Key Takeaways Free agency can be a hit or miss, from LeBron's success to failed deals like Gilbert Arenas'.

2016 saw some of the worst NBA contracts due to a salary cap surge, including Mozgov and Deng.

Avoiding bad free agent signings can prevent cap space wastes like Chandler Parsons' deal.

Free agency is the perfect opportunity for teams to find their missing piece in order to compete for a championship. This has worked out for many teams over the history of the NBA . Some instances include LeBron James signing with the Miami Heat , Cleveland Cavaliers and L.A. Lakers , leading all three franchises to a championship. Another recent instance is Kevin Durant signing with the Golden State Warriors in 2016, leading the franchise to two titles.

While some free agent signings work out, others have been complete flops. Teams have paid All-Star-type money to players who instead became bench pieces or eventually traded or waived to free up their cap space.

2016 was a year when many teams signed free agents to terrible deals due to the salary cap increasing by over $24 million from $70 million to over $94 million. Deals signed in 2016 take up half of this list, but one that just missed the cut was the New York Knicks signing Joakim Noah to a four-year, $72 million deal.

There have also been many others in years prior to 2016, including the Orlando Magic signing Grant Hill to a seven-year, $93 million contract. While these deals were terrible, they were not as bad as the 10 on this list.

Here are the 10 worst free agent signings in NBA history.

10 Bismack Biyombo

4 years, $72 million with the Orlando Magic in 2016

Bismack Biyombo was drafted seventh overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2011 draft. The Kings then sent him to the Charlotte Bobcats, now the Charlotte Hornets . He struggled in his first four seasons in Charlotte, but things changed when he signed with the Toronto Raptors in 2015.

In his lone season with the Raptors, he put together a strong regular season and playoff run. He averaged 5.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 54.2 percent from the field, not bad for a backup center.

Bismack Biyombo Magic Stats G 163 PPG 5.8 RPG 6.3 BPG 1.1 FG% 54.2%

This was good enough for the Orlando Magic to sign him to a four-year, $72 million contract in the 2016 offseason. Unfortunately for the Magic, Biyombo would never live up to the contract, spending just two seasons with the franchise before they traded him back to the Hornets in 2018 to finish out his contract.

During his two seasons in Orlando, Biyombo averaged just 5.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. These numbers are not bad for a backup center, but not good enough for a player making $18 million per season.

Biyombo continued to be a solid backup center throughout his career. After being traded back to the Hornets, he played three seasons with them before having short stints with the Phoenix Suns , Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder .

9 Larry Hughes

5 years, $70 million with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2005

In 1998, the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Larry Hughes eighth overall. He spent just a season and a half in Philadelphia before being traded to the Warriors. His career would turn around in Golden State, averaging 15.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

In 2002, Hughes signed with the Washington Wizards . He played three seasons in Washington. In his contract year with the team in 2004-05, he averaged 22.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also led the NBA in steals per game with 2.9. After posting arguably the best year of his career, the Cavaliers signed him to a five-year, $70 million contract in 2005.

Larry Hughes Cavaliers Stats G 146 PPG 14.3 RPG 3.9 APG 3.3 SPG 1.4 FG% 39.6% 3PT% 34.2%

The Cavaliers were on the rise with LeBron James leading the way. They signed Hughes to pair alongside LeBron, but that did not work as well as they hoped. Hughes played just two and a half seasons in Cleveland before they traded him to the Chicago Bulls in February 2008.

During his time in Cleveland, Hughes averaged 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He also shot just 39.6 percent from the field. While these numbers are not terrible, it was not up to the Cavaliers' expectations for their team's second option.

Hughes went on to play four more seasons with the Bulls, Knicks, Hornets, and Magic, but never returned to the player he was with the Wizards.

8 Evan Turner

4 years, $70 million with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2016

Another bad signing that took place in the 2016 offseason was when the Portland Trail Blazers signed Evan Turner to a four-year, $70 million contract. Like Biyombo, Turner was primarily a backup shooting guard during his time in the NBA.

Turner was the second overall pick by the 76ers in the 2010 draft. He played four seasons in Philadelphia before they traded him to the Indiana Pacers during the 2013-14 season. After the season, he signed with the Boston Celtics , where he would spend two seasons.

In his contract year, 2015-16, he averaged 10.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. This was good enough for the Blazers to sign him to a massive contract in 2016.

Evan Turner Trail Blazers Stats G 217 PPG 8.0 RPG 3.8 APG 3.0 FG% 44.3% 3PT% 27.8%

Turner never lived up to the contract, playing three seasons in Portland before they traded him to the Atlanta Hawks in 2019. During his short stint in Portland, Turner averaged only 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He was mainly the Blazers' backup shooting guard, starting more than 12 games in a season just once for the franchise.

Due to the underwhelming numbers, they shipped him off to Atlanta in 2019, where he played just 19 before they traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves . He never stepped on the court in Minnesota, ending his career in 2020.

7 Chandler Parsons

4 years, $94 million with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2016

Chandler Parsons was the 38th overall selection in the 2011 draft by the Houston Rockets . He played well in Houston for three seasons before they traded him to the Dallas Mavericks in 2014. He played two seasons with the Mavs, averaging 14.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent from the field.

The downfall of Parsons began during his time in Dallas. He missed the end of both the 2014-15 and 2015–16 seasons due to multiple knee surgeries. That did not stop the Grizzlies from giving him a four-year, $94 million contract in the 2016 offseason.

Chandler Parsons Grizzlies Stats G 95 PPG 7.2 RPG 2.6 APG 1.8 FG% 39.3% 3PT% 34.1%

After signing the contract, Parsons would play three seasons in Memphis. Due to his prior knee injuries, he continued to have knee issues throughout his time with the Grizzlies and throughout the rest of his career. In his three seasons in Memphis, he played in only 95 games due to injury problems.

He averaged 7.2 points and 2.6 rebounds and shot 39.3% from the field over those 95 games. In 2019, Memphis traded him to the Hawks, where he played just one season before he was cut. That was the last season he stepped on an NBA court, retiring in 2022 after not being signed.

Although this signing was a terrible one, it could have been a solid one if Parsons did not have knee issues. Despite this, the Grizzlies took a chance on a player who had already had multiple knee surgeries in the past, which is why it makes this list.

6 Timofey Mozgov

4 years, $64 million with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016

The Lakers made two bad decisions during the 2016 offseason. The first one on this list is their signing of Timofey Mozgov.

Mozgov made his NBA debut in 2010-11 with the Knicks. Midway through the season, they traded him to the Denver Nuggets , where he had a solid five seasons. Denver then traded him to the Cavaliers in 2014-15, where he became the starting center alongside LeBron, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love . In 2015-16, he was a key part of the Cavaliers' run to the championship, primarily as their backup center.

During his two seasons in Cleveland, he averaged 7.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 57.7 percent from the field over 122 games. This was good enough for the Lakers to sign him to a four-year, $64 million contract during the 2016 offseason.

Timofey Mozgov Lakers Stats G 54 PPG 7.4 RPG 4.9 FG% 51.5%

The Lakers were coming off of another terrible season, which was also the last of Kobe Bryant 's legendary career. With Kobe now retired, the Lakers were looking to rebuild and return to championship form. Adding Mozgov was not the answer though, as he played just 54 games for L.A. before they benched him. During that season, he averaged 7.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 51.5 percent from the field.

After the season, the Lakers traded him to the Brooklyn Nets in a salary dump. To make matters worse, they had to include D'Angelo Russell in the trade, who became an All-Star in Brooklyn. They did receive the pick that became Kyle Kuzma , but they then traded Kuzma to the Wizards in 2022 for Russell Westbrook . Westbrook played just 52 games for the Lakers before they traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2023.

Mozgov played just one season in Brooklyn before he was traded two more times in 2018, eventually being cut by the Magic. This deal was terrible for the Lakers for many reasons, and they are still trying to recover from it.

5 Luol Deng

4 years, $72 million with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016

The other terrible signing by the Lakers in 2016 was when they signed Luol Deng .

Deng played his first ten seasons in the NBA with the Bulls after being traded to them by the Suns after they selected him seventh overall in the 2004 draft. He carved out a solid career with the Bulls, making two All-Star teams in both 2011-12 and 2012-13.

In 2013-14, the Bulls traded him to the Cavaliers, where he would play for just half of a season. He then signed with the Miami Heat in 2014, averaging 13.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals over two seasons with the franchise.

During the 2016 offseason, the Lakers signed him to a four-year, $72 million contract, hoping that the additions of both him and Mozgov would work out in their favor.

Luol Deng Lakers Stats G 57 PPG 7.5 RPG 5.2 APG 1.3 FG% 38.7% 3PT% 30.9%

Instead, like Mozgov, Deng would not live up to expectations in L.A., playing just 56 games in his first season with the franchise before being benched in favor of Brandon Ingram, who was in his rookie season. The next season, Deng would play just one game before being benched. After the season, the Lakers cut Deng.

Deng averaged just 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over 57 games with the Lakers. While the Mozgov deal was terrible, this one was even worse because the Lakers had to cut Deng instead of trading him, leaving them to receive nothing in return while having to pay the rest of his contract.

After being cut, Deng signed with the Timberwolves. He played just 22 games for the Timberwolves in 2018-19. After the season, he signed with the Bulls and retired as a member of the team where he found most of his success.

4 Elton Brand

5 years, $82 million with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2008

Elton Brand was the first overall pick by the Bulls in 1999. He spent his first two seasons in Chicago before they traded him to the Clippers in 2001. It was in Los Angeles where Brand's career would take off.

In his first season with the Clippers, Brand was named an All-Star for the first time. He made another All-Star appearance in 20015-06, the second and last of his career. He spent seven seasons with the Clippers, averaging 20.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

In the 2008 offseason, the 76ers signed Brand to a five-year, $82 million contract, one that they would regret giving him.

Elton Brand 76ers Stats G 263 PPG 12.7 RPG 7.2 APG 2.7 SPG 1.0 BPG 1.3 FG% 48.8%

Brand played four seasons in Philadelphia, but dealt with multiple injuries during his time there. Over those four seasons, he missed 76 games due to injuries.

His numbers also dipped in Philly, averaging 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. These numbers are still solid for a starting center, but not one making over $16 million per season, especially in the late 2000s.

In 2012, the 76ers cut Brand. He then played for the Mavericks and Hawks before returning to Philadelphia in 2015, playing just 17 games before retiring. While this signing was terrible, if it were not for injuries, it could have worked in Philadelphia's favor.

After retiring, Brand became the 76ers general manager, a role he still holds today.

3 Eddy Curry

6 years, $56 million with the New York Knicks in 2005

After being selected fourth overall by the Bulls in the 2001 draft, Eddy Curry carved out a solid career in Chicago.

Curry played four seasons with the Bulls, averaging 11.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 52.9 percent from the field. He missed the final part of the 2004-05 season due to a heart condition.

To make matters worse, he refused to do testing on his heart with the Bulls, leading them to letting him walk in free agency. During the 2005 offseason, the Knicks signed Curry to a six-year, $56 million contract.

Eddy Curry Knicks Stats G 222 PPG 15.2 RPG 5.8 FG% 56.3%

Curry spent five seasons in New York, averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. He also shot 56.3 percent from the field. Despite the solid numbers, he did not live up to the contract. In 2007, the Knicks benched him after he showed up to training camp out of shape. In 2008-09 and 2009-10, Curry played in just 10 games before being benched in 2010-11 before he was eventually traded and bought out by the Timberwolves.

He went on to play for both the Heat and Mavericks over the rest of his career but played in only 16 games combined for both teams. In 2012, the Mavericks waived him, leading him to retire from the NBA.

2 Ben Wallace

4 years, $60 million with the Chicago Bulls in 2006

Ben Wallace carved out a Hall of Fame career in the NBA. After going undrafted, he bounced around the NBA until finally finding his home with the Detroit Pistons in 2000. During his time in Detroit, he was a four-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner and helped lead them to the title in 2003-04. He also became the first undrafted player to be named an All-Star in 2002-03.

After finding success in Detroit, he signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bulls in 2006.

Ben Wallace Bulls Stats G 127 PPG 5.9 RPG 9.9 APG 2.2 SPG 1.4 BPG 1.9 FG% 42.2%

Wallace played just over one full season with the Bulls, averaging 5.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. He was traded to the Cavaliers in the middle of the 2007-08 season, ending his short time with the Bulls.

He went on to play two seasons in Cleveland before returning to the Pistons to finish out his career. Despite his failure to live up to his contract in Chicago, Wallace will always be known as one of the best defenders in NBA history and also as a Hall of Famer.

1 Gilbert Arenas

6 years, $111 million with the Washington Wizards in 2008

Gilbert Arenas was one of the best offensive players in the NBA in the mid-to-late 2000s. He began his career with the Warriors in 2001 after being selected 31st overall in the draft. After two seasons in Golden State, he signed with the Wizards, where his career would take off.

He was an All-Star in three of his first four seasons with the Wizards and finished eighth in MVP voting in 2006-07 after averaging 28.4 points and 6.0 assists. He then entered his contract year in 2007-08, where he averaged 19.4 points and 5.1 assists over just 13 games due to an injury.

After the season, he entered free agency but chose to stay in Washington after they signed him to a six-year, $111 million contract, one that they would immediately regret.

Gilbert Arenas Wizards Stats 2008-09 to 2010-11 G 55 PPG 20.2 RPG 3.9 APG 6.7 SPG 1.3 FG% 40.1% 3PT% 33.6%

Arenas played in just two games during the 2008-09 season and played in only 55 games over three seasons after returning to the Wizards, averaging 20.2 points and 6.7 assists. In 2009-10, he was suspended 50 games by the NBA after violating the league's personal conduct policy. This was due to him bringing unloaded guns to the Wizards' locker room after an argument with teammate Javaris Crittenton.

After the suspension, he returned to the Wizards in 2010-11, but was traded to the Magic midway through the year, ending his career as a member of the Wizards.

After finishing the season with the Magic, he signed with the Grizzlies in 2011, playing just 17 games before playing in a pro league in China.

Although Arenas was a great player for the Wizards during the beginning of his career, he never lived up to the huge contract that he received. He will always be remembered more for his off-the-court antics rather than his solid playing career, landing him as the worst free agent signing in NBA history.