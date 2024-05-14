Highlights Nemanja Vidic selected his three favourite Premier League defenders today, including Tottenham's Micky van de Ven.

Arsenal duo William Saliba and Gabriel have also impressed Vidic as they have been key in the Gunners' strong defensive record this season.

Vidic snubbed Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, despite his legendary status in the Premier League.

Former Manchester United ace Nemanja Vidic snubbed Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk when naming his favourite defenders that are currently plying their trade in the Premier League, during an interview with The Times. During the peak of his powers – which he largely enjoyed at Old Trafford – there were very few, if any, defenders that were as fearless as the Serbian international.

Vidic and Rio Ferdinand were simply formidable during their time together on the pitch – the former was the no-nonsense type that put his head where others were scared to put their foot, while the latter was the composed figure. They perfectly complemented each other – and that’s made them so successful as a duo. But now Vidic has given his thoughts on the current crop of Premier League defenders and which of them has caught his eye.

Vidic Heaps Praise on Premier League Trio

Van Dijk doesn't make the cut

The English top flight has seen a surge in defensive-minded talents over the years. And while those in midfield and in the front line typically receive plaudits on a weekly basis, it’s important to appreciate those doing the dirty work.

In an exclusive interview with The Times, the lovable Serb revealed his top three favourite defenders currently in the Premier League, citing Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven's combination of pace, strength and ability in the air as why he's one of his favourites to watch.

“The best defenders now? I like talking about the young ones. Micky van de Ven [at Tottenham Hotspur]. He’s fast, strong and good in the air, and has capabilities to really improve.

He then went on to list Arsenal duo William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, highlighting the importance of their ability to work as a partnership. Vidic suggested that they look like they want to keep a clean sheet and that they get enjoyment from the 'art of defending.'

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: This season, the Gunners have the best defensive record in the Premier League, having conceded 28 goals in 37 outings.

“The two from Arsenal [William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes] are doing well. Watching them, I feel they like defending and want a clean sheet. I like the mentality they show. And they are a partnership. That is important.

As a member of one of the best centre-back duos in Premier League history alongside the aforementioned Ferdinand, Vidic is more than qualified to give his six pence on the division’s best centre-halves. There was simply no room for 2019 Ballon d'Or runner-up Van Dijk, however, which may seem a little controversial.

Van de Ven, Gabriel and Saliba’s 23/24 Seasons

All have enjoyed brilliant campaigns in north London

It’s hard to argue with Vidic’s choices. Saliba and Gabriel have formed the bedrock of Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing side – and possibly do not get the recognition they deserve. Both have been imperious throughout, with the Frenchman even playing every single minute of the Premier League thus far.

Gabriel, too, has been defensively – and sometimes offensively – brilliant in his 2,985 minutes of action. Should they win the title on May 19, many of the plaudits must be in the pair’s direction. Replace either of them in the back line and it shows.

Saliba vs Gabriel vs Van de Ven - 23/24 Premier League Stats Player Saliba Gabriel Van de Ven Appearances 37 33(2) 25 Tackles per Game 1.1 1.3 1.9 Interceptions per Game 0.8 0.9 0.7 Pass Success Rate (%) 92.5 89.1 94.6 Aerials Won per Game 1.9 2.3 1.4 Overall Rating 6.85 7.01 6.82

Elsewhere, it’s been a hodgepodge season for Van de Ven with a host of injuries stunting his progress in England. When he’s featured, however, his blistering pace and aerial prowess have stood him in good stead against some of the league’s deadliest frontmen. If he can maintain his fitness next season, then he will continue to underline his status as one of the better defenders in the division today.