On Friday, Mike Tyson and Jake Paul squared off against each other in the squared circle in Tyson's first professional boxing match since his 2005 loss to Kevin McBride. And Paul beat Tyson in a sad fight, over eight rounds. It was a tough watch. Despite there being huge controversy and backlash surrounding the event due to the massive age and activity discrepancy between Paul and the former heavyweight world champion, the fight, as expected, was a huge success at the box office.

The financial numbers that the fight produced were staggering and Tyson vs Paul now sits inside the top 10 biggest gates in professional boxing history, and incredibly outsold Tyson's 2002 clash against his fellow heavyweight boxing legend, Lennox Lewis. Tyson vs Paul also set a new gate record at Texas of $18 million — double that of what the Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders fight generated in 2021, according to a Most Valuable Promotions statement sent to GIVEMESPORT.

Despite the fight being viewed by an incredible number of people worldwide and having generated a lot of money, fans watching from home may have been left disappointed. Viewers worldwide were met with many issues streaming the fight such as buffering, which led to many viewers probably opting out of trying to watch the main event due to the bad buffering issues. Though there were streaming issues, and criticisms over the pointlessness of a 27-year-old fighting a 58-year-old, Netflix considers the event a success.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul "Huge Success" According to Netflix Bosses Despite Streaming Issues

Despite many fans experiencing issues streaming the fight, Netflix still consider the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul event a "huge success." The blockbuster boxing match was Netflix's first ever live-streamed combat sports event, and it is fair to say, they are very happy with the results.

Bloomberg revealed an internal memo which was sent to company employees by Netflix Chief Technology Officer, Elizabeth Stone, which you can read below:

"This unprecedented scale created many technical challenges, which the launch team tackled brilliantly by prioritizing stability of the stream for the majority of viewers. I’m sure many of you have seen the chatter in the press and on social media about the quality issues. We don’t want to dismiss the poor experience of some members, and know we have room for improvement, but still consider this event a huge success."

It is no surprise that Netflix are still considering the event a massive success as they managed to make a huge amount of money and no doubt bring in many new subscribers, which will only benefit them as their venture into live sports continues as WWE Monday Night Raw heads to the platform in January.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's Professional Boxing Records (as of 19/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

60 Million Households Tuned in for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

The amount of people watching may explain the buffering issues people were encountering

Now that the viewing figures for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul have been revealed, it is understandable that Netflix had a hard time giving every subscriber a smooth experience in their very first venture into sports live streaming.

In a statement given to GIVEMESPORT, Most Valuable Promotions said the following:

"60 million households tuned in live for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson."

At its peak, Tyson vs Paul had 65 million concurrent streams and featured in 60 million households.