opportunities and underperformances, especially in light of their high-profile acquisition of Damian Lillard. While Giannis continues to excel, Lillard's struggles and the team's overall inconsistency have led to a disappointing week, marking them as the losers in the NBA.

Winners – Los Angeles Clippers

Last week's record: 3-1

The Los Angeles Clippers continue to prove they're the better LA-based team, going 3-1 over the last week. After struggling to put wins together following the James Harden acquisition, they seem to be in a much better place.

Head coach Tyronn Lue demonstrated his tactical acumen by bringing Russell Westbrook off the bench, allowing Harden to be the primary ball handler on the main unit. With the new rotations, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been able to do what they do best: score.

Los Angeles Player Stats – Last 15 Games Players Points Per Game Assists Per Game Rebounds Per Game Field Goal Percentage James Harden 18.6 9.9 5.2 44.9 Kawhi Leonard 28.6 3.4 6.6 57.9 Paul George 22.6 3.4 4.8 48.6

Despite a tough loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Clippers had a successful week with victories against strong teams like the Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Miami Heat.

The Clippers' journey over the past week positions them as winners in the NBA. The decision to restructure the team's approach, highlighting Harden's role while maintaining strong contributions from Leonard and George, has paid dividends.

Losers – San Antonio Spurs

Last week's record: 0-3

The San Antonio Spurs' 0-3 run over the past week, coupled with a concerning 1-10 record in their last 11 games, underscores the challenges the team is facing this season. Currently at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 5-30 record, the season has been nothing but a showcase of Victor Wembanyama's abilities.

Expectations were high for the young star to make an immediate impact. However, despite his strong play, the team has been unable to translate his performance into wins. Lacking a true point guard and veritable talent to surround their center with, San Antonio has looked lost all season.

San Antonio Spurs Player Stats – Last 3 Games Players Points Rebounds Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Victor Wembanyama 23.7 8.7 51.1 33.3 Devin Vassell 22.3 3.3 54.2 55.0 Keldon Johnson 17.0 6.7 36.7 33.3

Despite that, Wembanyama has been a bright spot, showing why he's considered a future star in the league. His performance against the aforementioned Milwaukee Bucks, where he went head-to-head with Antetokounmpo and held his own, is a testament to his potential and skill. Wembanyama's ability to compete against top-tier talent highlights his potential and importance to the Spurs' future.

Devin Vassell has also been a key player for the Spurs, especially after signing a 5-year, $135 million contract extension in the summer. Averaging 18.7 points per game on 47.2 percent shooting for the season, Vassell has stepped up his game over the last three matches, averaging 22.3 points on an impressive 54.2% shooting. His improved performance is a positive sign for the Spurs amidst their struggles.

It's clear that the Spurs are in a rebuilding phase, focusing on developing their young roster. The process has been arduous and has tested the patience of many, but the silver lining is they're set to get another top-tier draft pick. They'll have to bank on him being a good complementary piece next to Wembanyama, however, if they want to exit lottery purgatory.

Winners – Indiana Pacers

Last week's record: 3-1

With a 3-1 record over the last week, the Indiana Pacers are proving their early wins aren't just a fluke. Two of their three victories came against the Bucks and showcased the team's ability to take on the mightiest teams and come out unscathed.

At the forefront of the Pacers' success is Tyrese Haliburton, who's turned into one of the league's most elite guards. His leadership and playmaking skills were on full display in the team's three victories this week, where he accumulated a remarkable 41 assists with only 4 turnovers.

Tyrese Haliburton Assists Breakdown – Last 4 Games Passes to: Assist Totals Myles Turner 15 Jalen Smith 8 Obi Toppin 5 Isaiah Jackson 4 Aaron Nesmith 4

The Pacers have been one of the surprise teams this year, currently standing at 20-15, which ties them for the seventh-best record in the Eastern Conference. Although there is still a lot of room to grow, the team's younger pieces have stepped up and shown how well they complement their star guard.

Sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin has been another crucial player for the Pacers, especially in the last four games. He's averaged 18.0 points on 59.4 percent shooting in this latest run, showing that he can be a sparkplug scorer when needed.

It's unclear whether the Pacers are going to make a move to acquire a second star in the coming weeks, but they're rumored to be coveting an athletic two-way wing that can help score and solidify the defense.

Losers – Minnesota Timberwolves

Last week's record: 1-3

The Minnesota Timberwolves, despite holding the top spot in the Western Conference, have experienced a challenging start to the new year, earning them a spot among the week's losers in the NBA. Their 1-3 record over the past week marks a notable dip in form, contrasting sharply with their impressive start to the season. The Timberwolves ended 2023 with a stellar 24-7 record, but the onset of the new year saw a downturn in their performance.

Amidst the slumping week, Anthony Edwards has remained a bright spot, averaging 32.5 points on 50.6 percent shooting. He's been just as effective on his two-pointers as he has been from deep, further proving he's as consistent a scorer as he is a versatile one.

Naz Reid has been providing valuable support off the bench, averaging 11.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, and has established himself as the ideal big man to help off the bench whenever the starters struggle or need some time to recover.

Minnesota Timberwolves Player Statistics - Last 4 Games Players Points Per Game Assists Per Game Rebounds Per Game Field Goal Percentage Anthony Edwards 32.5 3.8 5.3 50.6 Karl Anthony-Towns 24.3 3.0 6.8 48.6 Naz Reid 11.0 1.0 6.0 48.6

A noticeable concern for the Timberwolves has been the performance of Rudy Gobert. Known for his defensive prowess, Gobert's individual defensive rating has seen a significant drop from 105.7 to 112.5 in the last four games. Although it may be just a small skid, it'll be worth keeping an eye on Gobert's consistency as he's the anchor in the team's defensive strategies.