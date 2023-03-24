MotoGP returns this weekend, as the 2023 season kicks off at the Portimao circuit in Portugal.

A 21-race long calendar begins in the Algarve and finishes not so far away in Valencia, Spain, in November but in between then and now the sport will travel across the globe, with 21 Grands Prix and 21 sprint races, introduced on each Saturday of a race weekend to really up the racing ante.

Pecco Bagnaia comes into the season as a defending champion for the first time, riding for Ducati, whilst the likes of Fabio Quartararo, Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez will all be looking to challenge him if they can.

To preview the upcoming season, GIVEMESPORT spoke exclusively with BT Sport's MotoGP pundit, and 2003 Superbike World Champion, Neil Hodgson.

First of all, we looked at the running order based on pre-season testing...

"Well, and I don't think it's much of a surprise, it looks like Ducati have continued where they left off with a very strong motorcycle," Hodgson tells us.

"I don't understand why but the rules are difficult. There's not a lot of testing so if you are in a position like Ducati and you've got a strong motorcycle there's no need to panic. If you're like Honda, though, who appear to be in trouble still, it makes it very difficult.

"So the story of testing has been that Ducati have absolutely dominated and it looks like all the other manufacturers are still playing catch up a little bit. Honda are really dragging their feet, being the worst of all the manufacturers, which is hard to believe because it's the biggest motorcycle manufacturer in the world - they look before the first race to be behind where they need to be if they want to fight for the championship."

Bad news, then, for fans of Marc Marquez. The Spaniard, seen by some as the greatest motorcycle racer of all time, will be itching to be in the championship fight once more after seeing the last few seasons of his career either impacted by injuries or a Honda bike not being up to scratch.

Right now, though, it sounds like he could once again be facing an uphill task of being in the championship fight, even with his supreme ability:

"Before we've done any of the races, you can only work with what we all witnessed last year, and with the limited testing, and I would never bet against Marc winning a race or two but that's it," says Hodgson in terms of Marquez's chances this season.

"The problem is because of his sheer desire to win world championships, he will make mistakes because he will have to override his motorcycle. Riders have been able to do that in the past but I think now that the category is so strong, and there's so many good riders on the grid, that I think it'd be impossible for him to win the championship.

"I hate saying that at this point. Definitely I could be wrong, because there is still time for Honda to make some tweaks and improvements throughout the season, but yeah, if I was a betting man, I wouldn't be putting any money on Marquez. I think it's impossible for him. But I'll also say I still think he's the best rider. That's how much I rate him as a motorcycle racer."

Marquez is now 30 and, whilst that is not old, he will surely be aware that his career cannot go on forever, especially after recent seasons and with the likes of Bagnaia and Quartararo now really establishing themselves.

For many, the Spaniard remains the best rider on the grid, Hodgson obviously included, but like any motorsport there's only so much you can do if the equipment you have to race with is not up to scratch.

Marquez and the Repsol Honda form one of the great modern iconic motorsport images but their recent struggles beg the question, could he be tempted to move to another factory if things do not improve soon?

"As an eight-time world champion he is definitely not motivated by money. He is motivated by more success. He wants to beat Valentino Rossi's nine world titles," Hodgson says.

"It won't have crossed his mind once, it'll have crossed his mind 1000 times [about maybe leaving Honda] and the fact that his brother, who he has always been better than clearly, has moved to Ducati and has been quicker in testing, you can imagine they'll talk about it.

"You've got a direct reference of someone who's raced for Honda the past few seasons now jumping on the Ducati. So yeah, if Marc can get out of Honda, he will get out of it."

And what of Ducati? Tipped by many as having the strongest bikes on the grid for 2023, Hodgson is also finding it hard to look past the speed of the Bologna Bullets:

"Thankfully we start the season in Portugal and then we go to two very weird tracks. We go to Argentina, which is a really dirty track and doesn't get used a lot. So it's a low grip track and that can throw up funny results. And then we go to Austin, which is a very quirky track in America and a lot of people don't like it. So I think that might help [spring some surprises.]

"I think if we were going to Jerez or somewhere a bit more normal to start with, you could see the Ducati dominance really straight away with the two factory riders so I'm hoping that can throw a spanner in the works a little bit.

"Before the season starts I'd say it's the two factory Ducati riders that are our favourites. The only positive is that whilst the Ducati looks like the strongest motorcycle, there are eight of them on the grid and there are some good riders on those motorcycles so they're worth keeping your eye on.

"I'm really interested to see Luca Marini this year because he stepped up at the end of last year from nowhere really. He's never had much success in his short career in MotoGP, but it definitely felt as though he was good in testing. Marco Bezzecchi his team-mate has been good too so they're all on good equipment, and they all want to win, obviously. So even though it might be a bit of a Ducati domination, there should be plenty of subplots in between the Ducati riders."

Music to defending champion Pecco Bagnaia's ears, undoubtedly, and Hodgson believes the Italian will be even harder to stop now he has the added belief that becoming a title-winner brings:

"He's definitely more dangerous. The ultimate is to win a world championship and to get over the line. People say the hardest thing is to defend a world title but I disagree.

"The hardest thing is to win your first because it's life changing. And for someone like him, he's still a relatively young lad. He's got everything, he's perfectly fit, not injured, with the same team, now has that last bit of confidence of winning the title in what was a maximum pressure situation last year, so he's clearly the favourite.

"He is a class act and I think compared with how they started last year, they've learned a lot from the mistakes of last season. So I think the fact that Bagnaia won't be starting on the back foot will make him even more dangerous. So yeah, a clear favourite before we go into it."

That's the factory Honda and Ducati teams touched on, but what about Yamaha? Fabio Quartararo did everything he could to defend last year's title and built up a good lead in the first half of the season before things eventually slipped away. Their bike for 2023 looks to have made a step forward from last year but will it be enough?

"They'll be right in the mix, because they've got a fantastic rider. For me Quartararo is equally as talented as Bagnaia. They are your aliens in the championship, and put Marc Marquez in there with them. They are three standout riders, so Fabio Quartararo can make the difference in need of more speed from the Yamaha.

"They clearly have found more speed in the bike, it looks faster through the speed traps times, but there's been some teething problems. It's been very up and down for Fabio in pre-season. So it's hard to really know exactly where he is. The last day on the bike, he was fast in the test in Portimao when he was confident and saying all the right things, but the day before it was disaster.

"So yeah, I'd say the Yamaha is better and it's made a step, but it still isn't as good as the Ducati. But I'm hoping it's enough to give Fabio a chance of winning some races and having a chance at fighting for the title."

There's a host of talented riders through the field at other teams once again this year, meanwhile, and many of them will surely have a chance at victory in 2023:

"It's funny, because what I've said so far could almost make MotoGP sound boring! But if there's one thing we have learned over the years is MotoGP is not boring at all. The whole field at certain racetracks will be covered by just one second and we've got a lot to look forward to.

"I'm excited about people that have changed manufacturers, like Miguel Oliveira who is super talented but the KTM didn't really work for him. So what can he do? Aleix Espargaro was fantastic last year and it looks like Aprilia have made the bike even better. Maverick Vinales has his second year there and has a massive point to prove so there's lots to look forward to.

"Jack Miller has struggled a little bit on the KTM. I'm surprised because KTM needed to make a step a little bit like Honda, but with what I've seen so far, it doesn't appear that they have done so let's hope they can find something."

And finally, we also asked Neil for his thoughts on the new sprint format that will be at every race weekend this year, meaning we get double the amount of racing action over a Grand Prix event:

"It's brilliant. I'm so excited about it. There's nothing better for me when I watch a race and then when it gets stopped [by a red flag,] and on the restart you go 'right, it's a 10 lap sprint' because it's gonna be all action. There's a lot for the fans to look forward to. I totally understand if you're a diehard MotoGP fan, and you watch all the practice sessions, and qualifying you might not like it as much.

"But for me, I just love racing. And I'm hoping it'll drag more fans into the sport, because on Saturday instead of watching qualifying, or people qualifying for qualifying and free practice, you're going to tune into a sprint and there'll be some really good racing, you'll have to be aggressive. You can't hesitate. There'll be no tyre management going on, it'll be full attack. So I think we're on for a real spectacle.

"I honestly can't wait. It's gonna be harder for the riders, there's a lot more risk, but they get paid well and I'm sure if you told them all that they're potentially going to get paid more if more people start watching the sport, they'll be happy. If the sport grows, everybody wins!"

BT Sport will show all the live action from every race weekend during the 2023 MotoGP season, starting with the Portugal Grand Prix from 24-26 March on BT Sport 2. Fans can also watch Sheene, the latest film in the BT Sport Films series, which premieres on 26 March on BT Sport 2 from 10pm.