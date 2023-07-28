Highlights The NASCAR play-offs in 2023 are shaping up to be an entertaining and exciting event as drivers vie to secure their spots before the cut-off day. Fans are eagerly anticipating who will make the cut and who will be left behind.

Xfinity series driver Parker Kligerman believes that William Byron and Martin Truex Jr are among the drivers to watch as they have shown the potential and form to perform well in the play-offs.

The play-off format creates a compelling broadcast and adds pressure to the drivers, making it a unique and thrilling experience. Kligerman believes that the format should stay as it gives more opportunities for teams to fight for the championship.

We're not far away from the NASCAR play-offs in 2023 with a host of drivers still looking to secure their spots before the cut off day.

The final 16 shootout is one that naturally entertains and excites, and fans will be looking forward to seeing who is going to make the cut and who is going to be left by the wayside.

Certainly, there are a few drivers that you can make a good case for in terms of when it comes to who will be in with a shot when push comes to shove at the end of the season, and so for some predictions GIVEMESPORT spoke to Xfinity series driver and NASCAR on NBC reporter Parker Kligerman to get his view on some of the drivers to watch between now and the end of the campaign...

"You have to put in William Byron. Byron has really risen up - he started the year strong, had a bit of a lull and obviously came back with a win in Atlanta.

"I would definitely put Martin Truex Jr in - he's just really consistent. He's an incredibly talented race car driver that just gets it done and I look at the tracks ahead and I look at the play-off tracks, and I think, 'okay, there's a guy you have to keep your eye on.'

"I think the Roush Fenway cars are interesting to me, if they can find a way to break through, they have shown enough speed here and there to make a run in the play-offs and I think Brad Keselowski has a high motivation to win and to show that he can be not only a great driver, but a great owner and I think there's a lot of motivation there.

"Then there's Ryan Blaney. I know Ford has struggled at certain tracks this year with their aero situation, but that's a driver and team that I could see propelling themselves to be a serious threat in the play-offs, I think that's a team that could get really hot."

There is still plenty of time for many drivers to establish themselves inside the top 16 by the time the cut-off comes later this summer, but the likes of William Byron and Martin Truex Jr seem like good shouts for the championship overall, given the form they have shown this season so far and the momentum they have built.

The nature of the play-offs means, though, that as long as you're in the top 16 you have a chance of victory, and so a driver that can sneak in and then get on a run of victories could set themselves up for a famous Cup Series win - it really is that unpredictable.

That, ultimately, is why the play-offs were introduced - to keep the fight going to the very end of the season, and once again we're building up to another thrilling end to the campaign in the next few months.

Indeed, on the play-off format themselves, Kligerman had this to say:

"I'm going to speak from two different sides.

"I can tell you from the broadcast side, it does wonders. It is an incredible tool to create a compelling broadcast and to create a compelling show out of late in the season races.

"I would say in terms of being a driver, it is an incredible pressure cooker, and you will not experience this sort of thing but for a few times in your career if you're in other forms of motorsports.

"When I was in the ARCA series, it came down to a last race and the last couple of laps for the championship and I remember the pressure around that and the feeling and the fanfare, that we will now have once we hit the Fall.

"Every week feels like a championship moment week. It's all on the line. I think the more we stick with this current format that's been used the better - it's unique to NASCAR, and I think it stays there.

"I think other motorsports series don't need to look at this because there’s not as many races in them as in NASCAR. The season isn't really that way. Not many other series' have this many cars that are involved in a full length season.

"I think it has been great for racing as a competitor. Think about this, if my team are sitting 12th on points, if this was a traditional format, we would very, very rarely have a chance to go fight for championship. But instead we're looking at the season thinking, ‘wow, we're starting to really have an uptick in our performance, our averages are going in the right direction,' and we're sitting there going, 'wow, we could turn this whole thing around with one win, and win a couple great races in the play-offs and we're fighting for a championship.'

"That is something that in motorsport usually doesn't exist, so I think it's very cool. I enjoy and relish that opportunity and sure some might have time to think 'well, you know, that's not fair,' but you know what, it's the same for everyone.

"So it's here to stay and I don't see any reason it should go away. It’s just unique for NASCAR."

Up next for the Cup Series, meanwhile, is a visit to Richmond.