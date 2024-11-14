Key Takeaways Neil Warnock introduced a bizarre pre-match ritual while at Huddersfield Town, with players made to drink sherry and eggs.

Former player Tom Cowan revealed that the Terriers went on a 15-game unbeaten run while using the method.

Warnock initially used the cocktail while at Notts County, and would get Huddersfield promoted in the same year he introduced the cocktail at the McAlpine stadium.

It's not unusual for managers to adopt an unconventional approach to football to try and achieve results. After all, when a team is in a bad patch of form, it sometimes takes something special to get them out of it. And players who have been coached by Neil Warnock have found that out all too regularly.

Whether it's fining his own players for passing to Adel Taraabt or another odd method, the Sheffield-born manager became an icon during his 42-year career in English football, and was regarded as a coach who could help transform the fortunes of a team. In his early coaching days, Warnock would take Notts County from the third tier of English football all the way to the first division - an achievement which saw him linked with a move to Chelsea.

So, when he arrived at Huddersfield Town in 1993, there would no doubt have been plenty of excitement in the dressing room over what might lie ahead. But Warnock decided to use a bizarre method to get his team firing on all cylinders, with former player Tom Cowan revealing that players were forced to drink a horrid cocktail of sherry mixed with eggs as a pre-match ritual.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Sir Alex Ferguson has managed more matches (2,155) than Neil Warnock (1,960).

Cowan: Huddersfield Went 15 Games Unbeaten Drinking Cocktail

'There was people vomitting after and everything'

On an episode of the 'Undr the Cosh' podcast back in 2022, Cowan was speaking about what it was like to play under Warnock, referencing the great but also slightly weird times. It was then that he revealed that the manager got his players to drink sherry and eggs before games, with it originally starting during his Notts County days.

"He did it at Notts County," Cowan said. "And they got promoted. And he did it six games into his first season at McAlpine Stadium, the season we got promoted.

"Basically, he had 15 sherries with raw eggs in it. And you had to down it before the game - in the hotel before we went to the game. And it worked for Notts County back then. And we had 15 games undefeated."

But despite the results, the players quickly grew tired of drinking the horrid mix. Cowan even said that a meeting was called during the unbeaten run, with the squad prepared to lose a game to put a stop to the practice.

"There was people vomitting after and everything. Chris Billy used to drink it down, go straight to the toilet and then vomit it straight back up. It was horrendous, people running to the toilets and everything. "It came at a point when we had a meeting, just the lads, and we were like, 'We're gonna have to throw a game here.' You know we've gone 15 games undefeated here, we're gonna need to throw one in."

Asked why Warnock persisted with the method, Cowan simply said: "He did it at Notts County, and they got promoted!" Thankfully for the team, Warnock stopped forcing them to drink the cocktail after they lost a game, not long after the players' meeting took place.

Warnock himself has never revealed why he started the tradition, but another former Huddersfield player, Andy Booth, lifted the lid on the manager's methodology in an interview back in 2018. With the Terriers in bad form, the manager used it as a team bonding exercise, in the eyes of the former striker.

"We were having a bad spell and Neil told the players to report to the boardroom for Friday 12.30pm," he said. "Surely he wasn’t going to be sacked? He stood by a table with 15 half-pint glasses of sherry and a tray of eggs.

"We thought, ‘What the hell is going on?’ He said the tactic worked at Notts County and they went on an unbeaten run. He smashed the egg into the sherry and said, ‘Down these, it will make you feel great tomorrow.’"

"Neil saw it as team building and bonding. The problem was we won the next day, and the following Friday we downed again. Eventually the players agreed we would have to lose to get rid of the routine. Chris [Billy] dreaded it but he scored the winner in the play-off final."

Huddersfield's Brilliant 1994/95 Season

Warnock guided Terriers to promotion before leaving

Although Warnock's methods might raise eyebrows, the end result can hardly be questioned given Huddersfield's triumph during the 1994/95 season. His first year at the helm was a disappointing one, even though they did reach the Football League Trophy Final in 1994, where they ultimately lost on penalties to Swansea City.

The following year, though, the Terriers were a much improved side. Finishing the season with 22 wins and 15 draws, Warnock's side were just 8 points off the Division 2 title, which was ultimately won by Birmingham City. Instead, they went into the playoffs, beating Brentford on penalties before then dispatching Bristol Rovers at Wembley Stadium.

Related ‘I Left Liverpool Because of Klopp’s Comments - I Told Him He’d Never See Me Again’ Jurgen Klopp has been known to fall out with his players in the past - and one man even decided to end his Liverpool career after one conversation.

However, Warnock would not remain at his post for Huddersfield's following year in the First Division, where they finished a respectable 8th. In fact, he would leave the McAlpine stadium just three days after they secured promotion, heading to Plymouth Argyle, who had just been relegated to Division 3.

He would go on to become one of the oldest Premier League managers of all time, but there would be a dramatic return to West Yorkshire, as Warnock would take up the reigns 38 years later to save Huddersfield from Championship relegation. Whether he used sherry and raw eggs to secure survival, though, remains a mystery.