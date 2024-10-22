Key Takeaways Nemanja Vidic revealed that he was in talks to join Liverpool before his move to Manchester United.

A phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson, combined with Rafa Benitez not following up on the potential move, changed his fate.

Vidic would go on to become a Premier League and Manchester United legend.

As two of the oldest clubs in English football, Liverpool and Manchester United are both steeped in history. Lifting a total of 39 league titles between them, both sides, historically, have found themselves competing for major honours on a regular basis. And with that comes a deep sense of rivalry.

Sir Alex Ferguson once said that one of his best achievements during his 27-year career as the Red Devils' manager was knocking the Merseyside club "off their perch." And that really set the tone for much of the Premier League era, as both sides tussled for silverware.

The two teams would also often find themselves chasing the same targets in the transfer market as they sought to increase their chances of Premier League glory. And while there are numerous cases of this happening, one of the most famous instances where the two sides were pursuing the same player was back in 2006 - when Nemanja Vidic was on both of their radars.

It would be United who ultimately prevailed in the race to sign the Serbian. But the centre-back revealed in 2023 just how close he came to joining their fierce rivals before a phone call from Ferguson changed everything.

Vidic: Ferguson Phone Call Stopped me Joining Liverpool

Rafa Benitez failed to capitalise on opportunity

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's 'Vibe with Five' podcast, the two reminisced about when Vidic joined United back in January 2006. The centre-back revealed that he first heard from United a month before then, but not before Liverpool and Rafa Benitez had made an attempt to bring him to Anfield.

"The first moment I was in contact with the club [Man United] was December 2005," Vidic said. "But at the time Liverpool was also involved. I spoke with Rafa Benitez, and he was the one who was first in touch with me when I was at Spartak Moscow.

"My English was not good; my wife Ana was actually talking to him because my English was not great. He was asking me if I want to come to England and certain things, everything was great. And then he didn’t call me back for two or three weeks!"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vidic went on to play 13 games against Liverpool, winning seven and losing six.

The Spaniard's failure to follow-up on his initial inquiry would ultimately be his and Liverpool's undoing, as it gave Ferguson and United the opportunity to get a deal over the line. Speaking about what happened next, Vidic said that one phone call with Ferguson was all it took to convince him to move to Old Trafford.

"Fergie obviously got in touch. He called and said ‘I’ve been looking at you for the last six months to a year, I like the way you play. I think you’ll be good for the club. Do you want to join?'

"I said ‘of course’"

When the pair first met, Vidic spoke about how Ferguson went above and beyond to convince him to join, taking him to meet the United squad, taking his bags to the hotel where he was staying, and taking him to the airport afterwards. However, he was then shocked to find out he'd be making less money at Old Trafford than he was making at the time at Spartak Moscow!

Vidic's United Career

Serbian went on to become a Premier League great

Signing for just £7m, Vidic proved to be one of United's best signings of all time. Going on to form a formidable partnership alongside Rio Ferdinand, he would spend eight years at Old Trafford and help them lift five Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and multiple other pieces of silverware too.

He would go on to captain the Red Devils and become one of the best centre-backs in Premier League history. Renowned for his no-nonsense approach to defending, he frequently put his body on the line and set the standard for others in the team to follow, something which Ferguson would later praise:

"How many centre-halves can you name who actually like defending? Vidic liked it. He loved the challenge of sticking his head in there. You could tell that the thrill of contesting those 50-50 balls animated him."

Nemanja Vidic's Manchester United Career Appearances 300 Minutes 25,678 Goals 21 Assists 4 Major Honours Premier League x5, League Cup x3, Champions League, Club World Cup

Hailed by Ryan Giggs as the "best defender I have ever played with," Vidic departed for Inter Milan in 2014, with his legacy as a Manchester United legend cemented. However, had Benitez and Liverpool been more on it, it could well have been the Kop instead of the Stretford End who were chanting his name.