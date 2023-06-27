Nemanja Vidic was a key part of possibly the most dominant Manchester United side the Premier League has seen - and he was given the task to name his dream 5-a-side team by one of his ex-teammates.

Some footballers are set this challenge with a few obvious answers to give, but any of the players in that United side have a very difficult task.

So many iconic names and players that go down as legends will be left out.

Who makes it into the Serbian's team, and who misses out?

Who did Nemanja Vidic include in his team?

Vidic was speaking on former centre-back partner Rio Ferdinand's YouTube show, 'FIVE'.

Initially trying to avoid the question and move swiftly on, he was not allowed to do so by the presenters.

A strong start saw Vidic look at his former defensive partner Ferdinand and say: "You, as a defender."

With the strong partnership the pair shared at Old Trafford, it is safe to assume that would be the answer regardless of Ferdinand's presence.

Moving forward proved to be a stumbling block, as Vidic has not looked so flustered since his struggles against Fernando Torres in the late 2000s.

The attacking talent he has witness is terrifying and that isn't even including the talented midfielders that played in front of him.

Of course Ronaldo made his way in as he continued: "Cristiano. Tevez, I think would be good at 5-a-side because he is small and aggressive."

The Argentine is a name many may not have expected as it's easy to forget just how good he was before swapping the red side of Manchester for the blue side.

The midfielder tasked with holding the side together was: "Paul Scholes."

To which Ferdinand added: "Every player that's played with him, he's in their team," before asking what Vidic admired about the midfielder.

The speed of thought and technical ability was cited as Scholes's biggest strengths as he was not physically dominant.

The final place took a bit of thinking but Wayne Rooney was the final piece of the puzzle, which is only right as United's all-time top goalscorer.

Video: Nemanja Vidic names his dream 5-a-side team

How would Vidic's dream team get on?

Rooney, Tevez and Ronaldo is as brilliant and hard-working as you can ask for and would strike fear into any opponent.

With Scholes dictating play from the middle, winning the ball back may be an issue against this side.

Ferdinand being tasked with the heavy-lifting at the back should be no problem for the former captain.

All in all, it has to go up there with the best possible 5-a-sides in history.