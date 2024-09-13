Key Takeaways Birmingham City spent around £29m, smashing transfer records as they look to get back to the Championship.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny-led Wrexham spent only £1m, maintaining financial restraint despite leading League One.

Even with limited budgets, Wrexham are challenging for a third straight promotion.

Birmingham City and Wrexham have some of the biggest names in the world involved in their clubs, with NFL legend Tom Brady a minority stake holder in the West Midlands outfit and acting duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny owning the Welsh team.

Under Reynolds and McElhenny, Wrexham have flown up the football pyramid, earning back-to-back promotions to now sit in the third tier of English football. Despite Brady forming part of the shareholders of Birmingham City, who are chaired by American financier Tom Wagner, the Blues were relegated to League One in 2024 for the first time since 1995.

As a result of the financial muscle behind the scenes, both clubs have spent big in recent years in order to generate success on the pitch. Both Brady and Reynolds boast net worths of more than $300m, but which of the two celebrities has overseen the highest net spend so far in their time at each club?

Reynolds vs Brady Net Spends by season Wrexham (Reynolds) Birmingham (Brady) 2021/22 £587k N/A 2022/23 £0 N/A 2023/24 £390k -£1m 2024/25 £1m £30m

Birmingham's Budget

NFL icon's club has gone big this summer

Tom Brady's Birmingham side have clearly not been shy of splashing the cash this summer alone, smashing the League One transfer record by some distance in order to bring in Jay Stansfield from Fulham, who played a starring role at St. Andrew's on loan from the London club the year prior in the Championship.

Stansfield's £20m+ arrival has come as part of a whole host of fresh faces in the blue corner of Birmingham this season, with the Blues clearly gunning with every fiscal weapon they have to get Birmingham back to the second tier without a further season's hesitation.

This season, along with Stansfield, Birmingham have permanently signed Christoph Klarer, Willum Thor Willumsson, Emil Hansson, Lyndon Dykes, Alex Cochrane, Ayumu Yokoyama, Tomoki Iwata, Ryan Allsop, Alfie May, Marc Leonard, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Scott Wright, whilst loaning in Ben Davies, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Alfons Sampstead and Luke Harris.

The wave of new arrivals has come, according to Transfermarkt, to the tune of around £35m of spending in total; by far the most any League One side in history has ever spent on a single bout of recruitment. Of course, Brady and co have been installed at St. Andrews since last season, but they spent around seven times less last season in a higher division than they did this summer in the third tier, bringing in, again according to Transfermarkt, around £5.8m worth of talent.

Sales last season, particularly that of Jobe Bellingham and Tahith Chong to Sunderland and Luton Town respectively, offset last season's spending by £1m.

However, Birmingham only recorded £5m officially in sales this summer amidst their £35m haul, with Jordan James heading to Stade Rennais and the likes of Alex Pritchard and Juninho Bacuna heading for pastures new on undisclosed, believed-to-be-minor, sums.

All-in-all, Birmingham's net transfer spend so far under the shared ownership of Brady has reached a total of around £29m. A rather whopping total, considering the fact the majority has come from their League One status.

Birmingham Net Spend under Tom Brady: £29m

Reynolds' Wrexham Riches

The signings have come cheaper; but the actors have still spent big

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over a side that had been dwindling in the National League for a number of years, and, as such, the amount spent on new arrivals has been considerably smaller overall.

However, looking through the rather miopic lens of this summer window alone, the Red Dragons spent considerably less than Birmingham City, who they may well be rivaling come the season's final breath for a position in the Championship, with the actor duo's team sitting on top of the third-tier table after five games, having won four and drawn one game.

In the realistic landscape, Brady is joined by a wider, wealthier consortium who have enabled such a spending spree, but that means Wrexham's thus-far efforts in League One have been admirable to top the tree, having took on a net spend, according to Transfermarkt, of £1m on the nose, having made no money (barring free'd up wage bills) from player departures, and having spent £1m combined on the arrivals of Mo Faal from West Bromwich Albion and Ollie Rathbone from Rotherham United.

Funnily enough, Wrexham's second-highest single-season net spend in their four summers under Reynolds and McElhenney came in their first year in charge, when the club were in the National League, spending £587k on new faces, and receiving no transfer income for any outgoing players.

With Birmingham having overseen the departures of more players from their initial squad than Wrexham, and coupling in their swollen budget and desperation to get straight back into the Championship at the first time of asking, it perhaps is not a surprise to see Wrexham spend so much less on the net deal sheets than Birmingham, but it would be a banana skin if the Bluenoses were usurped by Reynolds and McElhenney come the season's end.

Wrexham Net Spend under Reynolds/McElhenney: £1.97m

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12.09.24