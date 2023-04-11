Nemanja Vidic is undoubtedly a Premier League legend.

He was part of the Manchester United dynasty which became synonymous with the league title, having been there between 2006 and 2014.

During this time, he was part of five title-winning sides, including three times in a row between 2007 and 2009.

In his own right, the Serbian star was awarded the Premier League Player of the Season award twice, being one of only four players to ever be given the award on multiple occasions (alongside Thierry Henry, Kevin De Bruyne, and Cristiano Ronaldo). He also earned a spot in the World XI in 2009 and 2011.

Vidic is being compared to modern centre-backs

Recently, though, as is often the case with social media, the Serbian former defender has been subject to comparisons with some of the stars of today.

It’s often difficult to compare players of different generations and eras, especially if they weren’t at the top at the same time.

This could be down to many factors, such as technological advancements in the game and the type of opponents faced, yet, that doesn’t stop the constant discourse online rattling on.

There are many components that make a great centre half in the Premier League. You could look at the amount of interceptions, blocks, and successful tackles made by a defender, but, at the same time, they can be a scary presence in the opposite box when given the opportunity to go up for an attacking header.

One of Vidic’s most effective defensive attributes is his ability to make a last-ditch, vital tackle to prevent the opponent getting a shot away or creating a chance.

Highlighting this, @PLClassics on Twitter has shared a video showcasing a time in which Vidic demonstrated how hard he is to get past.

Vidic's huge tackle on Kyle Walker

In the clip, United are 2-1 down in the 55th minute against Tottenham when the ball breaks free. Then, a young Kyle Walker bursts into action to try and recover the attacking situation for Spurs.

We’ve all seen over the years the natural speed possessed by the now Man City right-back, however, Vidic locks on to the threat posed by Walker and the two pace towards each other.

Here, the Serbian leaps into a sliding tackle which sends the England star well and truly flying, landing with a thud after completing at least one complete rotation in the air.

Tackles like these are often extremely satisfying to watch as a viewer, but provide some great examples as to why Nemanja Vidic struck fear into opposition players for over eight years in the Premier League.