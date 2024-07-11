Highlights Netflix's "Receiver" showcases the lives of five top NFL pass-catchers.

The show includes an excellent group, including Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel, Amon-Ra St. Brown and George Kittle.

Justin Jefferson emerges as the standout on the show, on track to potentially become one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history.

Netflix's new show, "Receiver", starring several NFL stars, debuted this week. The show follows the lives of five wide receivers and showcases a behind-the-scenes look at their 2023 seasons.

It's the show's second season after Netflix released "Quarterback" last year, starring Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. This season, the show is taking a different approach as it goes behind the curtain for five of the best pass catchers in the league.

Pass Catchers on Netflix's "Receiver" Player Team Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions George Kittle San Francisco 49ers

While Netflix didn't just include wide receivers in the show, with George Kittle, they did follow five pass catchers with completely different styles and situations.

As we look at the five players selected, it begs the question of who is the most talented player in the show. These five players are some of the best in the league, but one of them stands out among the others.​​​​​​​

1 Davante Adams

Adams has the most success throughout his career so far, as he hopes to earn 100+ receptions and 1,000+ receiving yards in his fifth consecutive season.

Davante Adams clearly has the best resume among the players on this show. This makes sense, considering he is the oldest and longest-tenured player on this show, having been drafted in the 2014 NFL Draft.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Among active players, Adams ranks first in receiving touchdowns with 95 and fifth in career receiving yards with 10,781.

Many analysts and fans view Adams as one of the league's best route runners, even entering the season as a 31-year-old. He might be one of the older wide receivers in the league now, but he can still make cornerbacks look silly on Sundays. While Adams may finally see some regression in 2024, there's no doubt that he's been one of the league's best wide receivers over the last four years.

Davante Adams Last Four Seasons Year Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2020 1,374 18 2021 1,553 11 2022 1,516 14 2023 1,144 8

Many people thought that Adams' career would slow down when he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, but he's coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, with the most explosive season of his career in 2022, averaging 15.2 yards per reception. Adams has been one of the great wide receivers in the last decade, helping transform the position into one that is more focused on route-running than 50/50 balls and possession receivers.​​​​​​​

2 Justin Jefferson

Jefferson took the league by storm with 1,400 receiving yards in his rookie season, and hasn't slowed down since.

Justin Jefferson is always brought up whenever anyone talks about the best wide receivers in the NFL. Despite being overlooked at LSU, Jefferson has come in and dominated in each of his first four seasons, earning him a massive contract extension.

Jefferson brings everything you could want from a wide receiver. He's an excellent route runner with great hands and the ability to win any contested catch battle. He's been an explosive playmaker throughout his career, averaging over 15 yards per reception in three of his first four seasons. He came into the league immediately as a WR1 and hasn't slowed down since.

It's not an over-exaggeration to say that Jefferson doesn't have a flaw in his game. Every team would inquire about his services if he were ever to become available on the open market. Jefferson could be one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history when it's all said and done.

3 Deebo Samuel

While Deebo is a wide receiver, he's the unicorn on this show who plays as a hybrid wide receiver and running back.

If we're talking about a player's uniqueness on this list, Deebo Samuel might win that debate. He's not the best route runner or even the most productive on this show, but he's got the most unique role of these five players. Deebo is asked to run out of the backfield as a pure running back 30+ times a season while also catching passes out of the backfield and as a pure wide receiver.​​​​​​​

Deebo Samuel Career Rushing Statistics Year Rushing Yards Rushing Touchdowns Y/A 2019 159 3 11.4 2020 26 0 3.3 2021 365 8 6.2 2022 232 3 5.5 2023 225 5 6.1

The fact that Samuel finished third in rushing yards and receiving yards for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 is unbelievable, and that was the fewest rushing yards he's had in the last three seasons.

He's not the most talented pass catcher on this list, but he's easily the most versatile player.​​​​​​​ Kyle Shanahan can ask him to line up wherever, and you can trust that his skillset can put him in a position to succeed.

Now, things could become even more interesting for ​​​​​​​ Deebo's role if his teammate is traded.

4 Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown has been the most "quarterback-friendly" wide receiver, with improvements in each of his first three seasons.

Amon-Ra St. Brown just finished third in receiving yards in the NFL, yet is still underrated by most draft analysts and fans. St. Brown is the complete opposite of Deebo, as he's probably the least athletic player on the list, yet he's one of the most productive.​​​​​​​

St. Brown's game is based on his strong route running. He can find holes in coverage to give his quarterback an easy read. He's a pretty reserved guy compared to most wide receivers, so he doesn't have as much "hype" behind his game.

ARSB did reveal recently that he tore his oblique in Week 4 of the 2023 season, which is even more ridiculous that he had a career-high 1,515 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. If there's one player on this show who doesn't get the recognition he deserves, it's St. Brown. As a 24-year-old wide receiver, it's easy to assume that the best is yet to come.​​​​​​​

5 George Kittle

Kittle may be the only tight end on the list, but he's one of the most athletically gifted players in the entire league.

Despite the show being called "Receiver," Netflix decided to include one of the league's best tight ends (and personalities), George Kittle. It's difficult to compare Kittle to the rest of the players on this show because he plays a completely different position. However, he's one of the best at his position.

Kittle is one of the best run-blocking tight ends in the NFL and one of the most explosive pass-catchers. His freakish size, speed, and strength give the​​​​​​​ San Francisco 49ers an edge that no other team has.

Kittle's work in the run game goes unrecognized, but he has been productive as a pass catcher with three 1,000-yard receiving seasons during his career. Believe it or not,​​​​​​​ he's still incredibly underutilized. Kittle has the talent to run the 49ers offense through him, yet his usage is much lower than it should be.

What makes Kittle unique compared to the rest of the group is his ability to dominate in the run game while being a good route runner, possession receiver, and awesome after the catch. While wide receivers are asked to block, they're not asked to get down in a three-point stance on the offensive line and block edge rushers.​​​​​​​

Each of these five players is among the best at their position, but Justin Jefferson clearly stands out above the rest.

What Jefferson has been able to do through the first four seasons of his career is remarkable. Each of these five players is great in their way, but Jefferson has a chance to one day go down as the best wide receiver of all time.

Last season is a perfect example of Jefferson's greatness. Even though he missed seven games, he was incredibly explosive, averaging 15.8 yards per reception to cross the 1,000-yard threshold. Time and time again, he breaks some records and makes history. We're witnessing something special with Jefferson, and you don't want to take it for granted.

Adams is maybe the closest on this list to Jefferson due to his productive career up until this point. But there has never been a point in time when Adams has been considered an all-time great, even with how productive he's been.

Jefferson just turned 25, so he's just now truly entering his prime. There will always be arguments against Jefferson as the best wide receiver in the NFL, but it's hard to debate his talent and productivity at such a young age. What shouldn't be hard to see is that Netflix was able to land the best young wide receiver in the game to be on their new show.

