Summary WWE fans left intrigued by the potential appearance of The Rock on Raw in London.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena's feud lacks satisfactory storytelling, missing vital mentions of The Rock.

John Cena aims for a record-breaking 17th World Championship at WrestleMania.

As the WWE continues to travel full-steam ahead on the Road to WrestleMania, the two-night spectacle in Las Vegas is just three weeks away. With four World Title matches booked for Las Vegas, the rest of the card is continuing to take shape. An event that is regarded as the most important in professional wrestling, the grandiosity is seen in the weekend that the WWE dedicate to the show.

With just one more European show for the WWE, until they continue to build to the Grandest Stage of them All in America, a jaw-dropping hint from Netflix has left fans intrigued about Raw in London.

The title match with the WWE's undivided attention is the one between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. A feud that's build, so far, hasn't done justice to the industry-changing heel turn from Cena, Monday Night Raw in England will mark the Champ's final announced appearance before Mania. With the WWE Universe picking holes at what they have witnessed between the competitors, one of the main talking points has been the lack of mention of The Rock. However, with just hours until Raw is on air, Netflix has posted a teaser hinting at an appearance from the Final Boss.

Related WWE Fans Spot Moment Paul Heyman Spoiled WrestleMania 41 on SmackDown With WrestleMania 41 weeks away, a potential spoiler for a jaw-dropping moment has been spotted.

The Rock Teased for WWE Raw

It would be his first appearance since the Elimination Chamber