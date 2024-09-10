Key Takeaways Neal Maupay is a notorious wind-up merchant, riling up fans with his antics and gestures.

For football fans, the excitement often comes from the action on the pitch - whether it’s watching your team play slick tiki-taka football or witnessing a midfielder rocket one into the top corner at the death. However, the off the field drama often plays a huge role in the entertainment value of the game. When thinking of wind-up merchants, names like Jamie Vardy, Emiliano Martínez, and even José Mourinho come to mind. But in recent years, no one has embraced the role quite like Neal Maupay.

The 28-year-old striker, now at Marseille in Ligue 1, has made a name for himself more through his actions than his on-field performances. Known for constantly looking to stir the pot, Maupay’s mischievous personality has seen him rile up fans and, at times, he has become one of the most disliked figures among certain fanbases. Though his time in England has paused for now, there’s no doubt the French league will soon witness his comedic demeanor on full display. Here’s a look back at Maupay’s top wind-up moments in his career so far.

1 Kicking the Ball Away from Palmer’s Free-Kick

During his loan spell at Brentford last season under Thomas Frank, Maupay was always ready to make his presence known, even from the substitute bench. In a match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, his mischief began while he was warming up on the touchline in a yellow bib. The home side were awarded a free kick in the second half, and as Cole Palmer lined up to take it, Maupay saw a perfect opportunity to create chaos.

The French striker wandered onto the pitch and kicked the ball away, leaving the Chelsea players and fans furious. The referee swiftly issued him a yellow card, but Maupay’s slight grin showed he had no regrets. Despite his antics on the sidelines, he later made an impact on the pitch and assisted a goal as Brentford secured all three points.

2 Taunting England Fans During Euro 2024

Maupay’s wind-up skills are not confined to the pitch, as he spent much of Euro 2024 causing a stir on Twitter (now X). Following England’s draw with Denmark, Maupay took to social media by posting a video of a man laughing with the caption, “It’s coming home,” followed by an England flag emoji. This blatant mockery quickly sparked a lot of anger among England fans.

As England progressed in the tournament, Maupay saw fewer opportunities to rile up the fans. So, he switched tactics and sarcastically claimed he was supporting England. When Spain scored their late winner in the final, Maupay couldn’t resist mocking England for one last time on Twitter. The post incited a flurry of responses, with some fans even calling for him to be banned from English football.

3 Mocking James Maddison's Darts Celebration

One of Maupay’s most memorable moments last season came at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. After scoring to put Brentford ahead, Maupay sprinted towards the home fans and mimicked James Maddison’s famous darts celebration. Tempers flared and Maddison confronted Maupay, grabbing him by the neck in a heated exchange of words.

The game eventually turned in Tottenham’s favor as they staged a comeback, with Maddison’s teammates Brennan Johnson and Richarlison adding to the fire by performing the celebration after their goals. The rivalry didn’t end there and Maddison later joked in an interview that Maupay probably doesn’t have a celebration of his own due to his lack of goals. Maupay, never one to back down, posted a targeted Instagram post to James Maddison about his goals and relegations.

4 Cupping His Ears to Palace Fans

Turning back the clock to Maupay’s Brighton days, the M23 derby against Crystal Palace provided yet another stage for his wind-up antics. With Brighton trailing 1-0 late in the game, it was Maupay who stepped up to dink the ball over the Palace keeper to earn his side a dramatic equaliser.

Rather than celebrating calmly, Maupay obviously sprinted toward the Palace fans. He cupped his ears in a direct imitation of Wilfried Zaha’s earlier celebration in the game.

The French striker later justified his actions, claiming he got caught up in the heat of the derby atmosphere. He said:

“Football is nothing without fans and their involvement. It’s a derby, and everyone wants to win. When I scored, I looked at Zaha and smiled - I remembered his celebration in the first half, so I gave some back to their fans.”

5 The Leno Incident and Last-Minute Winner

The nation was in lockdown, and football became a much-needed escape for fans stuck at home. In a match between Brighton and Arsenal, Maupay found himself at the centre of controversy.

During the game, the Brighton man collided with Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno which resulted in a serious leg injury that saw the German stretchered off. As he was being carried away, Leno furiously pointed and shouted at Maupay, blaming him for his withdrawal.

To make matters worse for Arsenal, Maupay went on to score a last-minute winner which sealed a 2-1 victory for Brighton. The incident was a defining moment, particularly for Leno’s backup, Emiliano Martínez. The Argentinian seized the opportunity to establish himself as Arsenal’s number one and later went on to win the World Cup and Copa América with his country.

6 Feud with Emiliano Martinez

Speaking of Martinez, Maupay and the Argentine goalkeeper crossed paths last season during a fiery clash between Brentford and Aston Villa. With the ball out of play, Maupay couldn’t resist barging into Martinez as he ran to retrieve it which sent the goalkeeper sprawling to the ground. Moments later, Martinez retaliated by shoving Maupay and grabbing his shirt in a confrontation that quickly escalated into a full-blown melee.

The scuffle drew in players from both teams, eventually leading to Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara being sent off. After the dust settled, Maupay cheekily commented that Martinez should thank him for kickstarting his career by injuring Leno.

7 Celebrating His Everton Exit

Maupay’s latest wind-up came after his loan move to Marseille was confirmed. Following Fabrizio Romano’s announcement of his departure from Everton, Maupay took to Twitter to share his thoughts in his typical manner. He posted a clip from The Shawshank Redemption showing the main character celebrating his escape from prison - a not-so-subtle jab at his relief to be leaving Merseyside.

The move followed Everton’s poor start to the season which included a heavy 4-0 defeat to Tottenham and a tense encounter with fans at Euston Station. Maupay posted on Twitter about his anger towards the Toffees fanbase after they waited in London to verbally abuse players as they boarded their train back up North.