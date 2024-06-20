Highlights England slumped to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Denmark in their second Euro 2024 fixture.

Neal Maupay mocked England's struggles, while Alan Shearer criticised Southgate's tactics.

Jordan Henderson urged fans to trust the team, while Daniel Sturridge questioned Cole Palmer's absence.

England's Euro 2024 campaign resumed with an underwhelming performance against Denmark as the two nations drew 1-1 on Thursday night. After Serbia equalised late against Slovenia earlier in the day, Gareth Southgate's side knew a win would confirm their status as Group C winners and guarantee a place in the knockout stages with a game to spare.

Despite struggling in the second half against Serbia, the manager named an unchanged side against Denmark. It was a tremendous show of faith from Southgate for the likes of Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who drew criticism from fans online - but it was a gamble that didn't pay off.

Related England 1-1 Denmark: Player Ratings and Match Highlights England were off the boil as Denmark were left unlucky to draw in their Euro 2024 clash.

England were poor and, despite taking the lead early through Harry Kane, spent the majority of the match on the back foot and were fortunate to come away from the contest with anything at all. In truth, it was a disappointing match, but here are five things from the match that you might have missed.

Neal Maupay Pokes Fun at England

The Frenchman couldn't resist having a laugh on social media

While England's struggles won't leave any Three Lions' fan happy, rival supporters are certainly seeing the funnier side - and one man who couldn't resist poking fun at the team was Brentford striker, Neal Maupay. The Frenchman, who has earned a reputation for the manner in which he antagonises opposition players and fans, hopped onto social media at full-time and mocked England and the notion that football could be coming home this summer. Check out his viral tweet below:

It was brutal from Maupay, but it's far from the first time he's poked fun online at the expense of others. Just a couple of weeks ago, for example, the 27-year-old had a dig at James Maddison when the Tottenham man was left out of the England squad for Euro 2024.

Shearer Believes Southgate Is England's Problem

He doesn't think the coach is getting the best out of his players

Speaking shortly after the match concluded, Gary Lineker spoke to Alan Shearer and asked him why he thought players like Foden, who entered the tournament off the back of an exceptional season with Manchester City, were struggling to make any impact at Euro 2024 so far. The Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer was brutally honest with his response"

"Well, let's use John Stones as an example. How many times do you see him get the ball and run into midfield or get the ball and turn in the Man City team? So many times. He's brilliant at it. How many times have you seen him do it in the last two England games? I can't remember any. "How many times do you see Declan Rice getting that ball and bursting forward? How many times have you seen him do it in an England shirt in the last two games? None. How many times do you see Phil Foden get on the ball in the middle of the park and turn? Maybe once tonight when he had the shot and hit the post. Gareth at the minute is not getting the best out of England's best players."

It's a damning statement from Shearer, but there won't be many England fans out there who disagree with his comments after the first two matches at Euro 2024.

Related 3 Things Gareth Southgate Got Wrong During Denmark 1-1 England England no longer look like Euro 2024 favourites after another dismal performance against Denmark - and Southgate has questions to answer.

Jordan Henderson Defends England

The midfielder backed the team

After watching England struggle through their first two games of Euro 2024, fans have grown restless and are voicing their frustration with the side both online and in the stadium. Boos could be heard during the Three Lions' draw with Denmark, while many posted on social media about the performance. But one man who thinks supporters should instead continue to have faith in the side is former Southgate favourite Jordan Henderson.

The midfielder, who has represented England at multiple major tournaments under Southgate took to Instagram and shared footage from Kyle Walker's post-match interview. He backed the full-back for his comments, pleaded with fans to get behind the squad and claimed there was too much negativity towards them right now.

Daniel Sturridge Questions Cole Palmer's Absence

The former striker is shocked at the star's lack of minutes

Heading into Euro 2024, there were few England forwards who had contributed to more goals during the 2023-24 season than Cole Palmer. He had a stellar campaign at Chelsea, but despite the Three Lions' issues creating many chances going forward, he's yet to see a single minute of international football since the tournament got underway. Daniel Sturridge is very confused about that. The pundit made sure to let the world know that too, with a post on social media.

Sturridge will be far from the only fan who is baffled at the lack of minutes for Palmer. Something clearly isn't clicking within the England team right now, and it's led to two very lacklustre and lethargic performances offensively. With Southgate needing to find a solution, it's bizarre he hasn't turned to the proven goalscorer yet.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer contributed to 42 goals during the 2023-24 season

Jamie Carragher Blasts England's Boring Matches

Pundit claims England have had two of the most boring games at Euro 2024

For the most part, Euro 2024 has delivered so far. There have already been some incredible matches and moments throughout the first week of the tournament. Unfortunately for England fans, though, their national team's two matches have been dull in comparison to what they've seen elsewhere - and Jamie Carragher voiced that sentiment on X.

The pundit took to the social media site and posted about how entertaining the European Championship has been so far, but also highlighted how England's two matches have been some of the poorest in the whole tournament. It's far from the entertaining, free-flowing football that they should be playing considering the talent on paper.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 20/06/2024.