Highlights Former Blackpool player Gary Taylor-Fletcher has said that Nemanja Vidic was not as good as Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, or Virgil van Dijk.

Vidic is widely regarded as one of the league's best defenders, helping the Red Devils win five Premier League titles.

The Serbian's career Premier League statistics trump all three defenders in multiple areas, highlighting his talent.

For many, Nemanja Vidic is undoubtedly one of the great modern day centre-backs the Premier League has ever seen. The Manchester United captain was a brute force in his spell in the north-west, which saw him become a champion of England an impressive five times.

Yet, in recent days, the Serbian's quality has been brought into question by former Blackpool man Gary Taylor-Fletcher. The ex-striker claimed that Vidic was nothing more than a solid player and was not on the level of the likes of John Terry, Virgil Van Dijk and former teammate Rio Ferdinand.

"I tore him apart twice for Blackpool in 2010/11 season. He was no where near levels of Ferdinand, Terry & VVD. He was the same level as Martin Skrtel. Solid good player. Not elite."

But how do Vidic's numbers compare to the three legendary centre-backs named by Taylor-Fletcher? Using the comparison tool available on the official Premier League website, we have analysed the former Inter Milan man with the aforementioned defenders to see who comes out on top. We will take into consideration some key statistics including:

Win percentage

Clean sheets

Career defensive actions

Discipline

Teamplay

Vidic's Stats Compared to Ferdinand

Vidic Trumps His Former Teammate in Defending Categories

These two behemoths were such an incredible duo, that it is hard to view them as individuals. For the sake of this argument, we have done, and the stats are looking favourable for the 'not elite' Vidic.

Despite the fact the former Serbia skipper has played considerably fewer games than his partner (211 vs 504), he leads in interceptions, tackles and clearances. He has also made more last-ditch tackles and won almost double the amount of aerial duels. The Englishman does have his number on clean sheets, though that is hardly a surprise considering the extra longevity he has managed in the division.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Ferdinand and Vidic were part of a Manchester United defence the broke the record for most minutes played without conceding in the Premier League (1,311 minutes).

Ferdinand was considered to be the stronger player on the ball out of the two, but the stats suggest it's closer than one may think. The BT Sport pundit finished his Premier League career with a pass completion rate of 84.91%, with his former teammate just behind on 83.4%.

All in all, despite Ferdinand ranking himself as better than his partner in crime, it is Vidic that is the strongest statistically out of the pair when it comes to defensive metrics, meaning that's one player that Taylor-Fletcher wrongly assumed was miles ahead of the 42-year-old.

Vidic PL stats compared to Ferdinand Stat Vidic Ferdinand Win rate 70.6% 57.7% Clean sheets 95 189 Tackles 363 292 Clearances 2232 1718 Blocks 139 130 Yellow cards 39 36 Red cards 6 1 Pass completion 83.4% 84.91% League titles 5 6

Vidic's Stats Compared to Terry

Terry Comes Out on Top in Close Battle

Terry and Vidic played during an era where their respective teams were neck and neck on all fronts. Sir Alex Ferguson's United and the Chelsea sides of Mourinho and Ancelotti, in particular, frequently battled each other for top spot and even faced each other in the first all English Champions League final in 2008.

The two icons both captained their sides to Premier League glory, with each man winning five titles apiece. In terms of individual records, there is not much to split between the two depending on where you're looking.

Much like is the case with Ferdinand, Terry is in the distance when it comes to appearances. This means that it's hardly surprising that he has amassed many more clean sheets in his Premier League career than his opposite number. The Englishman was much more prolific in front of goal too, with 41 goals in comparison to Vidic's 15.

The former Chelsea man is also ahead in terms of tackles and blocks, but is behind when it comes to clearances and successful aerial battles. Terry has also managed more errors leading to goals and own goals too.

When it comes to how the two fared with the ball at their feet, it is the former number 26 who is in the clear, with a pass completion rate of 89.21%. It is this statistic that just pushes the Chelsea legend over the edge, but it is clear on any given day that these two could easily pip the other.

Vidic PL stats compared to Terry Stat Vidic Terry Win rate 70.6% 63.2% Clean sheets 95 214 Tackles 363 448 Clearances 2232 1852 Blocks 139 217 Yellow cards 39 69 Red cards 6 6 Pass completion 83.4% 89.21% League titles 5 5

Vidic's Stats Compared to Van Dijk

Liverpool Defender Lags Behind The Serbian

There is no doubt that Virgil Van Dijk has been a mesmeric signing for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. The Dutchman revolutionised the backline at Anfield and was the final piece in the jigsaw as the Reds turned into genuine title contenders. His dominating performances have led many to believe he should be considered as one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history. But how does he compare with another legend?

At the time of writing, Van Dijk has played 43 league games more than Vidic. This number is bound to grow as the years go on. Despite playing a similar number of games, the 32-year-old has conceded far more goals, with his time at Southampton no doubt contributing. He has managed just six more clean sheets than his opponent, but has also made more errors leading to goals (5 vs 3).

In terms of defensive actions, the Serbian hardman has made far more tackles and clearances, whilst the two are almost identical in blocks. Impressively, Van Dijk is able to outdo Vidic in aerial duels won, something not many have come close to. It is also not a shock, given the way modern football has evolved, to see Liverpool's number 4 be ahead in pass completion. However, he is still behind Terry in this statistic.

With each man clearly having their strengths and weaknesses, the fact that Vidic was able to come away with more silverware and has a higher win percentage, ultimately gives him the nod.

Vidic PL stats compared to Van Dijk Stat Vidic Van Dijk Win rate 70.6% 62.5% Clean sheets 95 101 Tackles 363 261 Clearances 2232 1282 Blocks 139 142 Yellow and Red cards 39 16 Red cards 6 2 Pass completion 83.4% 88.88% League titles 5 1

Vidic's Premier League Legacy

Former Red Devil An All-time Great

Regardless of what Taylor-Fletcher believes, the stats highlight that Vidic is among the very best to have ever graced the English top flight. While he may not be the epitome of what is needed to be a modern day defender, in his era, the Serb was as tough and as difficult to come up against as there was.

Although he was a part of one of the greatest teams in Premier League history, Vidic was not carried along by great players. In fact, it was often he who set the standards for others to follow. The fact he was such an impressive leader as well as an individual player further illustrates just how fortunate Manchester United were to have a defender like him.