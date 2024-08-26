Neal Maupay has fired back at Everton fans on social media after footage of the supporters hurling abuse at their own players surfaced online. The Toffees were thrashed 4-0 at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, making it two straight losses to start the season and seven goals conceded. They're yet to score in the league and, despite the fact there are still 36 matches to go, they're concerned by what they've seen so far.

To air their grievances, a group of Everton fans decided to wait for the players to board a train on their journey home and were quick to let them know exactly what they thought of them as they walked past. One such player was Maupay and, with his reputation as one of the Premier League's biggest wind-up merchants ever, couldn't quietly take the abuse and had to respond. This angered the fans even more.

Not only did Maupay hit back at the fans in the station, though. He also took to social media after the fact and shared the footage along with a message of his own.

Maupay Slammed the Fans for Their Actions

He said the Everton players were trying their best

Once footage of the abuse surfaced online, Maupay made sure to address it and criticised the Everton fans for the way they acted after the game. He spoke about how abnormal it is for footballers to have to take this sort of abuse, admitting you wouldn't see it in any other job and told the fans that the Toffees squad were trying their best.

"Imagine another job where it’s normalised to get abuse like this. Hanging around at a train station to scream at men who are trying their best…"

The incident is the icing on the cake of Maupay's time at Goodison Park which hasn't been very successful at all and it wouldn't be too surprising if he leaves the club sooner rather than later.

Maupay's Spell at Everton Has Been a Disaster

He hasn't played a minute yet this season

So far this season, Maupay has watched Everton's campaign unfold from the bench. While he's been named as a possible substitute in both games so far, he hasn't made it onto the pitch in either for even a single minute. It's an indication as to where he currently stands in the pecking order at Goodison Park and is also a pretty accurate reflection of his spell with the Toffees as a whole.

Having joined the club in 2022, Maupay arrived with a solid, if unspectacular, goalscoring record in the Premier League. The Frenchman had scored at least eight league goals in each of his three top flight campaigns with Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton signed him in an effort to bolster their attack power.

That's not how things played out, though, and to this day, he's scored just once for the Toffees in 32 appearances. Having been loaned out last year, he returned to Goodison Park this summer, but is yet to feature at all for the club since he came back. Not promising at all.