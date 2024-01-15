Highlights The Utah Jazz have had an impressive week, going 4-0 and defeating top-tier teams like the Bucks and Lakers.

The Orlando Magic have been struggling, going 0-3 in their last week and facing difficulties without key player Franz Wagner.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have shown resilience despite injuries to Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, winning 4 out of their last 5 games.

This week's NBA action has seen some unlikely teams kick things back into gear while others have begun to slip down the standings. From the remarkable 4-0 surge of the Utah Jazz to the challenges faced by the Orlando Magic, it's clear that these last seven days have been a bit of a whirlwind.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers, despite key player absences, have managed to string together multiple wins, while the Toronto Raptors are trying to work through new roster additions and injuries. The Oklahoma City Thunder, led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, continue to stun the league in their ascent to the top of the Western Conference. In contrast, the Detroit Pistons continue to be the Pistons, continuing their streak of questionable front-office decisions with a trade over the weekend that left many confused.

Winners – Utah Jazz

Last week's record: 4-0

The Utah Jazz have emerged as one of the standout teams in Week 12 of the NBA season, going an impressive 4-0. This remarkable streak includes significant victories over top-tier teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Denver Nuggets. The Jazz's recent success is not just a single week's story; they've won 8 of their last 10 games, bringing their record to 21-20, good for ninth in the Western Conference.

Lauri Markkanen, who was an All-Star last season, has been a pivotal figure in the Jazz's ascent, even as trade rumors swirl around. His contributions this season have been crucial, with Markkanen maintaining similar statistical splits to his previous All-Star year averaging.

Lauri Markkanen – Year-to-Year Stats Seasons Points Assists Rebounds Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal 2022-23 25.6 1.9 8.6 49.9 39.1 2023-24 23.7 1.8 8.8 49.2 39.5

Colin Sexton's impact on the Jazz extends beyond his impressive statistical output. His energy and dynamism on the court have been infectious, significantly contributing to the team's overall morale and drive. Sexton's performances over the week were not just statistically notable but also showcased his ability to invigorate the team.

Jordan Clarkson, whose name has also been featured in trade talks, continues to be a reliable contributor for the Jazz. His scoring prowess and strength in coming off the bench have proven to be instrumental to the team's recent success.

Utah Jazz Player Stats – Last 5 Games Players Points Per Game Assists Per Game Rebounds Per Game Field Goal Percentage Lauri Markkanen 26.2 2.4 11.4 51.4 Colin Sexton 22.0 5.4 2.2 59.4 Jordan Clarkson 21.6 6.0 3.2 46.9

The Jazz's ability to clinch crucial games against top-tier teams signifies their potential to be more than just a mid-table team. With key players like Markkanen, Sexton, and Clarkson stepping up, the Jazz have demonstrated that they can compete at a high level and should spell any doubts that they're looking to fully clean house ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Losers – Orlando Magic

Last week's record: 0-3

The Orlando Magic have faced a tough stretch lately, culminating in an unfortunate 0-3 record this past week. This difficult week saw them going up against formidable opponents: the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, and Oklahoma City Thunder. Their slump extends to their last 10 games, in which they've lost seven, and marks a concerning downturn to their strong start to the season.

Orlando Magic – Season Stats vs. Last 10 Games Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating Period Stats League Rank Stats League Rank Stats League Rank 2023-24 Season (39 Games) 112.2 24th 111.2 5th 1.0 6th Last 10 Games 108.0 28th 113.1 10th -5.1 10th

A significant factor contributing to the Magic's recent struggles has been the absence of Franz Wagner due to an ankle injury. Wagner's absence in the last five games has been keenly felt, as his presence on the court has been pivotal for the Magic both offensively and defensively. Without Wagner, the team's offensive rating plummeted even further, down to 105.6 over the Magic's last five games.

The Magic's offensive efficiency has notably declined, especially in the performances of Paolo Banchero and Cole Anthony. Both players, who started the season strongly, have experienced a dip in their shooting efficiency. Over the last 10 games, Banchero has been shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, while Anthony's been the furthest thing from productive on offense, scoring 9.9 points per game on a paltry 39.5 percent shooting and 26.7 percent from deep.

While the recent shooting struggles of Banchero and Anthony are concerning, it is important to recognize that such struggles are not uncommon in the NBA, particularly for younger players. The developmental trajectory of young talents often includes periods of adjustment and adaptation. The Magic's current situation presents an opportunity for growth and learning, as these players navigate through the challenges of maintaining consistency in the highly competitive league.

Winners – Cleveland Cavaliers

Last week's record: 2-0

The Cleveland Cavaliers have demonstrated remarkable resilience, holding strong despite a pair of injuries to two of their key players: Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. They've won four of their last five games, including the two games they played since Jan. 7, and have gone 10-6 since the two were sidelined on Dec. 15.

Despite being rumored to be on the trading block, Donovan Mitchell's contributions have been vital to the Cavaliers' success during this period. His scoring prowess and leadership on the court have been pivotal in keeping the team's momentum. Equally important has been the role of Jarrett Allen, who has notably stepped up in Mobley's absence. Allen has been averaging 16.1 points per game on 64.2 percent shooting, filling a critical gap in the team's interior presence and scoring.

Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats – Since Dec. 15, 2023 Players Points Assists Rebounds Steals & Blocks Donovan Mitchell 28.6 7.3 4.8 2.6 Jarrett Allen 18.8 4.0 13.1 2.4 Caris Levert 18.2 4.7 3.3 1.5

The Cavaliers currently hold the 4th spot in the Eastern Conference with a 22-15 record, a position that reflects their strong performance despite the challenges they've faced. As the Cavaliers await the returns of Mobley and Garland, their current form indicates a robust foundation for continued success.

Losers – Toronto Raptors

Last week's record: 0-3

The Toronto Raptors, still reeling from a roster refresh and significant injuries, went 0-3 in their last week. The trade sent OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, a move aimed at revitalizing the team's prospects after a 12-20 start to the season.

Despite the inconsistency, it's worth noting that the Raptors' offense has seen a significant improvement, recording the league's sixth-best offensive rating (122.3) since the swap. This uplift in offense can be largely attributed to the contributions of Barrett and Quickley. Barrett has been averaging 19.3 points per game on an efficient 55.6 percent shooting, while Quickley has contributed 18.6 points per game with a 43.8 percent clip.

Toronto Raptors – Pre- and Post-Trade Stats Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating Period Stats League Rank Stats League Rank Stats League Rank Before Trade (32 games) 114.0 17th 115.2 15th -1.1 22nd After Trade (7 games) 122.3 6th 124.7 28th -2.4 19th

Amidst the ongoing struggles, the Raptors have been named in several trade rumors, particularly concerning their star player Pascal Siakam. There appears to be a growing sentiment that the team is looking to reshape its roster, possibly focusing on building around young talent like Scottie Barnes, along with newcomers Barrett and Quickley.

Winners – Oklahoma City Thunder

Last week's record: 4-0

A pillar of consistency during the 2023-24 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are proving they are a force to be reckoned with, especially in the last week, where they won all four of their games. A significant factor behind the Thunder's success is the phenomenal play of MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's been averaging 31.5 points, 6.4 assists, and a league-leading 2.4 steals per game.

The Thunder's success is not solely attributed to Gilgeous-Alexander, however. Rookie of the Year candidate Chet Holmgren and sophomore Jalen Williams have been instrumental in the team's performance, particularly thanks to their scoring and defense, giving some breathing room to their star guard.

Oklahoma City Thunder Player Stats – Last 4 Games Players Points Assists Rebounds Steals & Blocks Field Goal % Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32.0 6.0 4.8 2.8 66.7 Chet Holmgren 22.0 3.3 6.3 2.3 66.1 Jalen Williams 19.3 7.0 7.3 1.3 61.1

The Thunder's new and extremely young "Big Three" still have a lot to prove, especially given that they'd all be making playoff debuts if they can maintain their success until the season's end. Still, the team boasts a scary roster and is one that is capable of making a lot of noise once the playoffs come around.

Losers – Detroit Pistons

Last week's record: 0-3

Someone should check in on Detroit Pistons fans. After finally breaking their 28-game losing streak against the Toronto Raptors in late December, they've gone back to their losing ways, dropping their last seven games, including three in the last week. Now sitting with a 3-36 record, the team doesn't seem to be getting much better, especially with Cade Cunningham still sidelined.

The team has said that they aren't as bad as their record may imply, but it's hard to take that at face value when they're on pace to have one of the worst NBA seasons of all time. Still, there are some silver linings buried in the Pistons' roster.

All-Time Worst NBA Seasons Team Year Record Detroit Pistons 2023-24 3-36 Charlotte Bobcats 2011-12 7-59 Philadelphia 76ers 1972-73 9-73 Philadelphia 76ers 2015-16 10-72 Dallas Mavericks 1992-93 11-71

One of their games this week saw the Pistons narrowly lose to the Houston Rockets, where they were defeated by just two points. The game came down to a nail-biting finish with a three-point attempt for the win that spun in and out of the basket. This close contest, while not yielding a victory, showcased the Pistons' ability to compete and push their opponents to the limit, even with injuries holding them back.

With Cunningham out, the Pistons have seen an uptick in playmaking from other players, like Killian Hayes who's averaged 9.0 assists per game over the Pistons' last three contests. Jaden Ivey, the 2022 fifth overall pick, has also shown significant growth, particularly in playmaking and scoring. Starting in the last three games, the 21-year-old has averaged 19.7 points and 6.3 assists per game, demonstrating his potential as a key player for the Pistons' future.

Sophomore Jalen Duren has been another bright spot for the Pistons. Since returning from injury on Dec. 26, Duren has been impressive, averaging 15.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, and shooting 66.0 percent from the field.

Despite enduring a historically challenging season, the Detroit Pistons are a young team with a lot of room to grow. Even though the front office seems to be making trades for the sake of making them, they should focus on building around their young core to make losing seasons a thing of the past.