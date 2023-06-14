According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, streaming service Netflix is in talks to live-stream its first ever sporting event later this year - a golf tournament mixing professional players and F1 drivers.

Netlfix is world-reknowned as a streaming service where viewers can binge-watch some of their favourite tv shows and films, but in recent years we've also seen them produce sports documentaries.

Netflix plotting golf and F1 live stream

Arguably, the two most successful of those sports productions have been 'Drive to Survive' concerning the ups and downs of Formula 1, and 'Full Swing' showcasing what it takes to be on the PGA Tour in golf.

Both have won plaudits for the way they tell the story of the elite sports stars away from what you see on the track and the course, and Netflix now apparently wants to take another step forwards and combine some of the biggest names from both worlds in a celebrity golf tournament that would be live-streamed on the platform later this year, coming from Las Vegas.

According to the WSJ, the company is in early discussions about putting together the golf tournament and it would mark Netflix's first delve into live-streaming of sport - something that executives of the company have apparently debated for over a year.

Which F1 drivers might take part in Netflix's celebrity golf tournament?

Though, as the report states, it is early stages for this idea we can't help but get a little bit ahead of ourselves and wonder which F1 drivers might take part in the tournament should it go ahead.

A number of them like their golf, and perhaps none more so than McLaren star Lando Norris who has been regularly spotted playing during his down time away from the circuit.

He'd potentially be one of the drivers expected to do well at the tournament if it happened, whilst the likes of Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, Charles Leclerc, and Sergio Perez have all played together in the past.

Lewis Hamilton may well be interested, too, given he has played alongside Norris and in other celebrity events so it seems as though there'd be no shortage of potential F1 drivers involved in the tournament if it goes ahead.

With it set to be played in Las Vegas, too, you have to wonder whether it'll be close to the highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is set to take place mid-November as the penultimate round of the 2023 championship.