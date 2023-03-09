Everton striker Neal Maupay looks 'totally shot of confidence' as he struggles to adapt to life on Merseyside, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has failed to hit the ground running since his move from Brighton & Hove Albion and is now struggling to nail down a starting spot.

Everton news - Neal Maupay

Since making the £15m switch to Everton, Maupay has netted just once in his 19 appearances for the club, as per FBref.

For a team struggling near the foot of the Premier League, Maupay's contribution in front of goal is not helping their fight to stay in the division.

In Everton's game against Nottingham Forest, Sean Dyche opted for Demarai Gray up front, despite him usually being a winger, rather than Maupay.

Despite dropping the French striker, Dyche recently showed support for Maupay and insisted the goals will come. He said: “Neal is doing the right things at the minute. He keeps getting in the box and finding chances, and it’s not easy just to find chances in the Premier League. So they will go in.”

What has Brown said about Maupay?

Brown has suggested that Everton aren't playing to the strengths of Maupay and that's having a detrimental effect not only on his performances, but his confidence too.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They don't really play to his strengths and Maupay hasn't really adapted either. Right now, he looks totally shot of confidence.

"You can see in his play he's not as alive or alert to things as he was even at the start of the season. He doesn't look a threat really, at all.

"He's had some chances over the last few weeks and basically not really been decisive with any of them. He's had a couple of close range headers that he's glanced wide, he's had sniffs in and around the box, but never really looked like scoring."

Why isn't it working for Maupay at Everton?

Maupay has been dealt the task of being a replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has spent the majority of the season out injured.

The difference in profile between the two players is staggering, and with Everton rarely switching up their style of play, Maupay has to try and play in a similar role to Calvert-Lewin.

Over the last year, Maupay has won 1.2 aerial duels per game, whereas Calvert-Lewin wins approximately 5.87 per game, as per FBref.

Ultimately, it comes down to Everton's poor recruitment and failing to bring in a centre-forward who can play in a similar way to Calvert-Lewin.