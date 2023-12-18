Highlights Los Angeles Clippers are on a seven-game winning streak, showing improved play and potential as a top contender in the league.

Charlotte Hornets have struggled without LaMelo Ball, but Terry Rozier has emerged as a bright spot with impressive performances.

Philadelphia 76ers have won six consecutive games, with Joel Embiid leading the way and getting support from Tyrese Maxey.

Eight weeks into the 2023-24 NBA season, we're getting a clearer view of the teams in true contention, panic mode, and ultimate despair.

On one hand, teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as victors, showcasing remarkable resilience and strategic prowess. On the other, franchises such as the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors find themselves grappling with challenges, seeking to rediscover their winning formula.

GIVEMESPORT takes a closer look at the winners and losers of the week.

Winners – Los Angeles Clippers

Last week's record: 4-0

The Los Angeles Clippers have impressively reversed their early-season woes, embarking on a seven-game winning streak. Central to this turnaround is the burgeoning on-court chemistry among their star players: James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George. Their ability to synergize their play styles has been pivotal in recent games.

Leonard's performance over the last 10 games has been nothing short of dominant, averaging 29.4 points per game on 59.1 percent shooting. His return to peak form has been a major factor in the Clippers' resurgence, as he's been able to take charge with his scoring and intense defensive aptitudes.

Los Angeles Clippers - December player statistics Points Rebounds Assists Field goal % Three-point field goal % Kawhi Leonard 28.3 5.8 4.5 59.6 51.6 James Harden 18.0 5.3 9.9 46.6 41.7 Paul George 20.7 5.8 4.2 43.2 52.9

Harden's role in orchestrating the offense cannot be overstated, as he's finding his fit on this Clippers squad. His adept facilitation ensures that every player gets their necessary touches, maintaining a balanced and effective offensive scheme.

This month, he's averaged 18.0 points and 9.9 assists per game, showing that he can effectively take the backseat to scoring if it means propping up his teammates.

The Los Angeles Clippers' performance this past week has been exceptional, going 4-0 and extending their winning streak to seven games. This streak not only reflects their improved play but also signals their potential as a top contender in the league. Their recent victories are a clear indication of their growing cohesion and ability to execute under pressure.

Losers – Charlotte Hornets

Last week's record: 0-4

The Charlotte Hornets have faced a difficult period, going 0-4 this week. This string of losses was punctuated by a particularly harsh defeat on Saturday, where the Hornets suffered their biggest loss in franchise history, falling 135-82 to the 76ers.

A key factor in the Hornets' struggles has been the absence of LaMelo Ball, who has been sidelined due to an ankle injury on Nov. 26 against the Magic. Ball's role as a playmaker and scorer is integral to the Hornets' system, and his absence has left a noticeable void in their game, as the team has visibly struggled to adjust and maintain the same level of performance without him.

In the wake of these challenges, Terry Rozier has emerged as a bright spot for the Hornets. Since assuming the role of the main option in Ball's absence, Rozier has displayed multiple impressive performances.

Charlotte Hornets Key Players Statistics Since November 26 Terry Rozier Brandon Miller Points Per Game 23.9 16.0 Assists Per Game 8.1 3.0 Rebounds Per Game 3.3 4.1 Three Point Percentage 42.9 43.6

Save for his most recent outing where he sustained a minor thumb injury, Rozier has averaged 26.5 points and 9.4 assists per game since Nov. 30, proving he's capable of handling the brunt of the scoring, even in tough times.

Another positive for the Hornets has been the performance of rookie Brandon Miller. Throughout the majority of the season, Miller has shown significant promise and has been a consistent contributor to the team. His development and performance are encouraging signs of the future of the franchise.

Winners – Philadelphia 76ers

Last week's record: 4-0

Extending their winning streak to six games, the Philadelphia 76ers have had an outstanding week, going 4-0.

A significant part of the 76ers' success can be attributed to Joel Embiid, who is having yet another dominant season and is somehow scoring more than he did a year ago. If anyone doubted his MVP win in 2022-23, then Embiid has been working hard to prove he was deserving of the league's top individual honors.

Joel Embiid - Year-to-year statistics 2022-23 2023-24 Points Per Game 33.1 34.2 Assists Per Game 4.2 6.0 Rebounds Per Game 10.2 11.7 Blocks Per Game 1.7 1.9 Field Goal Percentage 54.8 53.4

There were concerns about how he'd perform without Harden at his side, but he's been every bit as good as advertised. He's also been getting some much-needed support from the rest of the squad, namely Tyrese Maxey, who's been another vital contributor to the Sixers' success.

Stepping up as the primary ball distributor, Maxey has shown remarkable growth this season, putting up career-highs in scoring, rebounding, and assists. He's been the ideal replacement for Harden, finding many ways to score and pass without turning the ball over often. While his three-pointers have taken a bit of a hit overall, his 39.6 percent success rate from deep is more than enough.

The 76ers' recent games have not just been victories, but displays of overwhelming dominance. Over their last four games, they have outscored their opponents by a combined 148 points, highlighting their elite ability to put the ball through the hoop and keep their opponents at bay.

Losers – Atlanta Hawks

Last week's record: 1-3

The Atlanta Hawks have had a challenging time recently, going 1-3 for the week and holding a 1-6 record for December. This period reflects a broader struggle the team has faced this season, marked by the squad's inconsistency and a few injuries.

A critical issue for the Hawks has been their defense, which currently ranks 27th in the league. Clint Capela leads the team in defensive rating with 116.2, showing that opposing teams don't have much to fear when they're on offense.

To make matters worse, Jalen Johnson, their second-best defender, statistically speaking, has been out with a wrist injury, creating lots of room for others to attack on the wing.

Atlanta Hawks - December 2023 statistics Rank Points 120.3 10th Assists 25.7 21st Field goal % 46.0 24th Defensive rating 119.3 27th

On the brighter side, Trae Young continues to excel offensively, averaging 28.0 points and 10.8 assists per game, and while scoring has been sorely needed by the Hawks, he hasn't gotten the assistance he's needed to properly lead the team.

Over the last five games, Atlanta's sole victory came during the second match of a back-to-back against the Raptors. Sure, Young was excellent, but his supporting cast needs to step up and perform at a high level if they want to string multiple wins together.

The acquisition of Dejounte Murray, although promising on paper, has yet to yield the expected results. Despite Murray having a solid individual season, his pairing with Trae Young hasn't translated into the anticipated success. If they want to compete, they may need to think about sticking with just one of their two point guards moving forward.

Winners – New Orleans Pelicans

Last week's record: 4-0

The New Orleans Pelicans have had an impressive run this week, going 4-0, showing just how scary they can be when the team is at full health. Trey Murphy, Jose Alvarado, and C.J. McCollum all returned to the lineup after missing significant time, helping flesh out a Pelicans team in desperate need of some added firepower.

The reintegration of these players has provided a substantial boost to the Pelicans. Murphy and McCollum can spark scoring boosts when Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are either on the bench or going through a cold spell, while Alvarado is a pest on defense and can hold down his opponent when called upon.

One of the most striking aspects of the Pelicans is their offensive depth. Between Williamson, Ingram, and McCollum, it's never easy to try and figure out who to key on. Beyond the trio, Murphy and Valanciunas can light up the scoreboard on any given day.

Even their bench unit that boasts Herbert Jones and Jordan Hawkins can find ways to keep the scoring alive when the starting five is taking a breather. If there's a way to score, the Pelicans will do it, one way or another.

New Orleans Pelicans - 2023-24 statistics per 36 minutes Points Rebounds Assists Field goal % Three-point field goal % Zion Williamson 26.3 6.9 5.4 58.3 28.6 Brandon Ingram 24.9 5.2 5.7 49.6 32.4 CJ McCollum 22.7 4.4 5.7 46.09 42.3 Trey Murphy III 22.3 5.4 2.8 50.0 40.4 Jonas Valanciunas 19.2 12.7 3.2 56.7 37.0

Like other seasons, the Pelicans' biggest challenge will be staying healthy. The team's chemistry is building and the players will need all the time possible to learn to adapt to each other and maximize their strengths and minimize their weaknesses if they want to compete come playoff time.

The biggest challenge for the Pelicans moving forward is to maintain their health and continue building chemistry. The current roster has shown glimpses of what they can achieve when fully fit and in sync. As they progress through the season, fostering this chemistry and keeping their key players healthy will be crucial in their quest to solidify their position as a top team in the West.

Losers – Toronto Raptors

Last week's record: 1-2

Still stuck in purgatory, the Toronto Raptors have had a difficult week, going 1-3 and extending their rough patch to five losses in their last six games.

The team has had a tough time with their offense beyond their core three of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby. The bench isn't up to par, the rest of their starters are inconsistent, and their chemistry seems to be waning.

Currently sitting at 11th in the Eastern Conference, the Raptors need to decide on the future soon. They rank 21st in the league in points per game (112.5) and 28th in three-point field goal percentage (34.1), but rank fourth in assists per game (29.0). Clearly, Toronto has some factors going their way, but they need to lean into a rebuild or trade for a star that can help them win now.

Despite the team's overall struggles, Barnes has been a standout player for the Raptors and will be the focal point of the team moving forward. He's getting comfortable scoring more, he's passing the ball well after Van Vleet's move to Houston, and his rebounding more than ever.

Moreover, his defense has taken a step-up. He truly is the complete package the Raptors wanted when they drafted him.

Scottie Barnes Career Statistics 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Points Per Game 15.3 15.3 20.2 Assists Per Game 3.5 4.8 5.7 Rebounds Per Game 7.5 6.6 8.9 Steals and Blocks Per Game 1.8 1.9 2.8

The Raptors have a relatively easy schedule to conclude the year and could use the games against the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, and Detroit Pistons to help establish confidence, but those wins won't amount to much if they fall to the Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Boston Celtics in that timeframe as well.

The clock is ticking for the Raptors and time is quickly running out.