Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder have emerged as a dominant force, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's leadership and skillful play propelling them to a five-game winning streak and a top position in the Western Conference.

Rookie Chet Holmgren has made an immediate impact for the Thunder, providing shooting efficiency and defensive strength that has added a new dynamic to the team.

The Golden State Warriors have struggled in Week 4, facing a six-game losing streak due to the absence of key players like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, as well as Klay Thompson's shooting woes. Andrew Wiggins showed signs of improvement, but the team needs a bounce-back from Thompson to regain their usual rhythm.

Week 4 of the 2023-24 NBA season has unfolded with its share of surprises and revelations. In the spotlight are teams that have either soared to new heights or faced unexpected hurdles. The Golden State Warriors' journey this week epitomizes a worrying struggle, as they grappled with their sixth consecutive loss in a gripping overtime battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This defeat underscores the challenges the Warriors are facing, a stark contrast to their historical dominance in the league.

On the flip side, the Thunder have emerged as a formidable force, largely propelled by the outstanding performances of MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the promising rookie, Chet Holmgren. Gilgeous-Alexander's leadership and skillful play have been pivotal in the Thunder's surge, capturing the attention of fans and analysts alike. Meanwhile, Holmgren's impact as a rookie has added a new dimension to the team, making the Thunder a thrilling team to watch this season.

Winners – Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City have emphatically stamped their authority in the Western Conference, riding high on a five-game winning streak that includes a clean sweep of all four games in Week 4. Their formidable 10-4 record places them near the top of the conference, a position that few would have predicted at the season's onset.

Central to the Thunder's surging success is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose performances have been a masterclass in basketball excellence. Gilgeous-Alexander has been a dominant force on both ends of the floor, leading the charge with his scoring prowess and defensive acumen. His ability to control the game's tempo and make critical plays has not only won games but has also placed him in the early discussions for MVP candidacy. His recent performances, where he seamlessly blended scoring, assists, and defensive plays, underscore his importance to the Thunder.

Chet Holmgren - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 17.0 Rebounds 7.8 Assists 2.6 Field goal % 56.5 3-point field goal % 46.0

Complementing Gilgeous-Alexander's brilliance is Chet Holmgren, OKC's rookie sensation. Holmgren has made an immediate impact in his first year in the league, impressing with his shooting efficiency and defensive presence. His ability to block shots, ranking fifth in the league, has been crucial in fortifying the Thunder's defense. Holmgren's contribution extends beyond mere statistics; his energy and versatility have injected a new dynamic into the team, making him a standout among this year's rookie class.

Losers – Golden State Warriors

The Warriors hit a rough patch in Week 4, marking a challenging phase in their season. Their six-game losing streak, a rarity for a team of their caliber, underscores the difficulties they've faced, particularly in the absence of key players and amidst on-court struggles.

The Warriors' woes were compounded by the absence of their superstar, Stephen Curry, for two games, leaving a significant void in their offense. Curry's leadership and scoring ability are the lifeblood of the team, and his absence was keenly felt. Additionally, Draymond Green's five-game suspension following the Play-In tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves dealt another blow to the team's dynamics. Green's defensive prowess and playmaking skills are crucial elements of the Warriors' game plan, and without him, the team struggled to find its usual rhythm.

Andrew Wiggins, a vital cog in the Warriors' machinery, has experienced a rough patch during the losing streak. However, his performance against the Thunder showed signs of his good form returning, offering a glimmer of hope. His ability to bounce back will be crucial for the team in the coming games.

On the other hand, Klay Thompson's struggles have been a cause for concern. Known for his sharpshooting abilities, Thompson has been unable to find his mark consistently, impacting the team's scoring efficiency. His shooting woes have been a significant factor in the Warriors' recent struggles, as they heavily rely on his scoring threat to stretch defenses and create space on the floor.

Winners – Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have emerged as one of the week's biggest winners, showcasing their resilience and team chemistry. Going 3-0 for the week and currently on a five-game winning streak, the Kings have demonstrated their ability to overcome adversity and deliver consistent performances. This winning stretch has been a significant morale booster for the team, reflecting their potential to climb higher in the standings.

The return of De'Aaron Fox, following a brief hiatus due to a sprained ankle, has been instrumental in the Kings' recent success. Fox, the reigning Clutch Player of the Year, has continued to exhibit why he's considered one of the league's most reliable players in high-pressure situations. His leadership and clutch performances have been pivotal, particularly in close games, solidifying his position as an early favorite for the award this season. His ability to drive the offense, coupled with his defensive plays, has provided the Kings with a significant boost.

Domantas Sabonis has been a revelation for the Kings, consistently delivering powerful performances. His presence in the paint, both offensively and defensively, has been a nightmare for opponents. Sabonis has shown his versatility as a scorer and rebounder, and his basketball IQ has been a key factor in the Kings' strategic executions.

The contributions of players like Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk have not gone unnoticed, either. Both have stepped up as spark plugs, providing the team with much-needed energy and scoring. Huerter's shooting prowess and Monk's ability to create his shot have added depth to the Kings' offense, making them unpredictable and harder to defend against.

Losers – Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons find themselves in a challenging phase, as evidenced by their 0-3 performance this week, extending their losing streak to a concerning 11 games. After a promising start to the season, the team's trajectory has taken a downward turn, raising questions about their overall strategy and team dynamics.

A key issue for the Pistons has been their stagnant offense. The team has struggled to find a consistent rhythm on the court, often looking disjointed in their offensive executions. Injuries have played a part in this, disrupting the team's chemistry and forcing adjustments in their game plan. The absence of key players has not only affected their depth but has also hindered their ability to maintain a steady flow during games.

Cade Cunningham - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 21.0 Rebounds 3.8 Assists 7.1 Field goal % 40.4 3-point field goal % 31.4

Cade Cunningham, a bright talent for the Pistons, has been under immense pressure to carry the team's offensive load. While his individual skills are undeniable, the reliance on Cunningham to spearhead the offense has been a double-edged sword. His efforts, though commendable, have not been sufficient to overcome the team's broader challenges. The need for a more balanced offensive approach and support from his teammates is evident.

The Pistons' struggles are also intertwined with their adaptation to a new coaching system under Monty Williams. Implementing a new coach's vision and strategies always involves a learning curve, and for a young team like the Pistons, this period of adjustment can be particularly pronounced. Williams' task is to mold this young squad into a cohesive unit, a process that may take time and patience.

Winners – Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have firmly established themselves as a powerhouse in the NBA, further cementing this status with an impeccable 4-0 run in Week 4, extending their winning streak to six games. Entering the season, the primary question surrounding the Celtics revolved around the chemistry of their starters. This concern has been emphatically addressed, with the team demonstrating a remarkable synergy that has only strengthened over the first few weeks. The Celtics have shown that they possess not only individual talent but also the ability to blend these skills into a cohesive and formidable unit.

A standout feature of this Celtics team is their ability to rely on multiple star players. On any given night, they have the luxury of turning to four different stars, each capable of taking over a game. This depth provides a significant tactical advantage, as it allows them to adjust their strategy based on who is hot or cold on a particular night. Their ability to distribute the offensive load among several key players has been a critical factor in their dominant performances.

The Celtics' success is not just about star power; it's also about the balance and versatility of their attack. They can hurt opponents in multiple ways, whether it's through perimeter shooting, inside scoring, or transition play. Their defense has been just as impressive, with a collective effort that stifles opponents and fuels their offense.

Losers – San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs' recent performance reflects the growing pains of a team in transition. With an 0-3 record for the week and an extended eight-game losing streak, the Spurs are currently grappling with challenges that are impacting their season's trajectory.

A significant factor in the Spurs' struggles has been the heavy reliance on rookie Victor Wembanyama. While Wembanyama's talent is undeniable, the expectations placed on him to lead the team have been immense. As a rookie, adapting to the NBA's pace and physicality takes time, and despite his potential, it's not uncommon for young players to face hurdles in their initial season. Wembanyama's early-season experiences are a crucial part of his development, but they also highlight the difficulties of relying primarily on a rookie in a league as competitive as the NBA.

Victor Wembanyama - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 19.3 Rebounds 9.5 Assists 2.4 Field goal % 42.9 3-point field goal % 28.4

Another challenge for the Spurs has been the transition of Jeremy Sochan to the point guard position. Playing point guard for the first time, Sochan is undergoing the expected learning curve associated with such a significant role change. The point guard position, being pivotal in orchestrating the team's offense and setting up plays, requires a deep understanding of the game and the ability to make quick decisions. Sochan's journey in adapting to this role is reflective of the team's broader process of finding their footing this season.

Read more: ‘Huge concern’ over L.A. Clippers’ lack of chemistry