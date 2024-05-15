Highlights Netflix has secured a three-year deal to exclusively host NFL Christmas Day games.

Netflix previously premiered the "Quarterback" series following top NFL signal callers, and will premiere a spin-off series, "Receiver", in the coming months.

The NFL has officially become the first league to partner with the streaming service for live sports content.

The NFL is a ratings juggernaut, and it's no surprise that streaming services have gotten in on the action in recent years.

Amazon Prime is now the home of Thursday Night Football, while ESPN+ features the ManninCast on Monday Night Football. Paramount+ (CBS) and Peacock (NBC) have also played host to NFL games in recent years.

Now, the original streaming service is continuing its push into the football space. According to Netflix, the streaming giant will host both of the NFL's Christmas Day games in 2024, and one game on December 25th in both 2025 and 2026 as part of a new three-year deal with the NFL.

This partnership merely continues a growing collaboration between the league and streaming service, which began in 2023 when Netflix premiered a new series, Quarterback, which followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota throughout the 2022-2023 NFL season.

The Christmas Day games will be the first live NFL games to be shown on Netflix. Should both parties be happy with the arrangement, Netflix may soon play host to a number of prime-time games across the NFL schedule.

Netflix's Push Into Live Sports Begins

The NFL is the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix for live games

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Quarterback series was a hit last year, which led to its renewal for Season 2. However, the production team struggled to convince other signal callers to sign on for the all-access nature of the show, and thus they had to pivot to another position.

As such, it was announced in March that Netflix ordered a spin-off series, Receiver, from the team behind Quarterback (NFL Films, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and Mahomes’ 2PM Productions). The new show will follow a number of the league's top pass-catchers throughout the 2023-2024 season, offering a Hard Knocks-esque look into the professional lives of individual star players.

That partnership put the streamer in a favorable position with the NFL, and now they own the rights to some of the most important games on the NFL schedule. All three Christmas Day football games last year brought in between 27 and 29.2 million viewers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Last year's Kansas City Chiefs v. Las Vegas Raiders clash on December 25 drew the highest Christmas Day viewership of any sports program since 1988.

When speaking with Netflix about the partnership, Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President of Media Distribution, said that the league was eager to continue its partnership with the most popular streaming service in the world.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix to bring live games to fans around the world. The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans.”

Most recently, Netflix hosted The Roast of Tom Brady, though that wasn't technically in partnership with the NFL. Still, their drive to include more sports content, and specifically American football content, on the platform is evident.

The teams that will be playing in the holiday matchups will be announced later tonight, May 15, during the NFL's annual schedule release. For those who don't have Netflix but still want to watch the games, the Christmas slate will also air on broadcast TV in the competing team cities, and it will also be available on US mobile devices with NFL+.

Source: Netflix