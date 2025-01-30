Summary Neil Ruddock was involved in famous altercations with Eric Cantona and Patrick Vieira.

Noel Blake and Terry Hurlock feature in his list - they were feared fighters on the field.

Mick Harford was ruthless; Billy Whitehurst lived up to his intimidating nickname.

A notorious hard man himself, Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock knows a thing or two about the toughest men in football. The defender played for several English clubs during his 18-year career, earning his reputation with famous instances such as bust-ups with both Eric Cantona and Patrick Vieira.

But aside from himself, who does he consider among the hardest players in football history? In a feature for FourFourTwo in 2021, he revealed the names of some feared opponents. Here is how he ranked them.

Neil 'Razor' Ruddock's 25 Hardest Players in Football History Rank Player British Clubs Played For 1 Jimmy Case Liverpool, Brighton, Southampton, Bournemouth, Halifax Town 2 Billy Whitehurst Hull City, Newcastle, Oxford United, Reading, Sunderland, Sheffield United, Stoke City, Doncaster Rovers, Crewe Alexandra 3 Mick Harford Lincoln City, Newcastle, Bristol City, Birmingham, Luton, Derby, Chelsea, Sunderland, Coventry City, Wimbledon 4 Terry Hurlock Brentford, Reading, Millwall, Rangers, Southampton, Fulham 5 Noel Blake Aston Villa, Shrewsbury Town, Birmingham City, Portsmouth, Leeds, Stoke City, Bradford City, Dundee, Exeter City 6 Steve McMahon Everton, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City, Swindon Town 7 Vinnie Jones Wealdstone, Wimbledon, Leeds, Sheffield United, Chelsea, QPR 8 Duncan Ferguson Dundee United, Rangers, Everton, Newcastle 9 Graeme Souness Tottenham, Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Rangers 10 John Hartson Luton, Arsenal, West Ham, Wimbledon, Coventry City, Celtic, West Brom, Norwich 11 Pat Van Den Hauwe Birmingham City, Everton, Tottenham, Millwall 12 John Fashanu Norwich, Lincoln City, Millwall, Wimbledon, Aston Villa 13 Stuart Pearce Wealdstone, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, West Ham, Manchester City 14 Julian Dicks Birmingham City, West Ham, Liverpool 15 Brian Kilcline Notts County, Coventry City, Oldham, Newcastle, Swindon Town, Mansfield Town, Halifax Town 16 Mark Hughes Manchester United, Chelsea, Southampton, Everton, Blackburn 17 Cyrille Regis West Brom, Coventry City, Aston Villa, Wolves, Wycombe, Chester City 18 Paul Kitson Leicester, Derby, Newcastle, West Ham, Charlton, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Rushden & Diamonds, Aldershot Town 19 Bryan Robson West Brom, Manchester United, Middlesbrough 20 Tommy Smith Liverpool, Swansea City 21 Norman Hunter Leeds, Bristol City, Barnsley 22 Ron Harris Chelsea, Brentford 23 Billy Bonds Charlton, West Ham 24 Dave Mackay Hearts, Tottenham, Derby, Swindon Town 25 Kevin Muscat Crystal Palace, Wolves, Rangers, Millwall

Neil Ruddock’s Hardest Players: 25th – 21st

Billy Bonds and Ron Harris make the top 25