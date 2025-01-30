Summary

  • Neil Ruddock was involved in famous altercations with Eric Cantona and Patrick Vieira.
  • Noel Blake and Terry Hurlock feature in his list - they were feared fighters on the field.
  • Mick Harford was ruthless; Billy Whitehurst lived up to his intimidating nickname.

A notorious hard man himself, Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock knows a thing or two about the toughest men in football. The defender played for several English clubs during his 18-year career, earning his reputation with famous instances such as bust-ups with both Eric Cantona and Patrick Vieira.

But aside from himself, who does he consider among the hardest players in football history? In a feature for FourFourTwo in 2021, he revealed the names of some feared opponents. Here is how he ranked them.

Neil 'Razor' Ruddock's 25 Hardest Players in Football History

Rank

Player

British Clubs Played For

1

Jimmy Case

Liverpool, Brighton, Southampton, Bournemouth, Halifax Town

2

Billy Whitehurst

Hull City, Newcastle, Oxford United, Reading, Sunderland, Sheffield United, Stoke City, Doncaster Rovers, Crewe Alexandra

3

Mick Harford

Lincoln City, Newcastle, Bristol City, Birmingham, Luton, Derby, Chelsea, Sunderland, Coventry City, Wimbledon

4

Terry Hurlock

Brentford, Reading, Millwall, Rangers, Southampton, Fulham

5

Noel Blake

Aston Villa, Shrewsbury Town, Birmingham City, Portsmouth, Leeds, Stoke City, Bradford City, Dundee, Exeter City

6

Steve McMahon

Everton, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City, Swindon Town

7

Vinnie Jones

Wealdstone, Wimbledon, Leeds, Sheffield United, Chelsea, QPR

8

Duncan Ferguson

Dundee United, Rangers, Everton, Newcastle

9

Graeme Souness

Tottenham, Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Rangers

10

John Hartson

Luton, Arsenal, West Ham, Wimbledon, Coventry City, Celtic, West Brom, Norwich

11

Pat Van Den Hauwe

Birmingham City, Everton, Tottenham, Millwall

12

John Fashanu

Norwich, Lincoln City, Millwall, Wimbledon, Aston Villa

13

Stuart Pearce

Wealdstone, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, West Ham, Manchester City

14

Julian Dicks

Birmingham City, West Ham, Liverpool

15

Brian Kilcline

Notts County, Coventry City, Oldham, Newcastle, Swindon Town, Mansfield Town, Halifax Town

16

Mark Hughes

Manchester United, Chelsea, Southampton, Everton, Blackburn

17

Cyrille Regis

West Brom, Coventry City, Aston Villa, Wolves, Wycombe, Chester City

18

Paul Kitson

Leicester, Derby, Newcastle, West Ham, Charlton, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Rushden & Diamonds, Aldershot Town

19

Bryan Robson

West Brom, Manchester United, Middlesbrough

20

Tommy Smith

Liverpool, Swansea City

21

Norman Hunter

Leeds, Bristol City, Barnsley

22

Ron Harris

Chelsea, Brentford

23

Billy Bonds

Charlton, West Ham

24

Dave Mackay

Hearts, Tottenham, Derby, Swindon Town

25

Kevin Muscat

Crystal Palace, Wolves, Rangers, Millwall

Neil Ruddock’s Hardest Players: 25th – 21st

Billy Bonds and Ron Harris make the top 25