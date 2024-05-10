Highlights The NFL schedule release was delayed until May 15.

Negotiations are ongoing with Netflix for Christmas games.

No official deal has been made yet, but conversations are still in the works.

The NFL schedule release reportedly will be next week after a short delay. The originally scheduled release was meant to take place on May 9, but now is slated for May 15, which may be due to the NFL working up a deal with Netflix for their pair of Christmas games this season.

For now, the deal is not official, yet it looks like the NFL is trying to solidify who will air those games prior to the schedule being released.

NFL Talks with Netflix

Wednesday Games on the Horizon

The NFL is a business, and they are trying to make their product as valuable as possible. Deals with YouTubeTV, Amazon Prime, and Peacock over the past couple of years have begun the transition of NFL games from cable TV to streaming services.

This year, the NFL reported they will be airing Christmas Day games even though Christmas lands on a Wednesday. This opened a new opportunity for streaming services to bid on these high-ticket games.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: In 2023, the NFL held three Christmas Day match-ups that all brought in between 27 and 29.2 million viewers.

The rumor has been the NFL wants at least $50 million to $100 million for each of the Christmas games, which means this will be a huge pay day for the league. With another streaming service, like Netflix, in the mix, the NFL can charge closer to what they want because these games will force NFL fans to subscribe to their services to even be able to watch these games.

The Deal Remains Unofficial For Now

There is still a lot of negotiating left on both sides

Per John Ourand of Puck, the deal is still in the works and could fall through at any moment. Nothing has been officially signed and there seem to be obstacles on both ends of the deal as it stands.

It will be interesting to see if a deal is made due to the impact it will have on NFL fans. Also, this deal may come sooner than later due to the schedule release on May 15, since the NFL would prefer to have the Christmas games official instead of being yet to be determined.

