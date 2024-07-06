Highlights Netherlands defeated Turkey 2-1 in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, advancing to the semi-finals.

Wout Weghorst and Cody Gakpo scored the goals for the Netherlands.

They will face England in the semi-final on Wednesday night, with France vs Spain making up the other fixture.

The Netherlands came back to win 2-1 in Berlin on Saturday night as they dumped Turkey out of EURO 2024 to book themselves a place in the semi-finals. Goals from Wout Weghorst and Cody Gakpo sealed Dutch fate as they face England on Wednesday evening.

Samet Akaydin opened the scoring early in the first-half when his header met a perfectly-timed cross by 19-year-old Arda Guler to send the already frenetic Turkey end into pure raptures. In the second period, though, their hard work come undone when Wout Weghorst came off the bench again to score an equaliser.

The comeback job was completed late on when a low-driven cross into the box proved chaotic for the Turkish defence, with Gakpo getting the all-important touch to dribble the ball across the line. It was far from a vintage display, but resilience is key to success, and Ronald Koeman will be pleased with what he saw in his side's slender victory over a plucky Turkish opponent.

Match Highlights

Video of full match highlights to follow...

Netherlands Player Ratings

GK - Bart Verbruggen - 7/10

Can't be criticised for the goal. Completely helpless. Dealt with everything else comfortably. Made a game-defining save in injury time.

RB - Denzel Dumfries - 5/10

Ronald Koeman loves a good defence, and that's partly down to his own playing days. But Dumfries was probably the least defensively stout player in their back four, often looking clueless when asked to track back. His back pass sort of summed up his night, forcing de Vrij into making a tactical foul.

CB - Stefan de Vrij - 6.5/10

Was alive to the swift Turkish counterattacks and played a pivotal role in thwarting the transitions. Often fancied a foray forward, and this only boosts his score.

CB - Virgil Van Dijk - 7/10

Needless to say, Van Dijk is one of the best around, and it's very rare to see him score a low rating. This once in a blue moon occurrence wasn't going to happen tonight as he skippered his team to the semi-finals with that much-loved swagger.

LB - Nathan Ake - 5.5/10

Didn't have to do an awful lot, but when he did, it was fine in the first 45 minutes. Just fine. He was reckless at the start of the second period to go into the book. He was then hooked off first for the Dutch.

CM - Jerdy Schouten - 5/10

Struggled to win the midfield battle and made little to no impact in the first-half. Was more comfortable in the second, but still didn't really change much.

CM - Xavi Simons - 5/10

He's certainly going to be on a lot of club's radars this summer. The 21-year-old is a supreme creative cog and one of the key reasons the Netherlands are among the sudden favourites to go all the way. However, he looked to be caught up in the heat of the moment when not on the ball, receiving the first yellow card for his failure to keep up with the Turkish break. Average at best.

CM - Tijjani Reijnders - 6.5/10

By the hour mark, Reijnders had only misplaced one pass, which proved he was the best Dutch midfielder whilst those around him crumbled at times. Assured and reliable, he evidenced that he's the natural lynchpin for Koeman when Frenkie de Jong is out. Was curiously subbed off in the 71st minute, though.

RW - Steven Bergwijn - 4/10

He came off at halftime, which really does say enough, sadly.

ST - Memphis Depay - 7/10

Lively straight from the off, carving out the first opportunity and using his elusive movement to cause all sorts of problems for the Turkish defence. He was unable to keep this up all game and was kept mostly at bay. In the second-half, his cross led to Weghorst's equaliser.

LW - Cody Gakpo - 7.5/10

Made some decent runs and got into good positions, but he seemed to be missing the shine he's had all tournament early into the quarter-finals. That sparkle came back slowly in the second-half as he got the better of his markers and caused trouble for a tiring Turkish backline. Scoring the winner was his crowning moment.

Sub - Wout Weghorst - 8.5/10

Made a difference straight away by adding strength and height in the attack, scoring the equaliser in the 70th minute.

Sub - Micky Van De Ven - 6/10

Sound defensively, did the job he came on to do! Made a crucial goal-line block late on.

Sub - Joey Veerman - N/A

Turkey Player Ratings

GK - Mert Gunok - 6/10

Was called into action a grand total of zero times in the first half, but should have done a little better for Weghorst's goal. Nothing to be said about the second.

RB - Mert Muldur - 6.5/10

Dealing with Gakpo in his current form is no easy task, but Muldur chained the elusive Liverpool winger up in the first-half, blocking all his crosses and halting his runs. Gakpo did grow into this one, though, and Muldur tired.

CB - Kaan Ayhan - 5/10

With everyone doing well around him, Ayhan needn't do much in the first 45 minutes but keep his line and hold his position, which he did with success.

CB - Samet Akaydin - 6/10

Scored the opener for Turkey with a towering header, but was outstrengthed by Gakpo to concede the losing goal.

CB - Abdulkerim Bardakci - 5.5/10

Was exceptional at picking up the ball under pressure and finding teammates no matter where they were on the pitch. It looked as though he had been taking lessons from his opposite number, Van Dijk. In the second period, he was outpowered by Weghorst for the opener.

LB - Ferdi Kadioglu - 7/10

Arguably Turkey's best defender in the first-half, keeping Depay and Simons quiet and always at arm's length.

RM - Baris Alper Yilmaz - 7/10

He runs his socks off every game, always making sure he ruffles a few feathers. It's remarkable how he never slows down, and this made another welcome appearance against the Netherlands. Chased down every ball like a bloodhound and brought excitement every time he got possession.

CM - Salih Ozcan - 6/10

Protected his backline really diligently, and his energy complemented that of those around him nicely.

CM - Hakan Calhanoglu - 6/10

He claimed he was one of the best midfielders in the world at the turn of the year. People might have laughed it off back then, but there was no denying Calhanoglu held his own against the Netherlands, making the middle of the park his own with his boundless energy and precise passing.

LM - Kenan Yildiz - 7/10

Lagrely ineffective, especially since Turkey didn't obtain much of the possession and, whenever they did attack, they often favoured the opposite channel.

ST - Arda Guler - 7/10

Produced a pearler of a cross for the opener. His audacious free-kick grazed the post as his wonderkid reputation shone through. He is another who is tipped to make it big in the future, and his performances at EURO 2024 have vindicated his worth.

Sub - Cenk Tosun - 6/10

Came on too late but looked positive.

Sub - Okay Yokuslu - N/ASub - Semih Kilicsoy - N/A

Player of the Match - Wout Weghorst

His substitution into the fray was a masterstroke by Ronald Koeman after the break, and he scored the equalising goal that inspired a dramatic turnaround job by the Netherlands.

His aerial prowess and strength brought a fresh new dynamic to the Dutch setup, and as exciting as Turkey have been this tournament, the Oranje were always going to prove difficult to beat.