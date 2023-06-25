Everton should 'cut their losses' on Neal Maupay and sell him for whatever they can get for him in the summer transfer window, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's certainly not worked out for Maupay at Goodison Park since his move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Everton news - Neal Maupay

Maupay signed for Everton last summer for a fee of £15m, according to the BBC.

It's difficult to argue against the fact that it's been a failed transfer, after Maupay scored just once in 27 Premier League appearances, as per FBref.

The French forward could already be on his way out the door, with Football Insider claiming that Maupay is attracting interest from France and Italy.

The report quotes Maupay, who recently expressed his love for Ligue 1 side Nice, saying: “Nice is my home. I love the city, I love the club.”

Reports in Italy have suggested that Salernitana are interested in signing Maupay this summer.

It's hard to imagine Everton recouping the full fee they paid for Maupay after his disappointing season at Goodison Park, but there's no doubt that the Toffees should look to offload the former Brighton striker.

What has Taylor said about Maupay?

Taylor has suggested that Everton should cut their losses on Maupay and look to sell him for whatever they can get.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it was a bit of a weird signing in the first place. There has been interest. I think he's talked up a return to Nice. Salernitana tried to sign him before he went to Everton. It just hasn't worked out.

"Sometimes that happens, to be honest, especially with a player that's sort of worth around £15m. Although it looks safe money, it can also be a gamble for a team like Everton.

"I think they do need to cut their losses there and just sell for whatever they can get."

Should Everton allow Maupay to leave the club?

Even though it will leave them short in attack, yes.

Evertonians have to trust that the decision-makers at Goodison Park will replace Maupay with a striker more capable of contributing in the Premier League.

With just one league goal to his name, Maupay isn't going to be a significant miss, and if it allows Everton to use the funds to make further additions, it would be a smart move from the club.