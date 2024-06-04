Highlights Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul was set to be the first-ever live event streamed on Netflix.

The highly controversial bout was scheduled for the 20th July, but was postponed due to concerns over Tyson's health.

Netflix were adamant on Tyson competing in their debut boxing match and didn't want to consider a replacement.

The postponement of the July showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul proved disappointing for more than just the fighters themselves. In addition to all of those that were expected to compete on the undercard and the thousands of fans who had already purchased tickets, the news also came as a big blow to Netflix.

Tyson vs Paul was due to become the first-ever live sporting event streamed on the platform. The card would also have been available to all Netflix subscribers, with no pay-per-view fee involved.

Netflix will begin showing regular live content at the start of 2025 in any case - as the streaming giant becomes the exclusive home of WWE Monday Night RAW. However, as far as boxing is concerned, company bosses had their hearts set on making Tyson vs Paul the first bout ever streamed by Netflix.

Tyson vs Paul Would Have Been Available to 250 million viewers on Netflix

Postponed fight could have been among the most-viewed bouts ever

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul had seemingly struck the deal of a lifetime when he managed to secure a fight with boxing legend, and one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, 'Iron' Mike. Paul then took this deal one step further, as he managed to get his company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), to partner with Netflix for the streaming service to air the fight on their platform.

A road less travelled for Netflix, although they have dabbled in airing content live as it happens, it isn't something they are particularly known for, but Paul, being the shrewd negotiator that he is, managed to secure a deal that would see the fight available to over 250 million subscribers.

When Tyson's issues with stomach ulcers were confirmed, it would not have been unusual for a back-up fighter to have been recruited on the off-chance that such an injury were to occur. This would have allowed the rest of the card to go ahead as planned too, allowing all to receive the pay day and stage they had been promised at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Netflix's Reaction to Tyson vs Paul Postponement News

However, Netflix reportedly wanted no part of a replacement fighter, with the lure of having the legendary Tyson compete on the platform clearly of great importance. Combat Sports journalist, Ariel Helwani, has spoken out on this, stating:

"From what I was told, Netflix was steadfast that their first live boxing event, they want it to be Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. So, they had a handful of names, they were not interested. They want to wait for that and hope to do it in the 4th quarter."

While Netflix are hopeful that Tyson will be available to compete once he returns to full health, others are less sure, with some medical experts stating that the fight 'may never happen'. Even though they are no longer set to meet in the ring this summer, the long-running saga of Tyson vs Paul looks set to rumble on for a while yet.