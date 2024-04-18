Highlights Unai Emery has been praised for remarkable job at Aston Villa, and he should be considered for the Liverpool manager position.

Emery's success at various clubs, including Arsenal, proves his managerial pedigree and coaching ability.

The 52-year-old has barely been mentioned when it comes to the Liverpool job, but he could be a good fit.

Liverpool are in the market for a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer, and journalist Neil Jones has shared his feelings on Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, and he's surprised his name hasn't been mentioned more.

A host of managers have been linked with the soon-to-be vacant Liverpool role, with Klopp announcing that he will be heading through the exit door at the end of the campaign.

Ruben Amorim appears to be one of the favourites to take over at Anfield, with journalist Dean Jones telling GIVEMESPORT that the Reds are confident of reaching an agreement to tempt him to join the club. The Merseyside outfit will need a shortlist of potential coaches, in case a deal for Amorim falls through.

Unai Emery 'Well Stocked' for Liverpool Job

He's done a remarkable job with Aston Villa

Speaking on Redmen TV, journalist Neil Jones has suggested that he's surprised Emery's name hasn't been mentioned more, heaping praise on the 52-year-old when discussing his chances of being appointed at Anfield...

“I’d be interested to know what fans would think of Unai Emery. If you can get Aston Villa playing that way, and listen, Villa aren’t a small club by any means and they’re not on a small budget, but they are overachieving where they are at this time. They’re also overachieving in terms of the performance levels that they’re producing. He is some coach and some manager. His Arsenal record might colour it for some people, but he still got them to a European final. If you’re talking about pedigree and what have you got in your back pocket, he is as well stocked as anyone.”

Although his time at Arsenal didn't end perfectly, he was in charge of the club during a difficult period, and they are far away from the Gunners side currently managed by Mikel Arteta. Jones also adds that he feels Emery, who has been described as 'remarkable' by Arteta, falls into the 'underappreciated' category...

“Is it a perception thing, is it an age thing, or maybe a communication thing that would suffer? I think he’s a brilliant manager. Maybe being underappreciated, I think Emery is another one of those. The fact he’s come to the Premier League and did what he did. He’s done it at Sevilla, he’s done it at Villarreal. Success, or progress, seems to follow him everywhere. He’s doing it in the Premier League now and they’re in a good position now to qualify for the Champions League as Aston Villa manager.”

When Emery took over at Villa Park, the Midlands club were battling towards the bottom of the Premier League table, just above the relegation zone. The Villans are now competing for a Champions League spot and stand an excellent chance of qualifying for the competition. The transformation under the guidance of Emery has been nothing short of remarkable, and the Liverpool hierarchy will undoubtedly be impressed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Unai Emery has won the Europa League four times during his career, more than any other manager.

Liverpool Won't Appoint Motta or Kovac

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on whether Liverpool could look to appoint Thiago Motta or Niko Kovac as Klopp's replacement. The respected reporter has ruled out the possibility of the Reds making a move for either manager, suggesting that he's heard no concrete links to any Premier League club.

Considering the stature of Liverpool and the history they have as a club, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes could have their pick of the managers available. With Klopp announcing his departure earlier in the season, the Liverpool hierarchy have plenty of time to find themselves a replacement.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt