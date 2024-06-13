Highlights Netflix's new series Receiver, a follow-up to Quarterback, will focus on star NFL pass catchers.

The series will feature Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Receiver will have 8 episodes, each 45 minutes long, showcasing the daily lives and on-field action of the receivers.

Last year, Netflix premiered a new series, Quarterback, which followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota throughout the 2022-2023 NFL season.

The series was a hit, which led to its renewal for Season 2. However, the production team struggled to convince other signal callers to sign on for the all-access nature of the show, and thus they had to pivot to another position.

As such, it was announced in March that Netflix ordered Receiver from the team behind Quarterback (NFL Films, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and Mahomes’ 2PM Productions). Today, the league officially released a trailer for the new series, which will star Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Along with the trailer, Netflix formally announced that the series will release on July 10, 2024, exclusively on their streaming platform.

'Receiver' Miniseries Will Be 8 Episodes

It will follow the five star pass-catchers chronologically throughout the 2023 season

Along with the trailer and release date, Netflix confirmed that the series will run for eight episodes, each tallying roughly 45 minutes in length.

Each of the five receivers that will be featured on the show had plenty of notable moments last season, from Adams' boisterous disputes with former Las Vegas Raiders' head coach Josh McDaniels to Deebo's run-in with "Big Dom" during his Week 12 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Though the playoffs won't be included, it doesn't hurt that Kittle, Samuel, and St. Brown were participants in last season's NFC Championship Game, or that Jefferson just surpassed Adams as the league's highest paid receiver.

When the series was announced, producer Peyton Manning commented on the quality of receivers at the show's disposal, as well as his hope that the series will be just as much of a hit as its predecessor:

"We are excited to be working again with Netflix and NFL Films to give fans unprecedented access to what it’s like to play receiver at the highest level. As we did with Quarterback, we look forward to telling the stories of five incredible receivers, each with their unique personality, skillset, and motivation for what drives them to be the best."

Receiver certainly has a lot to live up to, as Quarterback ranked third among original streaming shows and fifth among all titles during its opening week, with 3.3 million views and 21.4 million hours viewed, according to Nielsen.

As opposed to HBO's Hard Knocks, the Netflix NFL series focuses on individual players rather than entire teams. Manning has made it a point to show the lives of the players, both on and off the field, rather than just the organized activities that HBO's show is known for.

GIVEMESPORT Key Note: Originally, the Receiver series was still looking for a fifth wideout to feature on the show before settling upon Kittle after seeing his personality up close while filming Deebo Samuel.

Fans of the NFL will be spoiled this summer as they await next season, as the New York Giants will feature on the next season of Hard Knocks, starting on July 2. Along with Receiver, fans will have unprecedented access to the league and its players in the months leading up to Week 1.

