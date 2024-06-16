Highlights Netflix will air NFL games on Christmas and is seeking production partners for future matchups.

Football can be some of the best television in the world when it’s at its peak, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that Netflix is going to air NFL games on Christmas and, according to CNBC, is looking for production partners for these massive matchups.

Last month, Netflix announced that the streaming powerhouse will air two games on Christmas Day this year and will air at least one game for the next two years going forward, paying the NFL around $75 million per game, according to CNBC.

Netflix will air two games on Christmas Day later this year:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - 1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans - 4:30 p.m ET

Netflix reportedly spoke with current NFL broadcasters such as ESPN, CBS Sports, NBC Universal, and Disney. However, it does not seem Disney will produce NFL games for Netflix due to scheduling commitments that Disney already has with college football on Christmas.

Last month, Netflix’s chief content officer Bela Bejaria told The Athletic:

“Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live — tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports, and more,” said Bejaria, “There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts."

Netflix joining the fray among the NFL's streaming partners is just another example of the massive shift towards streaming that has consumed the sports viewing experience.

NFL streaming rights will be a struggle after Amazon Prime obtained exclusive rights for TNF

This is not the first streaming mogul to attempt to get into the live NFL streaming space, as Amazon Prime has seen success since the 2022 season, when Amazon paid for the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football.

Amazon began paying the NFL $1 billion annually for the rights to Thursday Night Football and saw an average of 11.3 million viewers per game.

Speaking on the magnitude of broadcasting an NFL game, Shirin Malkani, co-chair of the sports industry group at Perkins Coie, noted that production can be a big hole for streaming partners.

“There aren’t that many players in the space who are capable of doing this at a level that you would want to trust when you’re launching as a new partner with a league as important as the NBA or the NFL.”

Netflix has successfully produced NFL content through their documentary series, “Quarterback,” a show following quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota.

This season, Netflix is producing a similar series titled “Receiver,” following some of the biggest pass catchers in the NFL, such as Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle as well as 49ers teammate wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Netflix is furthering its live streaming category after their huge multi-billion dollar deal with WWE to air "Monday Night RAW" live next year.

The deal was the first major sign that Netflix wanted to work in the realm of live sports. However, this is Netflix’s first attempt to broadcast into the traditional live sports scene.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix did have massive live event success with "The Roast of Tom Brady," earning 1.67 billion minutes of viewing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to ESPN, the NFL averaged 17.3 million viewers a game in the regular season

The other broadcasters have yet to begin in-depth discussions, but Netflix’s options may be somewhat limited with Fox and CBS Sports producing so many games in different regions every week.

Source: CNBC

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.