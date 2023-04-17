Everton striker Neal Maupay looks like he 'doesn't know how to score', according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old was brought in to help solve Everton's attacking crisis, but he's certainly failed to deliver so far.

Everton news - Neal Maupay

Maupay signed for Everton last summer for a fee of £15m, according to the BBC.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin only managing 17 appearances in the Premier League last season, as per Transfermarkt, the Toffees needed to add more firepower to their attack.

However, it's not really going to plan for Maupay or Everton, with the French forward scoring once this campaign, the same number as defenders Michael Keane and James Tarkowski, and one less than Conor Coady.

After his disappointing start to life on Merseyside, journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Everton to allow Maupay to leave in the summer transfer window.

Maupay's agent, Federico Pastorello, revealed that Maupay was wanted by Italian side Salernitana.

He said: "Salernitana wanted him, Everton got the deal done in January, then changed the coach: we’ll see in June. Probably there could be options in Serie A, Neal is open to joining Italy."

What has Taylor said about Maupay?

Taylor has suggested that he doesn't really rate the former Brighton & Hove Albion striker, who currently looks like he doesn't know how to score goals.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I have to say, I'm not the biggest fan of Maupay. It's nothing personal, I just generally don't rate him too highly as a player.

"It's madness really, the amount of goals he scored at Brentford and even in the early stages of his Brighton career, because he just looks like a striker at the moment that doesn't know how to score."

How has Maupay performed this season?

Considering he was brought in to score goals, Maupay has ultimately been a failure at Goodison Park.

The former Brentford forward has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.55 in the Premier League, ranking him 23rd in Everton's squad.

Maupay has missed seven big chances in the league, with just one goal, so it's not as if his teammates are struggling to get him the ball in the right areas.

With Calvert-Lewin's injury record, Everton are relying on Maupay to produce at the moment, and the Toffees are now in a dogfight to try and avoid relegation to the Championship.