Everton forward Neal Maupay may not get much game time for the rest of the season, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has struggled to make much of an impact since his move from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Everton news - Neal Maupay

Maupay signed for Everton for a fee of £15m at the beginning of the season, as per BBC.

It's been a disappointing start to his career at Goodison Park to say the least, scoring just one goal in all competitions.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has played 731 minutes this campaign, as per FBref, meaning Sean Dyche's side are heavily reliant on Maupay to produce the goods, but he simply hasn't done so in an Everton shirt.

The 26-year-old was actually sent-off in a behind-closed-doors friendly shortly after Dyche arrived at Goodison Park, which certainly wouldn't have helped his case to become Everton's main man up top.

With Demarai Gray chosen to start over Maupay in the last few games, despite it not being his favoured position, it would be a surprise to see the latter featuring too heavily for the remainder of the campaign.

What has Brown said about Maupay?

Brown has suggested that Maupay hasn't done enough this season to warrant a place in the starting eleven.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Until he finally manages to see one go in, it's difficult to see how that situation's gonna change. He came on against Forest, touched the ball three times and gave it away twice.

"The biggest thing Everton need outside of just pure goals at the moment is someone who can win them the ball, hold it up and bring other people into play in his position - none of those things are Maupay's strengths.

"I don't know how much we'll see him for the rest of the season, even if Dominic Calvert-Lewin isn't 100% fit. I'm not sure that Dyche is going to be able to start with him much.

"He's preferred Demarai Gray up front instead in recent matches, and I think that might have to continue because Maupay is just not doing it."

How has Maupay performed this season?

No player in the Everton squad has averaged more miscontrols of the ball than Maupay in the Premier League, as per FBref.

We've already touched upon the lack of goals, but being able to look after the ball and bring others into play is vital if you're not producing in front of goal, but he's failing to do either at the moment.

The French forward has an average Sofascore rating of 6.59 in the league this campaign.