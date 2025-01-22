Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos mentioned UFC on a recent call to company investors, as speculation rumbles on regarding where the market-leading MMA firm could be heading, after the expiration of its current broadcast deal with ESPN.

Though there is a chance UFC could re-sign with ESPN, Netflix is considered the clubhouse favorite, while other broadcasters like Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon Prime are possibly also in play. UFC boss Dana White has spoken through recent months about a possibility that broadcast rights are split between two or more broadcasters. This means pay-per-view shows could head toward one media giant, while another secures the week-by-week Fight Night shows.

Netflix is an intriguing place for UFC to land because it recently acquired the rights to Monday Night Raw, aired the landmark Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing event last year, and also broadcast football games on Christmas Day in the US.

Here's what Sarandos had to say when talking to investors.

Netflix co-CEO Mentioned UFC on a Call to Investors

Sarandos did not want to talk much about UFC but appeared enthusiastic about WWE success on the channel

Sarandos said off the bat that he was "not going to comment anything specifically like the UFC." When reading between the lines, this could be because of the amount of news and rumor of Netflix potentially acquiring UFC rights, yet it could also be because investors are excited about the possibility of Netflix scooping up the most meaningful and significant media asset that is on the market this year, and in years to come.

Sarandos then moved on to WWE, and beamed at the numbers that the sports entertainment giant is generating. He said: "The first week we drew about 5 million views, which is about two times the audience that Monday Night Raw was getting in linear television. Pretty consistent with how we modeled it, how we’d hope to build the audience for the league.

"We also saw that the non-live viewings and the day after the live event, our viewing grew by 25 percent, mostly outside of the U.S. time zones."

"So this is new viewing in the U.K. and Canada, Mexico, Australia, Brazil in particular are really big markets."

"So we’re really thrilled to see how that’s going so far. In the US, our viewing of Monday Night Raw was as big as the Monday Night Raw viewing has been in five years. So we’re super thrilled with how that’s going and how that’s coming out."

The rights could be worth as much as $1 billion.