Steph Curry is now the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made after breaking Ray Allen's record of 2,973. He even became the first player ever to reach the 3000-triple plateau, and it's not hard to see him breaching 4000 treys if he continues to put up 200-plus triples in the next three years. Sure enough, it's easy to argue that no one in the current crop of NBA players can actually get close to that record, let alone break it. Some may even declare that the person who can surpass that feat hasn't been born yet.

However, that might not be the case at all. Curry ended the 2022-23 season with 3,390 triples to his name. And while it’s going to take a lot for anyone in the league to break that record, there are some youngsters who actually have a shot at the legendary mark.

With that said, we take a look at some stars aged 25 and below who have the best chance to break the All-Star’s all-time 3-point record.

5 Tyrese Maxey

Even at 22 years old, Tyrese Maxey is in a position that can help him contend for Curry’s all-time 3-point record and become one of the league’s brightest stars in the coming decade. With all the drama in Philly between James Harden and Daryl Morey, the young guard stands to benefit from everyone on the roster.

Apart from averaging 15.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in the three seasons he has played as a Sixer, Maxey is hitting 41 percent of his four attempts from beyond the arc. While the volume hasn’t reached anywhere Curry’s level yet, the efficiency in which he’s doing so is a good sign.

Keep in mind that there’s no way Harden will go back to being the same player he is in Philadelphia or even in his prime with the Houston Rockets. This means Maxey can grab the opportunity by becoming the Sixers’ primary scoring guard and providing a credible offensive option beside Joel Embiid. And unlike the All-Star center, Maxey can remain healthy and enjoy the benefit of a long career ahead of him.

4 Keegan Murray

At 22 years old, Keegan Murray has the chance to play for more than a decade in the NBA. If he does, expect the 6-foot-8 small forward to become a staple of the Sacramento Kings’ offense, especially since the team has found its formula for playoff contention.

In his first year playing for the Kings, Murray spent almost 30 minutes as a starter by averaging 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. The biggest reasons for the young star to succeed in dethroning Curry are his age, a set place within Sacramento’s offensive hierarchy, and his efficiency from downtown.

Keegan’s first year saw the rookie sensation connect 41 percent of his 6.3 attempts from beyond the arc. His effort paid off by contributing 2.6 triples a game for Sacramento during the regular season in 2022-23.

The only knock to his claim is how De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis come first when it comes to the Kings’ offense. In any case, Keegan is still young enough to blow up at some point in the future.

3 Anfernee Simons

Although Damian Lillard’s time with the Portland Trail Blazers is numbered, there’s still hope that Scoot Henderson can become even greater than the All-Star guard. He’s not really known for shooting threes, but Anfernee Simons is great at it and can even take his long-range game to another level once Dame has been traded away.

In the five years Simons has played for Portland, the 6-foot-3 shooting guard has averaged 12.6 points on 38 percent shooting from three, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Those numbers pale in comparison to last season when he broke out of the mold by notching 21.1 points on 37 percent shooting from deep, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per contest.

Taking the fact that Lillard will soon be gone, it stands to reason that Simons will become Portland’s primary perimeter threat. Even with Henderson running the offense, expect the shooting guard to take up more time shooting threes in the coming years.

2 Desmond Bane

When talking about the Memphis Grizzlies, fans tend to focus more on Ja Morant than any other guy on the roster. And while the All-Star guard deserves the recognition, there’s a lot going on for Desmond Bane, especially when 3-point shooting is involved.

Throughout his three-year run in the NBA, Bane averaged 16.1 points on 42 percent shooting from three, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per contest. In the 202 games he has played in, the shooting guard connected on 2.5 shots from deep out of 5.9 attempts.

Since the Grizzlies are finding their groove and are becoming a playoff contender, there’ll be more chances for Bane to overcome Curry’s record in the coming years. Add Morant’s suspension early next season, and fans can expect the shooting guard to capitalize on his absence by making it rain from downtown.

1 Tyrese Haliburton

Although Bane and Simons have the better numbers when it comes to volume and efficiency, there’s one thing going on for Tyrese Haliburton. After he was traded to the Indiana Pacers, the 6-foot-5 guard has become his team’s number one option on offense.

In the three seasons he has played in the NBA, Haliburton averaged 16.2 points on 40 percent shooting from three, 3.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. With his role in Indiana solidified, the All-Star guard has the opportunity to go wild from 3-point land in the coming years. And at 22 years of age, there will be a lot of chances for the Pacers star to catch up with Curry when it comes to his record.

As it stands, the new NBA season is a new opportunity, not only for these guys, but for a lot of young stars to make a name for themselves by attempting to break Curry’s record. Keep your eyes peeled on these young players as they start to build their legacies in the coming months.