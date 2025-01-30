Summary
- Neil Ruddock was involved in famous altercations with Eric Cantona and Patrick Vieira.
- Noel Blake and Terry Hurlock feature in his list - they were feared fighters on the field.
- Mick Harford was ruthless; Billy Whitehurst lived up to his intimidating nickname.
A notorious hard man himself, Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock knows a thing or two about the toughest men in football. The defender played for several English clubs during his 18-year career, earning his reputation with famous instances such as bust-ups with both Eric Cantona and Patrick Vieira.
But aside from himself, who does he consider among the hardest players in football history? In a feature for FourFourTwo in 2021, he revealed the names of some feared opponents. Here is how he ranked them.
|
Neil 'Razor' Ruddock's 25 Hardest Players in Football History
|
Rank
|
Player
|
British Clubs Played For
|
1
|
Jimmy Case
|
Liverpool, Brighton, Southampton, Bournemouth, Halifax Town
|
2
|
Billy Whitehurst
|
Hull City, Newcastle, Oxford United, Reading, Sunderland, Sheffield United, Stoke City, Doncaster Rovers, Crewe Alexandra
|
3
|
Mick Harford
|
Lincoln City, Newcastle, Bristol City, Birmingham, Luton, Derby, Chelsea, Sunderland, Coventry City, Wimbledon
|
4
|
Terry Hurlock
|
Brentford, Reading, Millwall, Rangers, Southampton, Fulham
|
5
|
Noel Blake
|
Aston Villa, Shrewsbury Town, Birmingham City, Portsmouth, Leeds, Stoke City, Bradford City, Dundee, Exeter City
|
6
|
Steve McMahon
|
Everton, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City, Swindon Town
|
7
|
Vinnie Jones
|
Wealdstone, Wimbledon, Leeds, Sheffield United, Chelsea, QPR
|
8
|
Duncan Ferguson
|
Dundee United, Rangers, Everton, Newcastle
|
9
|
Graeme Souness
|
Tottenham, Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Rangers
|
10
|
John Hartson
|
Luton, Arsenal, West Ham, Wimbledon, Coventry City, Celtic, West Brom, Norwich
|
11
|
Pat Van Den Hauwe
|
Birmingham City, Everton, Tottenham, Millwall
|
12
|
John Fashanu
|
Norwich, Lincoln City, Millwall, Wimbledon, Aston Villa
|
13
|
Stuart Pearce
|
Wealdstone, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, West Ham, Manchester City
|
14
|
Julian Dicks
|
Birmingham City, West Ham, Liverpool
|
15
|
Brian Kilcline
|
Notts County, Coventry City, Oldham, Newcastle, Swindon Town, Mansfield Town, Halifax Town
|
16
|
Mark Hughes
|
Manchester United, Chelsea, Southampton, Everton, Blackburn
|
17
|
Cyrille Regis
|
West Brom, Coventry City, Aston Villa, Wolves, Wycombe, Chester City
|
18
|
Paul Kitson
|
Leicester, Derby, Newcastle, West Ham, Charlton, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Rushden & Diamonds, Aldershot Town
|
19
|
Bryan Robson
|
West Brom, Manchester United, Middlesbrough
|
20
|
Tommy Smith
|
Liverpool, Swansea City
|
21
|
Norman Hunter
|
Leeds, Bristol City, Barnsley
|
22
|
Ron Harris
|
Chelsea, Brentford
|
23
|
Billy Bonds
|
Charlton, West Ham
|
24
|
Dave Mackay
|
Hearts, Tottenham, Derby, Swindon Town
|
25
|
Kevin Muscat
|
Crystal Palace, Wolves, Rangers, Millwall