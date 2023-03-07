Ex-Liverpool star Neil 'Razor' Ruddock has shown off his incredible body transformation as he shared an update with his fans after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.

The former Premier League defender, 54, who has also appeared on British reality TV shows 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' and 'Celebrity Masterchef', claimed the operation saved his life after an unhealthy lifestyle of excessive eating and drinking.

Ruddock looked dramatically different as he showed off his weight loss in a maroon-coloured blazer.

He wrote on Twitter: "After years of struggling with my weight, I decided it was finally time to take action.

"Last year I had gastric sleeve surgery with @WeAreTransform_ and I’m well into my weight loss journey, to date I've lost 93lbs. "This is a fresh start and I’m excited about this new chapter."

Earlier today it was revealed that James Argent inspired him to have the procedure after bumping into each other at a celebrity football match.

Since having the operation in September of last year, the England international has already lost seven stone and hopes the op will stop him from ballooning in weight again.

Ruddock told The Daily Mail: "I struggled during Covid, that was a big factor, just sitting on my backside at home getting bigger and bigger.

"I got lazier. I was eating loads and loads of takeaways, making bacon sandwiches just for something to do. It really didn't help when they brought out Uber Deliveries, I was getting ice cream delivered from Co-op.

"It's f****** madness. It was just fate that I met Arg when I did at a charity football match. I knew I had to have it done after seeing how great he looked.

"I feared for my life, definitely. I know a lot of people will read this and say I've cheated, and I tell you what I did... I cheated death. The way I was going, who knows how long I could continue like that.

"I can still eat what I want but now I can only eat about four mouthfuls. So, when I'm at my local curry house, I'll order three dishes and have a bite of each. I get the same satisfaction because it fills me up.

"It also takes some hormones away. I can drive through McDonald's with the kids, and I don't want anything. Whereas before even if I wasn't hungry, I'd have had it.

"My usual order would be a large Big Mac meal, a Filet-O-Fish, a cheeseburger and a chocolate milkshake... that was lovely."