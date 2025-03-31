Neil Warnock's outspoken and controversial personality has put him among the greats of British football management. He crossed paths with the best coaches the Premier League has had to offer, including Sir Alex Ferguson, whom he hasn't been on the best of terms with for over 17 years.

The 76-year-old followed in Ferguson's footsteps when he was appointed Aberdeen manager on February 24 but admitted the pair 'weren't really on Christmas card lists if I'm honest'. He suggested this stemmed from issues over the Scot's team selection for Manchester United's final-day loss against West Ham United in May 2007 as Warnock's Sheffield United suffered relegation.

Warnock included Ferguson in a ranking of his top five managers in Premier League history during an interview with talkSPORT in 2020. But his reasons for not putting him higher weren't because of their apparent rift, as he delved into a tactical explanation.

1 Arsene Wenger

Clubs Managed: Arsenal