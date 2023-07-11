Everton manager Sean Dyche could find a different role in the side for Neal Maupay to try and turn his career around, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's safe to say it's been a pretty catastrophic start to Maupay's Goodison Park tenure.

Everton news - Neal Maupay

Maupay signed for Everton for a fee of £15m from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, as per the BBC.

The French striker has struggled to make an impact on Merseyside, scoring just one in all competitions last season, according to Transfermarkt.

The Toffees could look to cash in on Maupay during the summer transfer window, but it certainly won't be easy to recoup the £15m they paid for him, considering his poor campaign.

According to Football Insider, Maupay's representatives have held talks with clubs in Italy and France ahead of a potential move before the window closes.

Journalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that he believes there is a player there when speaking about Maupay and he doesn't think there's much of a market for clubs looking at the 26-year-old.

The ideal situation for Everton would be for Dyche to be able to get the best out of Maupay, who is earning £50k-a-week at Goodison Park.

What has Brown said about Maupay?

Brown has suggested that if Maupay has a good pre-season under Dyche, then it might not be over for him at Goodison Park.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't really think that he's an out and out number nine either. I think he's a lot better when he is playing alongside or just off someone. They do occupy some of the same areas of the pitch and they have a fairly similar profile.

"Everton would be hoping that if they got Rodrigo in that he'd score a lot more goals than Maupay clearly. I don't know how you fix the Maupay situation.

"Maybe if he gets a good summer in pre-season and Dyche finds a different role for him or a different way of playing to get him to fit into that team, it could still work."

Are Everton targeting a replacement for Maupay?

If you're judging Maupay solely on his first season with Everton, then it wouldn't be a surprise if they were looking for a replacement.

Brown previously labelled the former Brentford striker's goal record as 'absolutely woeful' during his time at Everton.

Dyche's side have been linked with multiple strikers during the summer transfer window, including Leeds' Rodrigo, with reports in Italy suggesting that the Toffees are working on a deal to sign the Spaniard.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported earlier this month that Everton had submitted a €40m (£34m) offer for Almeria striker El Bilal Toure, proposing a five-year deal for the young attacker.

However, at the time of writing, Everton are yet to announce any new signings and have seen Ellis Simms depart for Coventry City.

The squad is looking lighter than it was on the final day of last season, so Evertonians around the world will be desperate for some incoming transfer news soon.