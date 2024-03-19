Highlights Netflix has renewed Quarterback, but Season 2 will follow some of the league's best wide receivers instead.

The show found difficulty with finding QBs who were willing to give the crew all-acces to their personal and professional lives.

The change in series format aims to give fans a fresh perspective on the lives of top NFL receivers, filming their exploits during the 2023 season.

Last year, Netflix premiered a new series, Quarterback, which followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota throughout the 2022-2023 NFL season.

The series was a hit, which led to its renewal for Season 2. However, the production team struggled to convince other signal callers to sign on for the all-access nature of the show, and thus they had to pivot to another position.

As such, it was announced on Tuesday that Netflix ordered Receiver from the team behind Quarterback (NFL Films, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and Mahomes’ 2PM Productions). The executive producers of the new season are Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz for Omaha Productions; Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher, and Keith Cossrow for NFL Films; Patrick Mahomes from 2PM Productions.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the eight-part series will follow a number of the league's best pass catchers, including Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. The entirety of the series' filming was conducted during the 2023-2024 season, and the show is expected to premier later this summer.

Receiver Has Big Expectations After Quarterback Success

The first season of the series was a top performer on Netflix during it's launch

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

With 3.3 million views and 21.4 million hours viewed, Quarterback ranked third among original streaming shows and fifth among all titles during its opening week, according to Nielsen.

Stars of Quarterback 2023 Stats Stat Mahomes Cousins Mariota Games Played 16 8 3 Passing Yards 4,183 2,331 164 Passing TDs 27 18 1 INTs 14 5 1 Passer Rating 92.6 103.8 82.5 Team Record 11-6 (Super Bowl champions) 7-10 11-6

That was a huge win for Netflix in the athletics sphere, especially considering that the streaming giant doesn't own live rights to any of the major American sports. They quickly greenlit a second season, but Manning and company struggled to find starting signal callers willing to offer the crew unlimited access to their professional and personal lives during the season. In light of these struggles, Manning stated:

I think maybe some guys are thinking that it is going to be a distraction, even though I told a couple of them, ‘I guarantee you’ll win the Super Bowl like Mahomes if you do it.’

Now, the series is focusing on a batch of the league's best wide receivers and tight ends.

The change is an interesting one, to be sure, as even the most popular receivers can't live up to the magnitude of attention quarterbacks draw. Nevertheless, the list of players who will be featured in Receiver is exemplary, and it could be a nice change of pace to get a different perspective on the life of an NFL star. Manning added:

We are excited to be working again with Netflix and NFL Films to give fans unprecedented access to what it’s like to play receiver at the highest level. As we did with Quarterback, we look forward to telling the stories of five incredible receivers, each with their unique personality, skillset, and motivation for what drives them to be the best.

The most notable difference in the cast - besides the position - is that all the players are established stars. Mahomes is and was the league's best quarterback, and Cousins had a firm grip on the Minnesota Vikings' starting QB job, but Mariota lost his starting gig early on in the 2022 season. His benching made for a difficult yet poignant moment on camera that won't be replicated with the stars featured on Receiver.

Regardless, the series should still be a massive hit. Even more than HBO's Hard Knocks, Netflix's NFL series offers truly unprecedented access to the league's best players.

And, if Receiver isn't your jam, you could always check out Travis Kelce on Amazon Prime's reboot of Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?.

