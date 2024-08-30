Reiss Nelson is attracting interest from a few clubs, with Arsenal reportedly willing to let the player go in the remaining hours of the transfer window, according to journalist Kaya Kaynak.

Nelson started just one Premier League game in the entirety of the 2023/24 season, and thus could be keen on a move to a club where he'll be given assurances over a more prominent role.

Despite this clear lack of trust from Mikel Arteta in the winger, serious concrete interest has yet to emerge in the Hale End graduate, although it appears a last-gasp departure from the Emirates Stadium could be on the cards.

Nelson Could Still Go

Leicester and West Ham have been linked

Nelson, described as "special" by Arteta, put pen to paper on a lucrative new deal last summer, but saw little up turn in his playing time in North London last season. As a result, speculation around his future at Arsenal spawned, with Leicester reportedly opening talks with the Gunners about a deal back in July, and the player was understood to be open to joining West Ham.

While no developments have been made on these fronts, reporter Kaynak has revealed that a late exit is on the table:

Nelson Exit Could Depend on Move for Sterling

The Chelsea winger is available

A move for Nelson could hinge on Arsenal's ability to bring in a forward of some description late in the window. If the Englishman was to leave and not be replaced, Mikel Arteta would be looking at a depleted attacking cohort consisting of just Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The North London club are reportedly 'not ruling out' a late move for Raheem Sterling. The 29-year-old has been exiled by Chelsea, and thus is available on the market. It's understood that the player would be willing to take a paycut to complete a switch to Arsenal.