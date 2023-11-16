Highlights Neil Warnock has criticised the implementation of VAR in the Premier League, arguing that it's killing the joy of goals and making referees lazy and unaccountable.

Warnock proposes a five-point plan to improve VAR, including setting a time limit for decisions, reviewing incidents in real-time, changing the offside rule, allowing referees to use common sense, and involving ex-players and coaches in operating the technology.

Despite his criticisms, Warnock believes that with proper adjustments, VAR has the potential to be fantastic for the game, and getting rid of it is not an option.

Former Premier League manager Neil Warnock has caused quite a stir on social media after sharing his thoughts on the controversial debate surrounding VAR.

It was widely thought that the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in Premier League games from the 2019/20 season would bring significant improvements to ensuring fairness and accuracy in decision-making. However, this season, many football fans, pundits, coaches, and players have considered VAR to be in crisis.

VAR controversies in the 2022/2023 Premier League season

This follows some controversial decisions in big games, including the ruling of Luis Diaz’s goal to be offside in the Tottenham versus Liverpool clash in September, which ultimately ended in a 2-1 loss to The Reds. More recently, Arsenal fans and manager Mikel Arteta were left furious after Newcastle’s winning goal was allowed despite it looking like the ball had gone out of play. There were also appeals for a foul on Gabriel from Joelinton, as well as Gordon being offside before tapping the ball into the empty net. VAR ruled, however, that the goal should stand.

So far this season, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body responsible for all referees in English football, has had to come out and apologise twice for their mistakes. In statements released following the games between Manchester United and Wolves and Tottenham and Liverpool, PGMOL said that the decisions were ‘significant human error.’

Neil Warnock's changes to VAR

But for many, apologies are far from enough, Warnock included. While he has stepped away from management, he is still very active in the game and has regularly taken to social media to share his thoughts on VAR in the Premier League. In one post, he said: “VAR is killing the PL with the way it’s implemented. The unique joy for players/fans when a goal is scored has gone. It’s making referees lazy and unaccountable. It’s overused and making the game feel artificial.”

Most recently, he has shared his five-point plan to improve VAR. The first point suggests setting a 30-second time limit for decisions to be made, aiming to reduce prolonged disruptions to the game. Second, Warnock calls for an end to slow motion replays that he thinks often make incidents look worse, instead reviewing incidents in real-time.

The third suggestion is to change the offside rule, so there must be daylight between an attacking and defending player, rather than a shoulder or a hand, which can often be hard to judge. Warnock’s fourth proposal is to allow referees freedom to use common sense and end the era of ‘robot officials’ to bring back the human element of decision-making. The final recommendation is to appoint an independent group of ex-players and coaches to operate the technology, those who have had on-field experience and can provide more informed and empathetic decisions.

For all his scathing reviews on VAR this season, Warnock ultimately suggests that getting rid of it simply isn’t an option and that given time and certain changes, it could be ‘fantastic’ for the game.